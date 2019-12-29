Amazing Top 10 Bimbos of the Decade: 2010-2019

LOS ANGELES — Former President Barack Obama and pop music star Katy Perry frequently acted in a shallow and vapid manner. Worse, they took pride in their vapidity. And they strove for the worship of legions of sycophants who celebrated them for their obvious insipidity. Obama tried to be pop culture and Perry tried to be political. They were both out of what little depth they had. They are bimbos. In fact, they’re on our brand new list of the Amazing Top 10 Bimbos of this decade: 2010-2019.

Both these notorious bimbos inspired imitators. For every Katy Perry, there is now a Taylor Swift. And for every Barack Obama, there is a John Kerry. But for the rest of us, there is a united belief that they should go away. Or at the very least just shut up.

Lately, Donald Trump’s presidency has led to an exponential increase in the bimbocracy, with nonstop nonsense and illogic emanating from his many shallow critics. Nothing turns elitists into sniveling, hysterical hissy-fits like commoners taking their country back.

So to catch up with this nationwide trend of nonsense, we bring to America:





The Barack Obama-Katy Perry Awards: The Top 10 Bimbos of the Decade 2010-2019

10.) Millennial youth political activists —

Schools were once a place where kids learned reading, writing, and mathematics. Universities were designed to sharpen critical thinking and analytical skills. The entire education was meant to prepare kids for a successful adult life. Since the 1960s, schools have become places where protesting has replaced scholarship. Students are taught to hate America. Job skills have been replaced by activism based on rage and ignorance.

The way we were and the way we are…

Students used to be challenged to confront ideas they found repugnant with superior intellectual arguments. Now students just shout down speakers they disagree with and complain about micro-aggressions. These students are not speaking truth to power, a vapid meaningless slogan. They are imbeciles being manipulated by professors who thrive on exploiting every new class of useful idiots. The issues young people scream about are climate change, transgender bathrooms, pronouns, and other issues foreign to most adults. Real issues such as tax policy and combatting radical Islam are lost on these perpetually offended snowflakes.

These wastrels have all the technology in the world yet cannot convert that into real life social skills. Facebook friends have replaced real friendships. They take selfies and confuse their mere being with accomplishment. They do not know how to write resumes or properly interview for jobs. But they do need safe spaces and therapy dogs. Presenting uncomfortable ideas is derided as fascism and a micro-aggression. Even when they stumble onto a high-paying job like Congress, they spend more time on social media being a celebrity than in doing the actual real work. Due to their stunted development, they lack the emotional maturity to handle responsibility and power.

From AOC to Katie Hill: the cluelessness keeps on comin’

One of these activists is New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. She gets angry when she is derided as an airhead, but she does nothing to dispel that perception. She uses congressional hearings attacks businesspeople without understanding what they do or how a business works. Her self-satisfying proclamations are all on the internet, yet no video evidence of her ever holding a constituent meeting in her district exists. Like many young political activists, she mistakes her mere being for doing.

Former California Congresswoman Katie Hill’s lack of willingness to act like an adult destroyed her career in her first term. This Millennial in 2019 became the first bisexual woman to serve as a congresswoman. She was not the vilest member of the 2018 freshmen class. But she was the most bizarre. After getting elected to the House, the married Hill had multiple sexual affairs with Congressional staffers of both genders. Pictures surfaced of her completely naked and combing a female staffer’s hair. The final straw came when another picture showed her naked, smoking a bong, and sporting a Nazi iron cross tattoo on her thigh.

But it gets worse…

When it comes to millennials, Ocasio-Cortez and Hill are the rule, not the exception. These future drains on society resulting from this collective mass of amazing top 10 bimbos would rank higher. But the one thing many of these millennial protesters get right is refusing to vote. Young people can always be counted on to not come through when it matters. With age usually comes wisdom. Perhaps even a decent number of the worst of these young activists can be redeemed once they have to start paying taxes.

9.) Colin Kaepernick —

The National Football League survived virtually everything until 2016. That’s when Kaepernick decided to bend his knee and protest against the playing of our national anthem. Kaepernick once had a bright future in football. But his play rapidly declined. Only after he turned into a relatively bad football player did he turn to political activism, helped along by his radicalized Muslim, leftist girlfriend. After railing against the system, Kaepernick did not even vote in the 2016 election. His real problem is playing bad football. The 49ers lost 13 straight games while Kaepernick disrespected the country that made him a millionaire many times over. Subsequently, stung by a decline in ratings, the NFL tried to encourage athletes who get rich playing a game start showing the American flag and our national anthem proper respect.

In 2017, he was on the verge of getting a second chance. Then the day before the interview, his girlfriend compared the team owner willing to hire him to a slave master in “Djiango Unchained.” The interview offer was withdrawn. Three years after he disrespected the American flag and nearly destroyed the NFL, Kaepernick begged to return in 2019. The NFL agreed to come see him work out. At the last moment, the man begging for a job decided to dictate the terms of the interview. He moved the location of the workout on short notice, burning another bridge. Most teams refused to attend the workout. Most NFL teams are not willing to risk the wrath of the fans for hiring a problem child with marginal skills. He is one amazing top 10 bimbo choice in a year that was full of them.

8.) Michael Avenatti —

This man became famous for being famous. In a fortuitous pairing of genuine bimbos, he represented porn star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Trump for reasons that nobody actually understands. Avenatti went on MSNBC and CNN multiple times per day until (shock of all shocks) it turned out he was not a very good guy. He represented a woman who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of multiple gang rapes. The woman, Julie Swetnick, became the subject of a criminal referral for lying to Congress. Avenatti declared that neither Trump or Kavanaugh deserved due process.

But Mr. Avenatti took a different tone when he was accused of beating up a woman. He also faced multiple financial judgments against him for everything from unpaid rent to a fraudulent financial scheme involving a coffee chain.





His divorce has been public and messy. As a result, his 15 minutes of fame may be up. CNN and MSNBC love that he is a liberal partisan bare-knuckle activist (trained by Rahm Emanuel). But they dislike his inability to stay out of trouble. He went from being a potential presidential contender to a potential prison inmate in a matter of months. His body of work only lasted a few months, but it felt like a decade.

7.) Taylor Swift —

She was once considered the nice good girl, the anti-Katy Perry. Then she decided to get political. Since then, she has behaved like a spoiled brat. That has earned her a prominent ranking in this year’s list of amazing top 10 bimbos. She uses her music to feud with anybody and everybody. Her songs attack ex-boyfriends and female rivals including Perry. She lectures the country music industry to be more progressive. She fails to grasp why preaching California values does not play well in Tennessee.

She has gotten at least one man who worked on her tour fired for sexual assaulting her based on her word. She then used that as an excuse to attack Judge Brett Kavanaugh without evidence. Her biggest problem is that she doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. She claimed that she stayed out of politics out of fear of being attacked. She then waded into politics and complained about being attacked. Yet her most annoying quality is her obsession with her ex-boyfriends. She has to attack them in her songs. As former Navy SEAL and killer of Osama bin Laden Rob O’Neill said, her songs are all about some man who did her wrong. She should put out a song called, “Maybe I’m the f-in problem.”

That would require a self-awareness not found in young people or celebrities today. Swift is both.

6.) Liberal media blowhards, real and fake —

When it comes to being numbered among prominent bimbos, the liberal media long ago jumped the shark. 2018 was the year they vaulted over the entire ocean. Everyone knows about Acosta’s grandstanding boorish behavior. He and April Ryan play the aggrieved minority victim card on a daily basis. But there’s more.

Ali Watkins slept with her source. Claas Relotious went the full Jayson Blair, fabricating stories out of thin air. NBC and other outlets ran a story condemning President Trump for not visiting the troops in Iraq on Christmas. While he was on Air Force One on his way to Iraq to do exactly that.

For every famous media screwup, there are three or four lesser-known ideological bigots. All looking to become the next Acosta at the expense of human decency. 23 years after Richard Jewell had his life destroyed, far too many media personalities still believe that the First Amendment allows for character assassination. They believe the ends justify the means. It never did.

Cool, but fake…

The people pretending to be real journalists are bad enough. The ones bragging about being fake news in the name of satire are even worse. Jon Stewart was the darling of liberals. They referred to him as “hip,” “cool,” and “trendy.” That is a fancy way of saying that he is a complete and utter [email protected] He is one of those typical liberal, self-loathing Jews who thinks that telling anti-Jewish jokes will make him the darling of secular America. He told this to them all the time when he was a standup comic. Now his idea of humor, when not calling George W. Bush a war criminal, is telling conservatives to “go f*ck themselves.”

He also called Harry Truman a war criminal. But he backtracked when he realized that criticizing liberal Democrats is bad for business. His “apology” was a cold, calculated insincere business decision. In 2010, Glenn Beck held a rally designed to “restore honor.” It was apolitical, and meant to bring people closer to God. It benefited many lives. Stewart responded with a rally designed specifically to attack the Beck audience. It was totally political, and featured lovers of peace such as Yusef Islam, the former Cat Stevens, who still supports the Fatwa against Salman Rushdie. Every generation has its share of young morons who know nothing and think they know everything. Jon Stewart was their proud, arrogant snob leader.

5.) Anthony Weiner —

This sex-crazed hound doggie was married less than a year before getting caught sending a photo of his appendage over Twitter to various women. A former Congressman, Weiner is a leftist bully who never missed an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction against anyone he disagreed with. At first he claimed that his account was hacked. He lied for a week, refused to resign, and was dragged kicking and screaming from power. Worse, he expressed surprise to one Jewish paramour that she would engage in certain sex acts, since he as a Jewish person stereotypically thought Jewish women were frigid. And he also may have used his office to engage in lewd behavior, which is possibly illegal. His resigning prevented him from having to turn over his phone records.

Endless amusement

The biggest source of amusement in these capers was not his appropriately given surname. It is that he was kicked out of office, and he never even got to sleep with the women. He reaped all of the scandals with none of the actual sex.

He was one of the nastiest human beings to ever infect Congress, which starts out with the bar fairly low. Rather than engaging in humility, he actually tried to make a comeback for an even higher elected office. He did this while still feeding his internet sex behavior. His 2013 behavior while running for New York City Mayor finally crossed the line from disgusting to illegal. He sent a naked picture of himself over the internet to a woman, as he had done many times before. However, his young son was laying in bed at the time, subjecting Weiner to a felony count of child pornography. Weiner took a plea deal and served a brief prison sentence. His political implosion harmed all New Yorkers since it resulted in an unknown avowed Communist known as Bill DeBlasio to become Gotham Mayor.

The last laugh came when the FBI in 2016 seized Weiner’s laptop because his wife, Huma Abedin, and her boss, Hillary Clinton, also used it. This forced the FBI to reopen the investigation in Clinton’s emails late in the Election 2016 campaign, possibly costing her the White House.

4.) John Kerry —

Even liberals find this pompous windbag insufferable. After losing the 2004 election, he spent a few years engaging in rich white liberal hypocrisy. Kerry wants to raise taxes on everyone else while trying to dodge paying his own. A Massachusetts resident, he kept his yacht docked in New Hampshire to avoid Massachusetts taxes. As Secretary of State under President Obama, he presided over global failure. He obsessed over getting the Iran deal passed, primarily due to his own financial and personal interests with Iran. His negotiating skills were so poor that it hard to tell if he was representing America or Iran.

He continues to complain from the sideline that Trump’s entire foreign policy seems to be doing the opposite of whatever Obama did. There are two responses to this: Of course Trump is doing this. Utter failure is supposed to be reversed. Secondly, the president can set whatever foreign policy he chooses whether private citizens like it or not. Trying to a single major foreign policy success under Kerry is next to impossible. On every issue that matters, he was proven wrong. On every hot spot he entered, he made things worse. He publicly showed what Americans had long suspected, that the State Department is the appendix of the government. It serves no positive useful purpose, and only got noticed when it was destroying every other government body part around it.

Now Kerry hangs out in Paris eating brie cheese, sipping French wine, and fretting with Eurocrats about climate change and Donald Trump. Even French people find Kerry to be an elitist snob and a bore, a notable accomplishment on his part, firmly numbering him among this year’s amazing top 10 bimbos.

3.) Hillary Clinton and Liz Warren —

These women are not dumb. They are both intelligent. And unlike completely vapid presidential candidates like Beto O’Rourke and Kirsten Gillibrand, Clinton and Warren actually care about issues. They are both policy wonks. They did not use their sexuality to advance their careers as Kamala Harris did. So at first blush, the bimbo label would not apply to either of these women. They earned the label and became bimbos by being so uncomfortable in their own skins that they had to lie about who they are. George W. Bush and Donald Trump is very different ways both told the American people who they were. Critics could deal with it or go pound sand. Clinton and Warren kept trying to reinvent themselves, often resorting to fictional narratives to fill in the gaps.

Hillary Clinton molded herself into a feminist champion even though her rise was the exact opposite of feminism. She married an ultra-talented man and rode his coattails to the top. On her own, she consistently failed. She failed the New York Bar Exam. She failed as First Lady of Arkansas to get education reform passed, resulting in Governor Bill Clinton getting fired by the voters. He had to sideline her to get his job back. She failed as U.S. First Lady at heading up healthcare reform, causing her husband to lose a Democrat Congress for the first time in 40 years. He again had to apologize for her failures to get reelected president.

Hill and Liz invent history

Hillary has a history of inventing brave acts that never happened. She claimed to be under sniper fire in Bosnia, which was never true. She claimed to play a lead role in the wake of 9/11, which was never true. The heavy lifting was done by New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. She was a bystander. Despite growing up in Chicago, she pretended to be a Yankees fan. Then when the Cubs won, she was magically a Cubs fan again.

Liz Warren claimed to be Native American even though she is whiter than Snow White in a snowstorm. This allowed her to claim affirmative action benefits at the expense of the real minorities that affirmative action was actually meant for. She demagogues against rich people while being one herself. But berore that, she demagogued against vulture capitalists while getting rich during the 2008 financial crisis at the expense of others. She recently attacked presidential contender Pete Buttigieg for holding an expensive wine cave fundraiser while she was holding the exact same fundraisers.

The wealthy bashing the wealthy

Both these women have gotten wealthy while bashing the very policies that allowed them to accumulate wealthy.

Even worse, these two women are incapable of giving a speech without screaming their lungs out. If either of them has ever smiled, the picture remains elusive. But they claim that any attack on them is an attack on all women.

Plenty of women speak without screaming. When Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman,” Liz Warren decided to make it a badge of honor. At an unhinged campaign rally one week before the 2016 election, both ladies screamed their way out of a victory. Making Trump look calm and reasonable by comparison is an impressive accomplishment. These women remind men of the women who scream at their husbands to take out the trash with two minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. It just cannot wait until the game is over. They are angry, unlikeable and frumpy. Americans are optimistic people. We want joy to the world, not constant rage. Liz Warren even spent Christmas day attacking Trump. Nobody wants to hear from a Grinch.

2.) Hollywood Harvey Weinstein and friends and enablers —

All of Hollywood is one giant collective and vapid bimbo. Yet some bimbos are worse than others. Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano make millions playing make-believe for a living, yet spend much of their day on Twitter complaining about life being unfair. The ladies of The View are proof that fame and intelligence often have 0% statistical correlation. Joy Behar believes things because she believes them, and declares herself right because she believes she is right. Her hobbies include screaming at Republicans and other unnecessary and unpleasant functions.

Yet these people represent something positive compared to the cesspool that is Hollywood. The past decade revealed what was an open secret. Hollywood is run by a bunch of rich white liberal men who use their power and ideology to cover up for their sexual crimes against women. Harvey Weinstein raped multiple women. NBC News President Andy Lack spiked Ronan Farrow’s expose on sexual predator Weinstein to protect in-house sexual predator Matt Lauer. CBS President Les Moonves proved to be another gem and was directed toward the exits.

The Predators

Progressives covered up for other progressives as they routinely do. Then they tried to blame Republicans Brett Kavanaugh, Roy Moore and Donald Trump for doing what they do all the time. The left actually believed that unsubstantiated accusations against conservatives were equivalent to those lodged against Democrats who were proven guilty with visual evidence. For years, rich, white, liberal Hollywood men snorted cocaine off of the bare buttocks of naked, exploited female interns. But we never heard about it.

Hollywood escaped justice because of the industry’s political connections. Various activist attorney generals and attorney general nominees from Eric Schneiderman in New York to Keith Ellison in Minnesota demanded investigations into everyone except Hollywood. This is because Schneiderman and Ellison are both progressives who also physically beat up women in their lives. Weinstein was a mega-donor and fundraiser for powerful Democrats including Hillary Clinton. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton knows a thing or two herself about covering up sexual violence.

For every one of these violent sexual predators who have been caught, not one has gone to jail. Weinstein is wealthy enough to pay off his accusers and order them to sign non-disclosure agreements. Some of these serial offenders lost their jobs. But they all kept their freedom and their wealth.

Let’s not forget the kids…

Not all of the #MeToo predators were assaulting women. Some of them were assaulting innocent children. Kevin Spacey is a leftist and a pedophile. He avoided jail and claimed that being gay made him do it.

For every Hollywood predator who has been, shall we say, exposed, plenty of others have gotten away with everything. The liberal media is not going to unearth bad behavior by liberals in an election year. Defeating Donald Trump is a more important use of time and resources than ending routine Hollywood sexual assaults and pedophilia. For being a self-congratulating, self-important industry of some of society’s worst people, Hollywood in the 2010s became one giant vapid bimbo lacking redeeming qualities. Hence, their collective prominence in this year’s list of amazing top 10 bimbos.

1.) Katie Perry and Barack Obama —

These two amazing top 10 bimbos were for many years the most vapid two people on the planet. He was a political person who desperately wanted to be a celebrity. She was a celebrity who desperately wanted to be a political player. But they are both people utterly lacking in substance who moralize to others.

Obama’s star turn

Obama’s behavior included taking selfies at funerals, using his government to target political opponents and spying on innocent Americans. His erratic policies led to the killing of people all across the globe through sheer incompetence, bullying Israel in favor of enemies bent on her destruction, and secretly funneling billions of dollars in cash to Iran in the dead of night. Obama entered office without having ever held a private-sector job. In college students knew him as a stoner and a slacker.

Obama copped a Nobel Peace Prize for his mere existence before even becoming president and doing anything at all. In addition, he repeatedly spoke about private-sector ideas without knowing who private sector people are or what they do. And he actually asked an Iowa corn farmer if the man grew arugula. His slogans of “hope,” “change” and “Yes, we can” meant absolutely nothing. The question of “can what?” was never answered.

Like Michael J. Fox in “The Secrets of My Success,” Obama succeeded in life without trying. No matter how many times the electorate rejected his ideas, he kept insisting the problem was marketing rather than the substance of the ideas themselves. Anyone who disagreed with him was stupid or evil. Unable to cope with his final rejection in 2016, he set up a Washington office two miles from the White House. He is actively trying to overthrow the Trump government and fomenting riots around the country through BLM, Occupy and Antifa. For talking about everything while being good at nothing, Obama was a classic bimbo.

Katy Perry gives bimbos a bad name

Perry’s version of “Yes, we can” was “West Coast, represent!” It meant nothing. Perry knows how to sing and dance. Her issue is behavioral. When married to Russell Brand, they attacked Israel and spouted pro-Palestinian propaganda. She sexually hit on the virgin Tim Tebow on live television. She repeatedly hit on American Idol contestants, including kissing one against his will because she could. Then, she sued a bunch of nuns into bankruptcy by using the courts to seize a piece of property they held. One of the nuns died from the stress.

As for Perry, “she persisted.” During the 2012 and 2016 elections, Perry showed up to high schools and colleges in sexually charged outfits to seduce the young people into voting Democrat. In the last couple years, she has very slightly toned it down. She has been far less bad than the ultra-annoying Taylor Swift. Yet over the course of the decade, Perry was worse. She did more than call out ex-boyfriends and other rivals in her songs. She called out one ex-boyfriend who attended her concert, humiliatingly telling him what he missed out on.

Finally, Obama and Perry are both over-privileged individuals who feel compelled to coerce others into accepting their way of life. While Obama did it through political power, Perry did it through sexual power. For winning the top bimbo of the year multiple times, the award was named after them. So it is only natural that the two most vapid people in recent memory would share the award for the Top Bimbo of the Decade 2010-2019.

Headline image: Safe spaces for millennials. Cartoon by Branco. Reproduced with permission and by arrangement with Legal Insurrection.

