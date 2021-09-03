After Afghanistan, 131 Flag Officers 4 America want Austin, Miley to resign

FLORIDA: One-hundred-thirty-one retired admirals and generals called for Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Miley, to resign. All due to their failures involving the withdrawal of Americans and Afghan allies after the Taliban took control of the capital of Kabul.

Citing negligence during the disastrous and humiliating botched withdrawal that cost the lives of 13 service members, they chided them further by stating that their emphasis on wokeness is destroying military discipline, order, and morale. Due to the combination of both, these stalwart flag officers have stated that they no longer trust these leaders to continue in their positions.

Their letter begins:

“The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. The hasty retreat has left initial estimates at ~15,000 Americans stranded in dangerous areas controlled by a brutal enemy along with ~25,000 Afghan citizens who supported American forces.

“What should have happened upon learning of the Commander in Chief’s (President Biden’s) plan to quickly withdraw our forces and close the important power projection base Bagram, without adequate plans and forces in place to conduct the entire operation in an orderly fashion?

“As principal military advisors to the CINC/President, the SECDEF and CJCS should have recommended against this dangerous withdrawal in the strongest possible terms. If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign. Conversely, if they did do everything within their ability to persuade the CINC/President to not hastily exit the country without ensuring the safety of our citizens and Afghans loyal to America, then they should have resigned in protest as a matter of conscience and public statement. The results of this disaster are enormous and will reverberate for decades…”

Continuing to make their point on the scope of the unnecessary disaster they stated,





“Moreover, consequences now are our adversaries are emboldened to move against America due to the weakness displayed in Afghanistan. China benefits the most followed by Russia, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea, and others. Terrorists around the world are emboldened and able to pass freely into our country through our open border with Mexico.”

Among the signatories of this letter were retired Navy Rear Admiral John Poindexter, a former national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan. Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former Navy rear admiral and longtime White House physician. And retired Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc, a Republican candidate to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Others who attached their signature to this letter were past flag officers from all branches of our military. These top-tier officers have an intimate knowledge of what it takes to lead large military formations to a successful victory on the battlefield. They are also are savvy enough on what a military leader must do in the face of political pressure. To do something other than militarily sound. They, all, have been there and done that.

An example of standing on principle was provided by Secretary of Defense, General James Matthis.

The left in this country proudly hails “Mad Dog” Matthis’ resignation under President Trump due to their policy differences over the conduct of the war in Syria as an honorable position to protect both this nation as well as service members. Whether or not you agree with Matthis ‘ reason for leaving, it met the officer’s code of conduct and honor when dealing with politicians while honoring one’s oaths of office.

Somehow neither Austin nor Miley connect honor with keeping their oaths to protect and defend this nation from its enemies, foreign or domestic. The letter from the retired flag officers points this out.

“A fundamental principle in the military is holding those in charge responsible and accountable for their actions or inactions. There must be accountability at all levels for this tragic and avoidable debacle.

“The consequences of this disaster are enormous and will reverberate for decades beginning with the safety of Americans and Afghans who are unable to move safely to evacuation points; therefore, being de facto hostages of the Taliban at this time.”

After taking those two military leaders to the woodshed for their failure in Afghanistan, they then lambasted the pair for their lack of leadership throughout the Biden administration.

Finally demanding Austin and Miley to resign for reasons of “leadership, training, and morale” and accusing them of “placing mandatory emphasis on PC ‘wokeness’ related to training which is extremely divisive and harmful to unit cohesion, readiness, and war fighting capability.”

These retired veterans whose leadership and patriotism have never been questioned, conclude their damnation of present military leadership stating:

“The damage to the reputation of the United States is indescribable. We are now seen and will be seen for many years, as an unreliable partner in any multinational agreement or operation. Our military exists to fight and win our Nation’s wars and that must be the sole focus of our top military leaders.”

This is not the first time this organization of patriotic veteran flag officers has come to the forefront recently. In May they released another open letter, that time accusing the FBI and Supreme Court of ignoring “election irregularities” and casting doubt on Biden’s mental and physical health condition.

That time, by doing so, signaled their doubt on the legitimacy of Biden being president.

The present letter from them highlights the shortcomings of both officers

However, Miley was able to do that all by himself. The Washington Examiner reported that Miley, like Biden, contended that the Taliban’s takeover was “unexpected.” He also, like Biden, blamed the situation on the Afghan Army.

Any second lieutenant fresh out of Officers Candidate School knows that in war after the first shot is fired that every plan goes astray. Officers and non-commissioned officers are trained to prepare for that eventuality. For the JCS, let alone the president, to try to excuse an “unexpected” rapid takeover by the Taliban as the reason for their failures is nothing short of criminal.

While those Flag Officers 4 America worded their appeal for Austin and Miley to resign was much more eloquently written, the fact remains that our military is being destroyed from within, and those leading it today are the cause.

And that makes it criminal, reckless and down right dangerous for every American anywhere in the world. Aside from Biden himself, Austin and Miley bear the most responsibility for the botched withdrawal. They either failed to understand what was happening in Afghanistan or they failed to convince Biden to see it. Either way they must go.