A ‘perfect phone call’ may end with a ‘minor incursion’ into Ukraine

WASHINGTON — During a rambling two-hour press conference last Wednesday, faux President Joe Biden telegraphed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his administration would view an invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation as a “minor incursion.”

Many suggest Biden’s statement (invitation?) all but guarantees Ukraine will soon become a vassal state of Russia. And that includes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said via Twitter:

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones.”

And speaking of loved ones, wasn’t it Zelenskyy who once promised President Donald Trump in that famous so-called “perfect phone call” that he’d look into the shady business deals of Hunter Biden (son of Joe Biden)? Deals concerning corrupt Ukrainian gas and oil company Burisma? And isn’t that the same company Zelenskyy’s predecessor shielded from investigative scrutiny by sacking his nation’s lead prosecutor? And wasn’t that sacking a condition imposed on Ukraine by then-Vice President Joe Biden as a precondition to receiving US government aide?

With it looking more than likely Trump will serve a second term as president in 2024, is Biden’s egging on of Putin a clever attempt to trample evidence of Hunter’s Ukrainian skullduggery under the iron boots of Vladimir Putin’s troops in that “minor incursion”? All this to save his drug-addled, whoremongering offspring. Who’s engaged, by the way, in a new and equally shady career as a “fine artist” for the top galleries of America’s Biden-friendly coastal blue states?





The aforementioned conspiracy theory has more weight than the now-discredited Trump/Russia collusion hoax. After all, Hunter Biden used his father’s government position to weasel his way into international business deals, while possessing no more experience in high finance than he had in Ukraine’s energy sector or knowledge of the limited colors in an artist’s Zorn palette.

As the New York Post noted in its reporting of more than a year ago, many of Burisma’s Ukrainian, Kazakh, and – yes – Russian oligarchs met over dinner with Hunter and Joe Biden in Washington and “even posed for photos.”

“The photo of the then-veep and Hunter smiling with the two Kazakhs, clearly shot at Café Milano, isn’t the only proof Joe actually attended the dinner: [Vadym] Pozharskyi emailed Hunter the next day, ‘Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. … It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.’ So much for any claim that Joe never met with Burisma officials even as he was Team Obama’s point man on Ukraine, a role he used to demand the ouster of a prosecutor who was looking into the firm.”

Recall that just days after Trump took the oath of office, the infamous Steele dossier began making its way into newspapers and television news. The claim that Trump engaged with prostitutes while on business trips to Moscow fostered press speculation that Trump was being blackmailed by Russia.

We now know that story is false.

But what of Hunter and his father, now US president? What compromising information concerning Hunter’s business meetings with crony Russian capitalist oligarchs is forcing his dad to downplay a possible and bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine as “minor”? Could the damning information contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop computer seem tame when compared to the info Russia may possess on the wayward son of the current White House resident?