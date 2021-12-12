A new war on terror – only this one is against the Patriots that liberals fear.

On Tuesday, November 16, a FBI SWAT team raided the home of an activist mother of four in Colorado. They began by knocking down her door, bursting into the house with guns drawn, and handcuffing her while she was homeschooling her children. This is the first known case of the federal government making good on its promise to not only intimidate, but to actually carry out a raid on a mom who was involved in her local school board politics, said Brannon Howse, who interviewed Sherronna Bishop at Lindell TV. It is part of the growing war on domestic terrorists – also known as conservatives, patriots, and parents.



This incident is the culmination of a policy that began when the extremely socialist Loudoun County, Virginia School Board asked the FBI to intervene on their behalf. The school board, fearing parents who objected to their handling of a boy, claiming to be trans, who raped another student in the girl’s bathroom.

Also being targeted are the parents who disagree with the teaching of the CRT curriculum.

The School Board is demanding that these parents, the very same ones who voted them into office, be treated as domestic terrorists.

AG Merrick Garland leading terror purge of parents.



The U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland quickly issued a memorandum directing federal, state, and local law enforcement to look for parents to prosecute. Their criteria are individuals who may have made “threats” and made “harassing” phone calls to school board members. Garland is using domestic terrorism statutes to conduct this work.





A new War on Terror had been formally issued, only this one was against patriots.



This is how Sherronna Bishop of Grand Junction, Colorado, met the brute force of the FBI’s heavily armed SWAT unit. Bishop’s crime? She has helped local PTA mothers flip nine Colorado school boards from socialist to conservative. Of course that was enough to be treated as a domestic terrorist by this radically socialist Biden administration.



So far no charges have been filed against Bishop. She stated on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” program that it was done as intimidation and as a warning to others not to cross this government.



This war on conservatives really began on January 6th.

Whether or not the events of that day were a spontaneous movement into the Capitol, or a set up by the federal government, including the FBI and CIA, it has been used as the excuse they wanted to crush conservative thought, freedom, and liberty. This supposed “insurrection” is nothing more than a ploy to institutionalize the use of state power to implement their woke agenda. It is a classic example of ‘never let a crisis go to waste.’ It is also a classic power grab by those that intend to impose a totalitarian regime.

Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin, Adolph Hitler, Mao Zedong, and Hugo Chavez all used this tactic to impose their dictatorships upon their people. Killing hundreds of millions in the process. So far only Ashley Babbitt has fallen victim to this new terror in America. But more will fall as the war against patriots heats up.

(Media Florida State Guard freakout aims to derail DeSantis’ political future)

How many pre-dawn raids will it take before another patriot falls to the left’s guns.

As we have seen in the cold-blooded murder of Ashley Babbitt, nothing will happen to the politically correct gunman. Only those who try to keep America Great will feel the sting of this administration, as did Kyle Rittenhouse.



January 6th was anything but an insurrection. Rather it was a tiny group of people, some of whom may have had some insurrectionist ideas, but none acted on them. In fact, none even brought guns. How intense of an insurrection are you having if you didn’t even bring anything beyond bear spray.



How were they going to replace the government without a plan to do so? As is evident by not one single case of insurrection or sedition being charged against a single person. Yet the left in this administration, and their public relations body, the fake news MSM, still call it an insurrection.



This new coalition of radical Socialist Democrats, the MSM, and radical social media use January 6th as a cudgel to intimidate, harass, illegally arrest, and falsely imprison patriots who only want America back to the Trump agenda. They voted for it and then became angry when their votes were null and voided.

Nevertheless, Democratic politicians and left-leaning media outlets (and even a select few RINO Republicans) continue to forward a number of false claims to support this “insurrection” narrative. Leading the FBI on a national spree of early morning raids for anyone who was near the Capitol on January 6th.



An Alaskan couple who never entered the Capitol were treated to one of those early morning raids.

Paul and Marilyn Hueper related how they had their house tossed by FBI agents earlier this year. They had phones and computers seized, and even had a pocket copy of the Constitution taken from them. Seeing a pocket Constitution as evidence of sedition speaks volumes about the mindset of this new FBI.



No charges were filed after the two exercised their First Amendment right to assemble in Washington D.C. so they could listen to Trump speak that day. Yet, they had to endure the humiliation and suffering inflicted upon them by an out-of-control FBI.



FBI downplays leftist terror activity and Antifa anarchy while seemingly making up threats from conservatives



The FBI announced that the 2019 Dayton, Ohio mass shooting by an Antifa supporter, Connor Betts, had no political impetus. He just killed nine people for — fun? In the skewered view of the new, incompetent FBI, the organization cannot find a connection between the socialist Antifa views clearly evident from Betts, and his motivation for the attack.

Of course, this new FBI cannot even find that Antifa is an organization. So it should be no wonder they couldn’t find an Antifa member’s motive for mass murder.



According to an article in American Greatness, Betts was deeply devoted to Antifa causes.

Interacting with a number of anarchists online, including the Marxists Socialist Rifle Association (SRA) who routinely provide armed support to Antifa during riots, our top Cops cannot figure out a cause for Bett’s actions. Betts, who attended Antifa “protests” while armed, made an inflammatory statement where he called for the killing of “every fascist.” Going as far as to suggest forcibly removing former President Donald Trump from office.

Journalist Andy Ngo has covered the anarchist group for years.

The FBI has dispatched hundreds of agents nationwide seeking people who trespassed at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. The goal is to learn as much as they can about their movements and motives.

Yet the FBI was unable to learn as much about murderer Betts as Ngo did. Betts shot randomly at the crowd in a western-themed bar, Ned Peppers in Dayton Ohio, before being killed by police officers. (Ohio shooter who gunned down nine people including his sister in Dayton rampage two years ago fantasized about mass shootings and serial killings for a decade, says FBI)

Western aficionados, the left believes, are mostly White conservatives. The very people that Antifa labels as fascist. The very people Betts and his ilk say deserve to die. A sentiment fostered and encouraged by the liberal political class under the thumb of George Soros.

And yet the new FBI cannot connect the dots between Betts and the domestic terrorism of Antifa.

Yet, the dots from a school board meeting to the raid of a suburban mother’s house is easy as pie on the 4th of July.

This clearly demonstrates the new FBI’s priorities. Damn every conservative and Trump supporter they can to jail. But those liberal murders? Leave them out to kill more White conservatives. Does their end justify the means? Ask the parents of Ryan Rogers, the 14-year-old boy killed by the rage of a Black man. (Black rage and a young boy’s death)



The FBI ignoring the political motivations of an attacker is nothing new.

Depending, of course, on whether or not those motivations come from the left or the right. In the case of Betts, his allegiance to Antifa and other far-left causes was easily found and ignored. While in the case of Sherronna Bishop, her traditional belief in America was the only reason for her arrest and the embarrassment of a full SWAT raid on her suburban home.

Did the new FBI create the same type of evidence against Bishop as they did to investigate Trump and members of his staff?



The FBI history of one-sided blindness can be seen during the Trump administration when they continued to illegally pursue an investigation against the President.

Remember when an avowed Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republican members of Congress during practice for a baseball game in 2017? That shooting seriously wounded Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise (R). The FBI labeled that attack as “suicide by cop,” as opposed to what it clearly was…an attack on political opponents.



In that case, the shooter, a progressive activist and fervent Bernie supporter, James Hodgkinson, left behind a trove of politically-aligned social media posts. Which the FBI completely ignored. Additionally, Hodgkinson had a list of Republican members of Congress on him prior to the attack. Was that a hit list of people he disagreed with? A reasonable person my think so.

What’s the saying? If it waddles like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck? Unless you are a special agent of the new FBI.

More recently, consider the political motivations of black nationalist extremist Darrell Brooks Jr.

Brooks driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing and wounding children, has been virtually ignored by the FBI, despite the fact that his social media is loaded with pro-Black Lives matter and black identity extremist content, according to American Greatness. That terrorist attack killed at least six people, including an eight-year-old, and injured over 60 other people. (The Rittenhouse trial and the Waukesha terror prove we must fend for ourselves)



Contrast the way extremist socialist mass murders are treated with the way patriots are being treated daily, and one must ask how many more Ashli Babbitts will it take to ignite that flame that sparks patriots to push back with the same fervor that socialists now use against American patriots.



Our only unarmed redemption is in the outcome of the 2022 elections.

How much more damage to America will it take before that flame of freedom sparks? And a new civil war, not blue against gray, but conservative vs woke liberals, begins. Before we decide that our children will not be mowed down in the streets of Wisconsin. Or shot in the streets of Chicago.

