A dying trust in a woke government fantasy of a Never Never Land

WASHINGTON. J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, once noted, “All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust.” When you think of it, most believe trust is at the core of what makes a free society function. The operating assumption among free and decent people is that those around them operate in good faith. And that is especially so for those they elect as their governmental representatives.

The Pew Research Center released an interesting survey regarding the American public’s trust in government. On December 1, 1958, a whopping 73 percent of the US population “trusted the federal government to do the right thing almost always or most of the time.”

By April 11, 2021, that number dropped to 24 percent.

Not surprisingly, Democrat respondents were far more trusting of government than their more skeptical Republican counterparts.

Three low-points in the Pew chart stand out:





March 12, 1980: Americans who trusted the government averaged 26 percent. That’s eight months before the American electorate rejected Democrat President Jimmy Carter and installed the transformative Republican Ronald Reagan in the White House.

March 24, 1993: Confidence averaged 21.5 percent. That’s eight months before the scandal-plagued Clinton administration saw Democrats lose 52 House seats and 8 in the US Senate during the midterm elections.

October 21, 2010: Trust in government stood at 21.5 percent. That’s less than a month before Democrats lost 63 House seats and 6 in the US Senate under the scandal-plagued Barack Obama administration. A loss Obama describe to reporters as “a shellacking.”

As of last April 11, American confidence in government stood at 22.5 percent. Both faux President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have seen public confidence in their administration drop dramatically relatively soon after taking office. Today, CNN pegs Biden’s popularity at around 42 percent.

That’s sobering for Democrats considering Republican Richard M. Nixon enjoyed an approval rating that hovered around 62 percent at this point in his first term as president.

As one-trick-pony journalist, Carl Bernstein likes to say – and often,

“This is worse than Watergate.”

And the pom-pom waving cheerleaders of Deep-State-big government, the mainstream media, are at a loss to explain the public’s loss of confidence.

Some in the media believe it’s associated with the persistence of COVID-19 despite Biden’s campaign promise to “shut down the virus.”

That was a great line in 2020 for the Trump-hating media to repeat. But Biden said he could make that wish a reality if only he had the power and majesty of the Deep State in his capable hands.

But a new CNBC poll finds public approval for Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic stands at a mere 46 percent. This at a time the president has added his voice to the chorus of world leaders who proclaim their government’s ability to “shut down” climate change.

Governments are good at some things. Like collecting taxes, spending money, making war, and suppressing their populations. But they suck at doing the impossible: waging war on poverty, waging a war on drugs, waging a war on cancer, and controlling the intricacies of global weather patterns.

So, polling the American people on President Biden’s “handling” of a global pandemic is like asking them their opinion on the effectiveness of the president’s building a time machine.

The growth in American distrust of government should be seen as a growing-up, rite of passage for a nation of emotional adolescents. Consider it a post-New Deal, post-Great Society hangover filled with guilt and recriminations. Plus, a $29.4 trillion national debt roughly translates to $88,823 owed by each individual American.

Consider the growing populist movement in America as the disappointed parent at the kitchen table lecturing and then aiding the wayward child in finding a more responsible and sustainable future.

“There is danger from all men,” said Founding Adult John Adams. “The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty.”

Perhaps Americans have come full circle. It seems they are discovering that it’s a healthy distrust in human nature that is key to having a free, functioning, and sustainable society. And that distrust should see its focus on government, which James Madison described in the Federalist Papers as the “greatest expression of human nature.”

“So come with me, where dreams are born, and time is never planned. Just think of happy things, and your heart will fly on wings, forever, in Never Never Land!”

But trust in Peter Pan’s dreamy, mythical country is coming to an end in the United States of America. And all the fervent thinking, coupled with vigorous clapping, won’t spring it back to life like, well, Tinker Bell.

