“2000 Mules” movie premier proves 2020 election fraud

WASHINGTON: Today, May 7th, is the release date of the Dinesh D’Souza movie “2000 Mules.” The film proves systematic, widespread election fraud in the November 2020 general election. The movie is a documentary on the work done by the True the Vote organization to expose the election fraud in the last presidential election.

Surveillance footage of ballot boxes and cellphone location data prove at least 2,000 mules stuffed 2020 election ballot boxes.





The 2000 Mules in the movie title are paid criminals who are seen “ballot harvesting” caught stuffing ballot boxes with multiple ballots, allegedly all for Joe Biden. (Five States Face Federal Lawsuit Over Inaccurate Voter Registrations) President Trump has correctly pointed out it is an illegal practice in almost every country.

President Trump’s commenting that,

“Highly respected Dinesh D’Souza, working together with Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, just released a trailer to their new movie, “2,000 Mules,” that shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the “most secure election in history.”

The 2020 election is, perhaps, the least secure in history.

The film shows, in real-time, how unsecured ballot boxes allowed easy election fraud. Unfortunately for the Democrats, as mules cast dozens, if not hundreds, of ballots in multiple states, it was all caught on video. The evidence is so damning that it will be interesting to see if there is any comment by Democrats or the Main Stream Media.

The way Democrats erased millions of American votes is a disgrace to our Nation. The GOP across all states must take steps to keep this same fraud from happening in the 2020 midterms and the 2024 Presidential election.

A MAGA Event at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump’s guests for the pre-screening event include Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, journalist Lara Logan, Georgia Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones, and Michael Flynn, former national security adviser under Trump.

Also said to be at the event was President Trump’s former campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, ex-campaign adviser turned CEO of social media site Gettr Jason Miller, and Marc Lotter, the director of strategic communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign. Lotter is now chief communications officer of America First Policy Institute. Attorney Rudi Guliani and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also in attendance according to reports.

Marjorie Green Here is my vid of 45 at #2000Mules #HardCoreMAGA 🥊🇺🇸💕 pic.twitter.com/629i4zMv4a — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 5, 2022

One of the most important guests of the event was MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell. Lindell has considerable time and money in an effort to investigate 2020 election fraud. (MSM is lying: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium did reveal Election Fraud)

D’Souza and True the Vote have posted the video trailers of the movie “200 Mules” on Rumble. Tickets to view the film are available at the 2000 Mules website.

The movie is being shown at select theaters around the country. It is also available for download and home viewing at the movie’s website.

