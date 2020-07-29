2020: The year America’s long-hidden Marxist Revolution was launched

WASHINGTON – No one possessing any sense should doubt at this point that a previously-hidden but relentlessly incremental Marxist coup has gone active in America. In short, America’s Marxist Revolution, a revolution to be set in motion just slightly more than the original model inflicted on Old Russia in 1917. A resurrected 1984 video interview with ex-Communist intelligence agent Yuri Bezmenov offers us a roadmap describing how America’s Marxist Revolution will unfold. Chillingly, we stand as witnesses as its final stages take place on the streets of corrupt American cities.

The excuse and the trigger for America’s currently building Marxist Revolution was the death of George Floyd. The real objective: Death to the American way of life. This “final solution” involves activated Antifa and BLM cells. They stood ready to activate prior to Election 2020 as soon as a random but appropriate catalyst appeared. George Floyd was that catalyst. For all the pious media and politcal coverage of Floyd’s brutal and unnecessary death, history will eventually show us he was a mere target of opportunity for America’s Soros-paid revolutionaries. They were ready to go. They just needed a virtue-signaling excuse. Floyd was that excuse.

So as we plow through today’s epidemic of big Blue City violence and destruction, we must face the fact that Floyd’s death lies mostly forgotten somewhere along the wayside for today’s Maoist, Stalinist revolutionaries. For the hard left, he served his brief function. And now the destruction, murder and intimidation has begun.

Over decades, Antonio Gramsci’s plan for a soft revolution in the US and elsewhere in the West quietly, stealthily began to unfold. In various guises, Josef Stalin (Popular Front) and Saul Alinsky and their followers infilatrated all informational systems of US society. Notably, they burrowed into the Federal government as well (Deep State). In recent decades, George Soros and other top-down, mega-wealthy socialists systematically fund these ongoing efforts.

Gradually taking over America’s judiciary, government bureaucracies, media and entertainment industries, and, above all, America’s educational system, active Marxists plotted to gain nearly complete control of information dissemination in this country. With their total domination of education, including academia, they successfully broke the connection of future generations with the freedom-loving traditions of the real America. They replaced the true American story for at least two generations of young Americans. They substituted real history with new, false narratives focusing on the alleged systemic evil of the American system.

Finally, Barack Obama’s “fundamental transformation” paved the way for the building Marxist Revolution. Soros-supported Antifa and BLM stormtroopers now daily deploy “active measures” geared toward disrupting the 2020 elections and shattering confidence in and respect for the Federal government.

The Marxists’ outrageous reconstruction of American history is a lie, of course. But tell that to today’s incredibly (but purposely) uninformed millennials. Or, worse yet, to the currently out-of-control Marxist revolutionaries hiding behind the Antifa or BLM organizations. Both group’s aren’t what they say they are. They continue to wage a violent campaign to destroy American lives, businesses and cities as a prelude to Election 2020. The indoctrination of their young pawns and acolytes is complete. The takeover attempt has begun. Do we have the fortitude and the nerve to stop it?

To help answer this question, let’s return to the fine, superbly written American Spectator article on this topic by Scott McKay that we noted in our previous article.

A little more of what McKay has to tell us on how to build a modern Marxist Revolution.

“Back to Bezmenov, who warned us in 1984 that a free society collapses in four stages, and the first is demoralization. What he meant by demoralization is a process by which students in schools controlled by disciples of leftist thought would be indoctrinated into a set of values and beliefs foreign to those of the American tradition.

“Bezmenov said, in 1984, mind you, that this would happen when the 1960s and 1970s student radicals began to control the educational institutions, and their project would be to throw out traditional Judeo-Christian morality, classical education, and American patriotism. Is there any doubt this has happened? Our young people are the least patriotic in our nation’s history, and the most ignorant of the cultural, intellectual, and ideological patrimony of which they are heirs.

Step One (10-15 years)

“The first goal of revolutionary propaganda, particularly the Marxist variety, is to demoralize. It’s to depress you and make you believe your civilization is lost. Once you succumb to that, you are, in the words of Ming the Merciless, “satisfied with less.” Why do you think ordinary white people are so willing to apologize for the sins of their ancestors and to confess to being racist without even knowing it? Why do you think corporate America is blindly endorsing a Marxist revolutionary organization that openly declares war on the nuclear family?”

Does any of this sound familiar? Of course it does. But the undermining of millennial minds, discussed in our previous article, took some time to accomplish. And high school and college administrations took great pains to conceal this taxpayer-paid undermining of America’s society and traditions. It began in earnest when Barack Obama took the Oath of Office in 2009 with his fingers metaphorically crossed behind his back.

Now for Step Two: (5 years)

“What’s the second step? Destabilization.





“Bezmenov describes that as a rapid decline in the structure of a society — its economy, its military, its international relations. We’ve discussed in this space the unquestionable impetus on the part of Democrats to keep the economy as hamstrung as possible with COVID-19 shutdowns, and those continue despite a precipitous decline in death rates as testing ramps up across the country. It’s clear the virus is no longer a significant threat to the health of Americans who don’t already have serious medical issues, and yet COVID hysteria is increasing, rather than decreasing.”

Covid-19 hysteria: An integral part of Step Two

The media designs its hysterical “reporting” on Covid-19 “cases” with the goal of keeping the public freaked out and panicking. However, what’s really scientifically important is the number of deaths per capita. Unreported: Deaths continue to decline. More testing reveals more “cases.” But in accumulating those cases, we see that deaths per capita steadily decline.

But worse, a significant subset of alleged coronavirus deaths might not be coronavirus deaths. Those numbers are inflated in many jurisdictions. Many declared “coronavirus deaths” actually resulted from serious, underlying medical issues. While reported “cases” and “deaths” are not entirely fake, significant chunks of these stats likely are. This further confuses – perhaps purposely – the significance of those numbers.

Step Two Bottom line:

But “skyrocketing cases” simply don’t matter. Just as, over the years, “skyrocketing cases” of flu don’t matter much either.

The flu happens every year, just like some mutation of the coronavirus probably will. This means that prolonging the destruction of America’s economy makes zero sense at this point. But it has one virtue: Destabilizationof the populace.

Step 3 Crisis (6 weeks)

“The third stage is crisis, the catalyzing event that builds on the first two stages to bring on the change the revolutionaries are looking for. Looking for a crisis? Take your pick. We barely even remember the fact that we just had only the third presidential impeachment in American history half a year ago, a constitutional crisis that was wholly and completely manufactured directly out of thin air.

“We progressed immediately from that to COVID-19, which was unquestionably a manufactured crisis — not that the virus itself isn’t deadly to a certain portion of the population, but if you think the panic and destruction it’s caused doesn’t smack of manufacture then it’s clear you’ve been demoralized. [Italics mine.]

“And then the George Floyd riots and the paroxysms of violence and virtue-signaling those have brought on, complete with the current campaign to bowdlerize American history and culture in an increasingly indiscriminate fashion. That’s a crisis, everybody, and it’s a completely manufactured one.

“The speed of the cultural collapse that followed Floyd’s death — when the legal system moved very swiftly against the police officers responsible for it — makes it undeniable this was planned and only needed a catalyst.”

Step 4 (After violent takeover) Normalization

Currently, patriotic Americans stand in horror. Whether they know it or not, they see Bezmenov’s Stage 3 unfold in the streets of Seattle, Portland and elsewhere. Their subversive governments actually support Antifa / BLM’s Red Guard destructiveness. So it follows that the final stage, Step 4 is next. It involves a passive acceptance of what Barack Obama attempted to impose on post-Great Recession Americans. He called his unacceptable economic non-solutions America’s “New Normal.”

Obama declared that America’s weakened workforce and unemployed underclass was a permanent “New Normal.” The Lightworker explained that the much-diminished, impoverished New America was a permanent condition. Worse, he implied we should just accept it. Step 4.

Back to McKay and Bezmenov

“What’s the fourth stage? Normalization. As in, a ‘new normal.’ The statues and monuments are gone, the ball games are out, or at least you aren’t allowed in the stadium to watch them (and you’ve got to watch them on TV interspersed with commercial spots and in-game messaging pushing whatever memes and narratives the ESPNs and NBCs of the world and their Madison Avenue partners wish to implant in your mind), the schools have purged American history and culture, the Universal Basic Income checks have replaced your job, which you can’t do because the small business where you used to work has gone under thanks to the virus.”

[And the continuing destruction of inner city small businesses by Soros-paid rioters. Comment by this writer.]

“And Biden is president. For a little while, until it’s clear he’s incapacitated per the 25th Amendment, and then somebody else that you didn’t vote for is in charge of the country.”

As I wrote in my earlier article,

“Today’s chaos and constant Deep State coup attempts are the culmination of a Gramscian cultural revolution that’s nearing its intended completion.”

Finally, we arrive at today’s pressing cosmic question: Do real Americans really want this to happen?

The Bezmenov Interview

Those interested in the 1984 Bezmenov video that inspired McKay’s fine article can find it below. It’s now on YouTube. But for how long, nobody knows. Its caption reads as follows.

“This is G. Edward Griffin’s shocking video interview, Soviet Subversion of the Free-World Press (1984), where he interviews ex-KGB officer and Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov who decided to openly reveal KGB’s subversive tactics against western society as a whole.”

This long video fascinates throughout. But for us, the most relevant part includes Bezmenov’s elaboration on Four Steps or Stages of a successful Marxist Revolution. What we’re beginning to see across the country this summer proves the truthfulness of his assessment. This discussion begins at approximately 1:07:12 in the video.

– Headline image: A young Yuri Bezmenov. Screen grab via YouTube video of a 1984 interview with Bezmenov.