A few thoughts on the Rittenhouse exoneration

WASHINGTON: A panel of solid citizens said it’s perfectly acceptable for normal, well-adjusted Americans to shoot leftist child molesters and smug, threateningly violent, spoiled, Antifa college kids. So said twelve Wisconsin jurors good and true in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

The jurors are to be commended for refusing to be frightened by the fury of leftist crowds outside the courtroom and an MSNBC reporter who attempted to photograph and identify them. Both actions were undertaken for purposes of jury tampering through intimidation.

Their verdict is also a swift kick in the teeth for Kenosha Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger.

The man who pointed an assault weapon, his finger on the trigger, in the faces of the courtroom’s gallery, ala actor Alec Baldwin. Binger then told the jurors that a person can’t claim “the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun.”

But the jury clearly answered,





“Yes, you CAN defend yourself against violent attackers with whatever tools you have at hand. Be they rocks or AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.”

The not-guilty verdict is an affirmation of the individual’s right to be his or her own first-responder. As America slides into socialism, the verdict is also an affirmation of one’s right to guard the most precious item of private property – one’s life. Especially when so many socialist Democrat cities defund law enforcement while they simultaneously refuse to prosecute violent leftist Antifa and BLM agitators.

The clear message in the malicious Rittenhouse prosecution is that the streets belong to leftist outlaws.

Arson and looting are the new normal. Walk the streets with a clear intent to take them back while lawfully armed, and you’re in defiance of government-sanctioned, leftist intimidation.

Like it or not, Kyle Rittenhouse filled a dangerous vacuum left by toxic, blue-state municipalities who abandoned their innocent citizens to the machinations of anarchist rioters.

So, listen up all you damaged, leftist miscreants out there. You now know there’s a target on your backs should you decide to turn violent and threaten innocent lives. In winning your battle to defund the police, you’ve left yourselves open to the tender mercies of ad hoc, well-armed citizen militias.

You’ve made your beds, so prepare to die in them.

