ACHTUNG! Preparing for the COVID-19 Strike Force that is coming

ILLINOIS: Joe Biden recently made a visit to Crystal Lake, Illinois. That would seem odd to many people who know Illinois. Crystal Lake is not as blue a county as Chicago’s Cook county. But, according to reports, only 15% of the county residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 when Joe Biden thinks that figure should be more like 70%.

Last week White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced the Biden Administration would activate door-to-door “strike forces” in an effort to get more people vaccinated. What Psaki did not mention is the VAERS system (VAERS.HHS.gov) now reports over 9,000 deaths in the US following COVID vaccinations.

A county government document has recently come out from the health department of Lake County, Illinois. The document titled, “Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase Vaccine Acceptance.” This document provides instructions for how a COVID vaccine “strike force” teams should operate:

An accompanying FAQ handout is also available.





These two documents as well as the initiative itself are making many in Illinois and around the country angry as it lays out guidelines for “ambassadors” to:

Violate “no soliciting” restrictions and illegally trespass onto private property.

Intimidate building managers into consent to allow entry for their COVID vaccine “strike force” team.

Lie to the public and falsely claim COVID vaccines are safe.

Withhold information about serious vaccine side effects, including hospitalizations and deaths.

Record locations (address, room number) of anti-vaxxers for a government database.

A Lake County Illinois handout and instruction program instructs “strike force” teams to lie to the public:

Question: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

Answer: COVID-19 vaccines are tested in large clinical trials to make sure they meet safety standards… All routine safety standards must be met to ensure that any authorized or approved vaccine is as safe as possible.

The teams are instructed to lie to the public and imply that these are “approved vaccines” which are completely safe. (“Strike Force” Impersonating Health Officials for Covid Data Gathering)

The truth is, none of the COVID vaccines are FDA approved. They have been authorized as experimental drugs for emergency use. All of them have been linked to hospitalizations and deaths. They come with a long list of side effects including myocarditis (heart inflammation), heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, muscle tremors, neurological problems and most recently, fertility.

This initiative at coercion and intimidation is both as un-Constitutional as it is illegal.

First, these door-to-door “strike force” teams are, in fact, soliciting.

They are unwittingly soliciting for Big Pharma who stand to generate tens of billions of dollars in vaccine sales by the coercion tactics outlined in this very document.

As such, these door-to-door vaccine coercion campaigns are for-profit campaigns that benefit for-profit corporations which fund election campaigns of government officials that are ordering the actions. This is clearly a RICO violation of organized racketeering and criminal operations.

Second, under Illinois Statutes Chapter (720 ILCS 5/19-4) (from Ch. 38, par. 19-4):

Sec. 19-4. Criminal trespass to a residence.

(a) (1) A person commits criminal trespass to a residence when, without authority, he or she knowingly enters or remains within any residence, including a house trailer that is the dwelling place of another.

(2) A person commits criminal trespass to a residence when, without authority, he or she knowingly enters the residence of another and knows or has reason to know that one or more persons is present or he or she knowingly enters the residence of another and remains in the residence after he or she knows or has reason to know that one or more persons is present.

Third, “strike force” team volunteers being instructed to tell people,

“I am a Community Health Ambassador with the Lake County Health Department,“ falsely implies they are employees or officers with the health department when they are neither. This is a lie.

Fourth, if somebody shows up to your doorstep knowing you have not been vaccinated, that constitutes a HIPPA violation according to the law HIPAA (45 CFR Parts 160, 162, and 164) by the Health and Human Services Department of the Federal Government.

Fifth, if somebody shows up to your doorstep knowing you have not been vaccinated pursuing you to get vaccinated, they have violated Illinois’ stalking law.

(720 ILCS 5/12-7.3) (from Ch. 38, par. 12-7.3)

Sec. 12-7.3. Stalking.

(a) A person commits stalking when he or she knowingly engages in a course of conduct directed at a specific person, and he or she knows or should know that this course of conduct would cause a reasonable person to:

(1) fear for his or her safety or the safety of a third person; or

(2) suffer other emotional distress.

(a-3) A person commits stalking when he or she, knowingly and without lawful justification, on at least 2 separate occasions follows another person or places the person under surveillance or any combination thereof and:

It would appear the Lake County Illinois Department of Public Health is trying to assist the Biden Administration for future escalation of government dispatching “strike force” teams. Could these be a dry run for gun confiscations?

These “strike force” teams are being taught to impersonate public health officials, lie their way into residences, trespass onto private property, deceive the public about vaccine safety, and make a written record of those refusing to be vaccinated.

Whatever happened to “informed consent” Lake County Illinois?

Informed Consent – permission granted in the knowledge of the possible consequences by a patient to their doctor for treatment with the patient’s full knowledge of the possible risks and benefits.

This is a coercive government initiative seeks to intimidate people into complying with gross violations of their civil rights and human rights.

Since the COVID pandemic (scamdemic?) has now established a precedent, governments will readily use this as a template for other “emergency” campaigns related to divide and conquer.

Mandatory quarantine lockdowns

COVID quarantine camps

Forced vaccinations

Gun confiscations for “public safety”

The Lake County Illinois government is teaching its “strike force” team volunteers to distribute misinformation that may get people killed. Falsely telling people who have natural COVID immunity they need to get vaccinated is a potentially deadly lie. In direct violation of medical ethics and proven science, this document tells “strike force” team members to commit fraud.

From the Lake County “talking points” document:

“Question: Do I need to get vaccinated if I already had COVID-19?

Answer: Yes. Right now it’s unclear how long immunity for COVID-19 lasts after you have been sick. We do know that immunity from having the virus decreases over time, especially for mild cases. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from getting COVID-19 again.”

SPECIAL ALERT: Govt. document instructs vaccine “strike force” teams how to clear buildings and flag anti-vaxxers – Health Ranger Report. Other headlines that tell the story

Nazi-style COVID internment centers have been reported in Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

The Toronto Sun — a mainstream media news outlet in Canada — has already documented the existence of forced COVID quarantine operations there.

FOX News: New Zealand sets up mandatory quarantine ‘camps’ for COVID patients.

Associated Press, in early 2020: Australia defends plan to create island quarantine camp.

The Wall Street Journal: Australia Considers New Covid-19 Quarantine Strategy: Outback Isolation

HealthFreedom.news: INVESTIGATION: Canadian government PAYING private companies to imprison new workers in COVID quarantine camps against their will.

USA Today, the CDC and the WHO, tried to “fact check” claims about quarantine camps and ended up confirming they are real.

So what can you do?

Post both a NO SOLICITING and NO TRESSPASSING sign on your property.

If somebody comes to your door as part of a COVID vaccine strike force, begin by asking them questions:

What is your name?

May I see your identification?

Are you a doctor or other medical professional that qualifies you to discuss COVID-19 or its related vaccines as an informed professional?

May I take your picture?

What brings you to this address?

Do you have my personal medical information in violation of HIPPA?

If necessary, call your local police to both report the incident and let law enforcement know you feel you are being harassed and your civil rights are being violated. As Americans, we are assured of, “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

