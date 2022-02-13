Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, is completely in line with the usurper, Joe Biden, joining his crusade to demonize and destroy any opposition to his dictatorship. But opposition is coming and the DHS fears that it will come in the form of America’s Freedom Truckers convoy beginning on Super Bowl Sunday.

But what they don’t see coming has already happened in the form of angry PTA mothers, working Americans, and every Freedom-loving citizen in the United States. A sleeping giant that has just awakened from its deep slumber.



The DHS sent out an advisory to U.S. law enforcement and public safety officials warning that they have intercepted emails from truckers proposing they disrupt Super Bowl Sunday across the nation, starting in Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be played. The advisory suggests that the convoy will work its way across the nation, ending up in Washington D.C.



They fear this convoy will be like the Canadian freedom truckers convoy that has ascended on their Capitol of Ottawa completely shutting down the city. The Canadian convoy has been free of violence, except for one attack by an Antifa member who drove his car into a crowd of truckers.

Nonetheless, Canadian police are trying to stir up violence, as the FBI did in Washington D.C. on January 6th.

So far Canadian truckers have not fallen for the trap as many Americans did. However, that hasn’t stopped the DHS from labeling those truckers who might attend an anti-government protest in America as dangerous, violent, and seditious. It is telling that part of the warning stipulates that there is a danger of counter-protests. The idea that Antifa or BLM might show up and counter-protest scare the heck out of Biden and company. Particularly as their first year has been an unmitigated disaster.

Every day Americans, including the truckers, are standing up and peacefully fighting back. Biden’s biggest bad governance blunder is messing with parents who were trying to protect their children from the Teachers Unions and woke school boards. When Biden loudly proclaimed that he had ordered the Department of Justice to investigate parents who stated their views at school board meetings, he unleashed a whirlwind that he never saw coming.



You don’t mess with a mother protecting their child. Yet, in all his brain-addled arrogance, he not only threatened P.T.A. moms, but his DOJ also followed through. Investigating mothers who spoke their opposition to the far-left indoctrination of school children.



According to a November 2021 article in WorldviewWeekend.com,





“The U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland issued an Oct. 4 memorandum directing federal, state, and local law enforcement to look for parents to prosecute nationwide who may have made ‘threats’ and made ‘harassing’ phone calls to school board members nationwide, equating such parents to domestic terrorists.”

After Sheronna Bishop of Grand Junction, Colorado, was treated to an early morning FBI raid, the DOJ continued its rhetoric that those protesting local school boards were domestic terrorists. However, the raids and harassment did mostly stop. But angry parents didn’t forget. It brought about the worst public relations the Democrat party as a whole, and Joe Biden, in particular, could have ever imagined.



As Obama did with his policies that created the Tea Party movement, Biden’s far worse. First turning P.T.A. moms into domestic terrorists, he is compounding his train wreck of a domestic policy labeling hard-working truck drivers as domestic terrorists.



But let’s not forget the DHS confirming our security agencies are monitoring the emails of these Americans.

This is an official warning that should send chills up American’s spines. Americans conducting legal, private correspondence about a Constitutionally protected right of assembly are being surveilled. By which agency is unknown, but presumably the FBI. There can be nothing more frightening than living in a police state. Where your every move is monitored by the secret police.

Yet, under Biden that is exactly what is happening.



It is how the FBI was able to put Trump followers on the no-fly list. In just a day or two after January 6. Without any proof of wrongdoing. And how they knew which PTA moms were organizing others to fight school boards. Or that some truckers wish to imitate the Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy.

It is how they know what this reporter is writing, and every conservative writer in the country. It is how they are trying to stifle free speech.

Even Congress is not immune to the prying eyes of this administration and their secret police.

Republican congressional members, staffers, and donors are being spied on. Which is simply not tolerable in a free society. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) telling Tucker Carlson that Nancy Pelosi’s private secret police, the Capitol Police Department, are breaking into congressional offices. Isn’t that what Watergate was all about? (The Capitol Police Are Spying on Members of Congress, and the Details Are Incredibly Disturbing)

Capitol Hill Police are spying on elected members of Congress, their staff, and private citizens. pic.twitter.com/vo6p5CL27A — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 26, 2022

This Biden Administrations’ violation of our First Amendment rights is so chilling that even some Democrats are worried.

Democrat Senators, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, say the CIA is operating a data collection program. Not data on foreign agents, or enemies, but the American people. They sent a letter to intelligence officials looking for additional details about the undisclosed data repository. The letter, sent April 2021, was recently declassified, with portions of it blacked out.

Both Wyden and Heinrich are members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Wyden and Heinrich believe the CIA has secretly conducted its own bulk collection program on American citizens.

From Blaze News,

“But according to Wyden and Heinrich, the CIA “has secretly conducted its own bulk program” and “has done so entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes with FISA collection.”

Has this bulk collection of information on Americans infected every executive branch of Biden’s government?

We know that the FBI is collecting that type of information in the aftermath of not only January 6, but also in the now-debunked attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Whitmer. The intelligence services have been illegally collecting information on Americans ever since Edward Snowden blew the whistle back in 2013. Then-President Obama and V.P. Biden, learning lessons on how to spy on Americans in place today.



The point is if Senators Wyden and Heinrich are appalled at the violation of our most basic rights, the rest of us should be terrified. However, a sleeping giant of angry moms, dads, working Americans, and those who cherish their God-given freedoms, especially of privacy, have awakened to the real threat that the Biden administration presents.



The cure happens on November 8, 2022. But only if you vote to end this growing tyranny.

