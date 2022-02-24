A bad day in Ukraine, a worse day for the world

At 5a.m. Kyiv time, missiles flew into Ukrainian airspace fired from Russian launchers surrounding that nation. As they exploded on their targets inside Ukraine, the invasion feared by the west had finally come. Death and destruction will follow. It was the beginning of a bad day for Ukraine and a forecast of world developments that may change the world as we know it.

The outcome in Ukraine is almost inevitable. Ukraine will fall to the Russian bear once again, and the nation will become nothing but a puppet state, as Belarus is, whose troops are also crossing into Ukraine territory alongside their Russian masters.

The only question left unanswered is where the Russian Army stops marching.

On the western border of Ukraine sits Hungry, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, all NATO members. Putin had stated that NATO must acquiesce to his demands that those former Soviet Union puppet states now under the protection of NATO, be removed as members, so he can repossess them under the new Russian Federation.

Putin states that it is a matter of Russian national security. And he has just proven that he isn't going to accept no as an answer from NATO.





So far NATO’s response has been to impose economic sanctions.

There is little doubt that there will not be any further actions taken by any NATO member, including the U.S. The only question remaining is how many will die before Ukraine surrenders to the naked aggression from Russia.

Many did not see that Putin would be so aggressive in his invasion. The theory was that Putin would be happy taking only the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Eastern Ukraine. But looking at the initial attack it shows that the assault came from all points along the border with Russia. This is an all-out assault. In defiance of Biden’s call that a limited invasion would be tolerated.

What happens next is what’s important to the entire world

Putin may be satisfied with only incorporating Ukraine under his control, but his demands of NATO say otherwise. NATO’s response will be the determining factor whether, or not, Russia moves into Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. Who are all NATO members. He covets them, as well as the Baltic states. He will push as far as he is allowed to go. Maybe seizing one nation at a time, or maybe trying to take back the entire old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in one big gulp.

The Global impact of this attack

Reports from Newsmax T.V. stated that as the eyes of the world are centered on Ukraine, Chinese jets are overflying Taiwan. Xi is watching events, and the world’s response, in Ukraine. China’s eyes have been laser-centered on Taiwan for the past several years, but now that the Olympics are over, the fate of that nation hangs by a thin thread.

Iran, too, is watching. Isreal should be on high alert. But what should be done in response? What does America owe to any of these nations?

Starting with Ukraine, the U.S., agreed to guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty if they destroyed all of the nuclear weapons they possessed after the breakup of the USSR.

Kyiv complied, taking out a nuclear response to Russian aggression. Joe may have forgotten this treaty. Just as he may not remember that Taiwan has been assured, time and time again, that we will come to their aid if attacked by China.

Israel, I fear, has never had such overt assurances. They stand on their own under Biden’s leadership.

What can be expected in the wake of this first European war since the end of World War II?

Ukraine is lost. Taiwan is lost. Israel will fight missile to missile with Iran. And North Korea will watch. America and Europe will sit on their hands until Russia crosses into NATO territory. And that is when the feces hits the fan.

There is no way to predict the future actions of Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping. However, what has already occurred was sadly predicted by hundreds of reporters and military analysts the minute Biden took office and began demonstrating his incredible incompetence.

The humiliating retreat from Afghanistan was the linchpin to the invasions of Ukraine and Taiwan.

This was predictable because history has shown repeatedly that weakness only brings aggression.

Our only hope is that we remain out of a world war until a real leader rises to the Presidency. Because the invasion of Ukraine could become the end of the U.S. as the leader of the world. And we have been the only power that has kept the world out of an apocalyptic war since the end of WWII.

There is strength in power and danger in weakness. Right now America is weak. Time is running out. And there is no easy fix.

