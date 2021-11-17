America is still God’s land “Of the people, by the people and for the people”

WASHINGTON: Most will be aware of the phrase “Of the people, By the people and, For the people,” as it was the last sentence of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address. The phrase followed those stanzas: “shall not perish from the earth.” But what does it mean, especially in this present period of soft tyranny from Biden and Democrats?

Politician Daniel Webster, in a speech to the Senate in 1830, said:

“…It is, Sir, the people’s Constitution, the people’s Government, made for the people, made by the people, and answerable to the people. The people of the United States have declared that this Constitution shall be the supreme law. We must either admit the proposition or dispute their authority.”

Of course, today’s Democrats and RINO Republicans do dispute the fact that “We the People” are ultimately in charge of our fate. Only a mere thirteen years ago, no politician that wanted to remain a politician would dispute that fact. However, a president that wanted to transform America from a nation of individuals into a country of mind-frozen zombies went to work to install a secret organization of people into a shadow government.

Donald J. Trump recognized this shadow government and named it the “deep state.” That deep state opposed Trump every day for his entire presidency and was the cause of his usurpation in 2020.





The deep state has run wild attacking Americans. They are locking up protesters from January 6th until today, many in solitary confinement.

Threatening PTA parents demanding a say in their children’s education and daily safety, declaring them domestic terrorists.

The Deep State instructs its secret police (FBI) to investigate anyone who opposes them. While intimidating journalists who report the truth with early morning raids on their houses. (CPJ concerned over FBI raid on home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe)

Or inditing them on spurious charges, as happened to Steve Bannon. (Steve Bannon indicted for refusal to comply with Capitol attack subpoena)

Deep State attacks are tools of the worst dictatorships the world has ever known

Including the Soviet Union, Mao’s Communist China, Hitler’s Germany, and Chávez’s Venezuela. Soon those who display “Let’s Go Brandon” flags on their front lawns will be sent to mental institutions in the time-honored tradition of the Soviet Union and its communist dictatorship.

After all, that is exactly what these hard-core radical socialist Democrat politicians want, and RINO Republicans enthusiastically go along with.

It is depressing to everyone who loves their country, and freedom. A depression only intensified by over a year of mandatory lockdowns, mask regulations, and forced vaccinations. Under this total mind and body control, highlighted by lost income that makes one dependent on the benevolence of the Government in charge to existing, the feeling of hopelessness cannot be understated.

America is still America and all is not hopeless.

We are not in a hopeless situation. In fact, we are still very much in charge of our own destiny, even if the mainstream media would have us believe otherwise. And the results of the elections across the nation, but especially in New Jersey and Virginia, prove this.

The truth is that in spite of some setbacks in 2020, we are in a better position to keep America Great than ever before. Seeing exactly what Democratic socialist tyranny looks like and where it will lead us has awoken us. Now is the time to take charge of our own destiny.

How? By becoming actively involved in politics beyond simply voting. We must run patriots for every elected office from dog catcher to President.

Just look at what ignoring local politics has done to school boards and county legislators across the land.

In fact, the tyranny of the Loudoun County Virginia School Board set in motion the stunning defeat by Democrats in that state. A school board out of control with radical socialist Democrats because conservatives did not run for those seats. (Virginia Parents Beat CRT Politicians and America can do the same)

By not actively running for local offices patriots have set in motion all of the idiotic queer, transgender, and CRT policies that place our children at risk. The same policies that caused a Loudoun County minor girl to be raped in the girl’s bathroom of her high school. By a boy wearing a skirt.

That same school board denies parents access to the school library, where pornographic books on the shelves. The classrooms where Critical Race Theory is taught. Castigating all white students as racist because of the color of their skin.

But Loudoun County is not alone in its radical left-wing socialist tyranny, it is only the most visible right now.

Because every school board across the land is inundated with these radicals because we conservatives have been too centered on earning a living and forgetting that we the people control our own destiny only if we participate.

So this coming election cycle, in 2022, makes sure that every elected post is filled by those who think like patriots. And even if we don’t run ourselves, that we fully support those of like mind who do, through monetary contributions so that they can successfully run for office, and more importantly, giving up our time to volunteer to spread their message. A message that we, too, support; that of Making America Great Again.

Because all politics is local. And ignoring local politics leads to very bad things, like a Democrat party dictatorship led by sleepy Joe.

Let’s Go Brandon, and take back our country in 2022.

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

