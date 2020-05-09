A treasonous FBI: ‘Inconsistent with the theory of our government’

WASHINGTON. In the classic 1962 western “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” newspaper publisher Maxwell Scott (Carleton Young) famously says,“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Which neatly fits in with today’s hot topic: our treasonous FBI and its persecution of General Michael Flynn.

Fake news once again from America’s “paper of record”

The New York Times is fond of printing legends. The Decaying Gray Lady continued the Deep State’s Russia collusion hoax with yet another tainted story. This one dealt with the Justice Department’s decision to drop its tainted case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for “lying to… FBI agents about his conversations with a Russian diplomat,” said the Times.

Nowhere in its story did the Times mention that Flynn’s guilty plea — coerced by a treasonous FBI — was predicated on assurances by federal prosecutors that his son would not face prosecution.

Prosecutorial malfeasance

The general’s former lawyers at Covington & Burling (where Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder works) stated in an internal email that Mueller’s team “are unlikely to charge Junior [Flynn’s son] in light of the Cooperation Agreement.”





Yet that side deal was concealed from the judge now officiating over Flynn’s case.

Soon after his father’s plea deal, Michael Flynn Jr. tweeted:

“You’re all going down. You know who you are. Mark my word.”

The current Justice Department’s decision to exonerate his father gives us just a foretaste of things to come.

The 7th floor of Obama’s treasonous FBI

By now, most Americans are familiar with the actions of our treasonous FBI. While he was still in office, Obama’s weaponized Department of Justice (DOA) comically suggested the decorated US military officer’s discussions with a Russian ambassador suggested he was a Russian asset. A subsequent FBI investigation into the absurd charge found “no derogatory information” substantiating the claim.

But FBI leadership (the guys on “the seventh floor”) decided to proceed with their targeting of Flynn. As they later did for others under the umbrella of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. And so, the lives of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, foreign policy advisors George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, and political gadfly and Trump advisor Roger Stone, were turned upside down by a corrupt FBI.

There were two purposes to all this.

First, to bring down the first president independent of the phony left/right debate between the nation’s two mainstream political parties.

But Second, and more importantly, to criminalize all political opposition to Democratic Party rule.

An honest conservative

In his monologue of Friday last, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said something that should grab the attention of America’s knee-jerk GOP voter.





“It’s not just Democrats you should blame for the corrosion of our public life. The vast majority of the Russia collusion investigation… occurred during the first two years of this [Trump] administration.

“Who ran the government then?

“At the time, Republicans controlled both houses of Congress and every single committee, by definition. They had the power to expose this hoax and to shut it down. But they did not.

“We can only speculate as to why they did not. Perhaps they were too cowardly to tell the truth. Or maybe, deep down, a lot of them agreed with the aims of all of this.

“Either way, it will be very interesting – and we’re going to sit back and enjoy it – as Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell and Richard Burr – and so many of the other useless Senate Republicans… explain why they really didn’t do anything to stop the derailment of America while it was in progress.”

Clearly, Tucker Carlson represents that rarest of commodities: an intellectually honest conservative.

The Washington establishment vs. Trump

Conservatives tend to see the Russia hoax as a contest between Democrats and Republicans. But nothing could be further from the truth.

We know President Obama’s weaponized Deep State procured the spying services of Stefan Halper, a longtime State Department and CIA functionary in the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations. He last served as an FBI “confidential human source.” The Deep State sent him to infiltrate the Trump campaign and spy on policy advisors Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and Sam Clovis.

And speaking of the Washington establishment, we must never forget another establishment hack. Namely, the GOP’s 2008 Republican presidential candidate and “maverick” media darling, Sen. John McCain of Arizona. McCain actually shopped the discredited Steele dossier – a compilation of Democratic opposition research and outright Russian disinformation – to the FBI.

Unbeknownst to the Vietnam War “hero,” the FBI already came into possession of the dossier. Who provided it to them? Christopher Steele, another paid “confidential human source” and dossier author gave them a copy.

This same discredited dossier formed the basses of not one, not two, not three, but four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrants. They allowed a Democratic administration and its weaponized FBI to spy on the 2016 Republican Presidential campaign.

Old Republicans with scruples

Let’s open our history books. Way back in 1906, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives was appalled by a practice begun by President Theodore Roosevelt. TR loaned Secret Service agents out to other federal departments to perform investigations. But US law did not authorize this action, even if undertaken by a president of their own party.

Subsequently, House Appropriations Committee Chairman James Tawney (R-MN) said the administration had created…

“… a system of espionage in this country which is entirely inconsistent with the theory of our government.”

A bureau Napoleon could get behind

In his book “The Bureau: The Secret History of the FBI,” author Ronald Kessler notes:

“In considering legislation to authorized the bureau [FBI], members of Congress had asked uneasily if the new special agents would become a secret police, carrying out the dictates of whoever was in office. [US Attorney General Charles Joseph] Bonaparte assured Congress that while theoretically there was always that risk, his force would never be used for such purposes.”

And, yes, Attorney General Bonaparte was indeed an ancestor of French despot Napoleon Bonaparte.

Once again, 114 years after Rep. Tawney’s astute observation, Obama’s treasonous FBI hierarchy again engaged in espionage, “which is entirely inconsistent with the theory of our government.”

So the agency’s attempted coup against a duly-elected president of the United States proves the agency remains beyond reform.

Finally, it falls to GOP voters to remove complicit Congressmen — including incumbent Republicans — who sat on their hands during the aforementioned coup attempt. Voters need to replace them with Trump-like fighters.

Only then, at long last, can Congress finally man up long enough to put an end to a corrupt and treasonous FBI.

— Headline image: Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Photo: US Department of Defense, photo in the public domain.