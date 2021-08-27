American low point: Joe Biden and his GOP enablers

WASHINGTON. If Americans haven’t figured it out yet, the United States is at a serious low point at the moment. And no single person exemplifies that reality more than faux President Joe Biden, senile and hiding somewhere in the White House.

At least 13 American servicemen and 72 others died, victims of an explosion triggered by an Islamist suicide bomber at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Another tragic result of Biden’s mismanaged withdrawal from that quagmire.

It’s important to remember how we got here. And so, it’s time to remember those Republicans who endorsed Biden for president.

Like Ohio’s former GOP governor, John Kasich. He said Biden possessed …





“… experience … wisdom and decency.”

He added that free-thinking Americans needn’t …

“… fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man.”

And Colin Powell, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Secretary of State under GOP President George W. Bush, said,

“Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute. With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that we will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries – never the other way around.”

Former GOP Senator of Arizona, Jeff Flake, said because of his …

“… conservatism, and because of my belief in the Constitution … I stand here today, proudly and wholeheartedly, to endorse Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America. America’s best days are ahead. Go Joe.”

And more than 100 former staffers who worked for the late senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain (whose senate vote saved Obamacare from repeal), wrote in an open letter:

“We trust that as President, Joe Biden will lead an urgent, comprehensive national effort to contain the COVID pandemic. We trust he will call on Americans to remember our common interests and responsibilities, and not worsen the grievances that have polarized our politics. And we trust that he will defend American interests and values from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

And speaking of former McCain staffers, there’s close presidential campaign advisors, John Weaver. He’s the GOP strategist and co-founder of the never-Trump political action committee, The Lincoln Project.

In a statement released shortly after the fraudulent 2020 presidential outcome, The Lincoln Project noted,

“Four years ago, the American people made a profound mistake in electing Donald Trump … We salute the Biden/Harris campaign, and have been honored to work with allied groups in building a coalition of the decent against Trump and Trumpism.”

But shortly thereafter, the New York Times reported,

“Mr. Weaver, 61, who helped run John McCain’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 and John Kasich’s in 2016 … sent overt sexual solicitations to at least 10 … men and, in the most explicit messages, offered professional and personal assistance in exchange for sex. He told one man he would ‘spoil you when we see each other,’ according to a message reviewed by The New York Times. ‘Help you other times. Give advice, counsel, help with bills. You help me … sensually.’” (Report: Lincoln Project Knew of Weaver Allegations Months Before New York Times Story)

Oh, the Times also noted,

“His [Weaver’s] solicitations included sending messages to a 14-year-old, asking questions about his body while he was still in high school and then more pointed ones after he turned 18.”

Considering the bizarre sexual proclivities of the Democratic Party’s disparate and colorful constituencies, it’s understandable that John Weaver’s Lincoln Project found common ground with the Biden/Harris “coalition of the decent.”

The point of this exercise is to remind you that the spirit of the above-mentioned despicable moral cowards is alive and well and operating in today’s Republican Party.

The recent passage of Biden’s $1 trillion “infrastructure” boondoggle by the US Senate occurred with the help of 19 Republicans.

Among this rogue’s gallery is South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham, Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Kentucky’s good ol’ boy and GOP Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell. (Joe Biden’s cheat sheets and Obama inspired infrastructure boondoggles)

If Republicans take control of both houses of Congress in 2022, do you really think they’ll stop Biden and the Democrat’s parade of disasters? Honestly?

An often-heard refrain of Americans dissatisfied by the goings-on in Washington is, “Take back the country.”

But powerful Republicans like McConnell et al will always choose Washington over these Americans.

Sorry, conservative Republican voters. You’ll never take back your country until you take back the Republican Party. A party tarnished by cynical, immoral and corrupt Republican incumbents and their deep-thinking political advisors.

They’ve all helped the senile Joe Biden bring America to its current low, low point.

Perhaps it’s time to abandon the failed “conservatism” of John McCain, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Flake and John Kasich.

The antidote can be found in the man and ideas considered so repulsive to a sexual deviant and influential Republican strategist, John Weaver – America-First “Trump and Trumpism.”