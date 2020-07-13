Alabama Republicans: Just say no to Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON. This coming Tuesday, Alabama’s GOP voters have a chance to send the feckless geldings of the Republican Party a message by selecting Tommy Tuberville over the worthless former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

A recusal from honor

You may recall that Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Justice Department’s bogus investigations of Russian influence over the presidency of Donald Trump.

Like most of the empty suits in Washington’s GOP contingent, Sessions views his inaction in the face of the Deep-State’s coup attempt as a badge of honor.

In a recent tweet, Sessions responded to President Trump’s statement calling him a “disaster who has let us all down.”





“I’ve taken the road less traveled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults.”

Those short sentences encapsulate all that is wrong with today’s Republican Party. Taking their lead from the fake-news media, GOP lawmakers see capitulation to Democrats and the demands of media-controlled political correctness as acts of honor, burnishing their “integrity.”

Sessions get hoaxed by the Russia hoax

In March of 2017, The New York Times said:

“Many top Democrats demanded Mr. Sessions’s resignation, and a growing number of Republicans declared that he should not take part in any investigation into the case [Russia collusion], given his own still largely unexplained role in it.”

The top Democrat demanding Sessions’ resignation – “for the good of the country” – was Senate leader Chuck Schumer. And what criminal act did Sessions commit that demanded his immediate resignation? In the course of his duties as a US Senator, Sessions spoke to Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. And he did so at least twice as the GOP’s ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The media portrayed the meetings as indicating Sessions – an early Trump supporter and campaigner – was part of a ring of Russian spies operating around Manchurian candidate Trump.

But West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin later told CNN,

“I’ve met with the Russian ambassador with a group, in my capacity, with a group of other senators. That’s in my official capacity. That’s nothing. That’s my job.”

Sen. Schumer did not ask for Manchin to resign because he and Ambassador Kislyak crossed paths.

A familiar Russian ambassador

Does the name Kislyak sound familiar? It should.

Gen. Michael Flynn was the first Trump associate to fall victim to the charge of “colluding with Russia.” His crime? Speaking to Russian Ambassador Kislyak as the incoming National Security Advisor for President-elect Donald Trump. It was hoped the talks would smooth US relations with Moscow, which had soured under the Obama administration.

It was President Obama who sent FBI agents to question Flynn regarding his legitimate conversations with a foreign ambassador. Those questions were used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to convict Flynn for the process crime of “lying to the FBI.”

Our corrupt FBI

In a recently released FBI internal memo, Special Agents tasked with questioning Flynn asked of their superiors,





“What is our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

As we now know, the “goal” was to twist Flynn’s misstatements into “lies” resulting in his firing by the White House and eventual prosecution for giving false statements to federal investigators.

Judge Neomi Rao of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, ordered US District Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn,

“If evidence comes to light calling into question the integrity or purpose of an underlying criminal investigation, the Executive Branch must have the authority to decide that further prosecution is not in the interest of justice.”

The GOP’s pattern of recusal

And that brings us back to Jeff Sessions. He foolishly thought that as Attorney General acting “in the interest of justice” prevented his squelching partisan political witch-hunts. The enemies of justice – Democrats and their servants in the fake-news media – appealed to Session’s overinflated sense of self by convincing him to hand all investigative powers to Obama administration holdovers at Justice. That doing so would burnish his “honor and integrity.” You know, those intrinsic qualities he picked up on “the road less traveled.”

As is the case for most of Washington’s longtime GOP lawmakers, Sessions believes his duty to self outweighs his duty to justice or country. This was true for the late Sen. John McCain and continues to be the case for the comical Republican Senator from Utah, Mitt Romney.

The Romney recusal

When he voted to convict President Trump on one of the two impeachment counts adjudicated at the Senate trial, Romney tweeted,

“I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong.”

Oh, what a man of personal integrity! Even if he says so himself. And with Romney’s blind act of blatant idolatry, he proves how oblivious he is by confusing his petty ego as embodying God’s justice and honor.

But Romney’s one, true god expressed its pleasure with the actions of its good and faithful servant.

According to the New York Times,

“With the lonely exception of Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Mr. Trump of abuse of power, all Republican senators voted to acquit Mr. Trump of extorting a foreign government in an effort to rig the 2020 election.”

The Ukrainian “quid-pro-quo” hoax was a hastily cobbled conspiracy theory. It claimed Trump “pressured” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Vice President Joe Biden’s corrupt dealings in his country. Namely, his withholding $1 billion in US foreign aid until a local prosecutor was fired for investigating corruption in a Ukrainian oil and gas company, Burisma. A company on whose board sat Biden’s mentally-challenged son Hunter.

While Biden’s corruption, both father and son, was real, Trump’s “effort to rig the 2020 election” was not. And no one need go further than to ask the man who was the so-called target of Trump’s pressure, Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

He told Time magazine:

“You heard that we had a good phone call [quoting Trump]. It was normal, we spoke about many things. I think, and you read it, that nobody pushed me.”

Neither Joe or Hunter Biden ever saw the inside of a courtroom for using the power of the Executive Branch to benefit the family financially. But Trump was tried in the US Senate for his modest investigation into Biden family corruption. And notice that the Times – as did its fake-news imitators – echoed the familiar strains of Trump/Russia collusion by implying Inspector Trump’s inquiries were designed to “rig” the upcoming presidential election.

GOP voters must not recuse themselves in 2020

As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions set the tone for a multiplicity of miscarriages of justice – from the convictions of Trump associates for “lying to the FBI”; the relentless Deep-State/fake news smear that Trump is an agent working on behest of Russia; the Senate trial of President Trump for asking pertinent questions concerning the long-time political corruption of the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee for president.

All these evils had their origins in that single, fateful moment when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Recused himself as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Recused himself from every conceivable notion of honor itself.

And for that, Alabama Republicans must reject Jeff Sessions and vote for Tommy Tuberville. Then in November, elect Tuberville Alabama’s US Senate representative to stand with Trump against Washington’s bipartisan swamp of disgusting, counterfeit honorable.

Top Image: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions campaigns for Alabama Senate seat. Fox News screen capture.