Alaska’s Sole U.S. Rep Don Young Passes Away at 88

WASHINGTON – Alaska’s sole U.S. Representative Don Young, passed away on Friday. He managed to serve for more than three-fourths of Alaska’s existence. His office released a statement saying:

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved,” the statement said.

The most senior member of Congress

Rep. Young was the longest-serving member of Congress. Young served in Congress from 1973 to 2022. He was sworn in after winning a special election to replace the late Democrat Nick Begich, who disappeared on a campaign flight. Spending 49 years in office, he built quite the reputation, mainly one of brashness and verbal gaffes. He also had some interesting interactions with his colleagues. Rep. Young asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to meet him for a drink after he swore her in as House Speaker.

One story that leaves followers and locals in shock, is one that Young admitted to holding a knife to at the time House Speaker John Boehner. At the end, they must have made up, because Boehner ended up being the best man at Young’s wedding.





Over the years, Young has been plagued by inflammatory comments, political gaffes, and even an ethics scandal. Despite all of this baggage, Alaskan voters always sent him back to Washington D.C.

The Representative lost consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle and couldn’t be resuscitated. It was a shock to the state and Rep. Young’s staff.

Rep. Don Young was gearing up his re-election campaign

Rep. Young was set to have multiple fundraisers scheduled in Juneau and Anchorage next week. He started his campaign for re-election, facing off against his leading Republican opponent Nick Begich III. Young was looking forward to serving another two years in the U.S. House. Young believed the House would be flipped from Democratic to Republican.

Tributes began to pour in from all over the state and Washington D.C. President Joe Biden offered his thoughts saying “I knew Don Young for a long time. He always stayed true to who he was and the people of Alaska he represented.” House Speaker Pelosi also released a statement saying: “Indeed, his reverence and devotion to the House shone through in everything that he did. For five decades, he was an institution in the hallowed halls of Congress: a serious legislator always bringing people together to do the People’s work.”

Alaska law requires that Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy call a special election to fill Young’s seat within three months, and no sooner than two months from his death.