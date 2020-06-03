Coming out of the basement? Say It Ain’t So Joe. Say it Ain’t So

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has stepped on his tongue so often that it is unclear if he is in early dementia or just stupid. If there were a betting tote board placements, it probably would go about 50-50. This is not a man you’d want to hire as a tutor for a student over 12. Or under 12, considering his pension for fondling the little ones.

And now Joe is running for president. And he’s doing it while hiding in his basement. A pretty impressive feat. But then Vernon Supreme did it while wearing a boot on his head. So maybe not.

Maybe he is afraid of the mob of women who will scold him if he doesn’t pick the right lass for the V.P. slot. So, he hides out.





It’s like the high school principal not picking the right princess to be head cheerleader. The rest of the teen babes will screech bloody damnation.

If he wins*, he’ll probably stay in the Biden bunker with nothing useful to do or truthful to offer.

This will give the White House staff a well-deserved break after waiting on Presidents for 250 years, give or take.

Biden will ring up VP Lady Whoever, and ask her what he should do. If he can figure a way to grope her with some new I-phone App, then he will be as happy as a pig in slop. After all, he has been in politics and Washington most of his life so he should be used to doing nothing useful.

And he does get turned on by a well-turned ankle.

His first act, of course, will be to appoint Hunter Biden as Ambassador to China. That way, Hunter will be on both payrolls and will have no chance for a conflict of interest.

Isn’t it great the way Washington types work things out?

A little money here, a little there, and before you know it, everybody’s happy—except the taxpayers. But then, who gives a Dippity Doo Dah about them? They’ve got their masks, their orders, and their burned down businesses.

Oh, say it ain’t so Joe.

Joe will still be wearing his mask by next January

But will he remember to change it? Oh well, Jill will remind him. He will be staggering around the basement gagging on old man phlegm and mucous. He’ll have to get someone to “sign” for his swearing-in since he will be mostly non-vocal and even less coherent than he is now.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020



The most interesting thing will be the pre-election debates.

Joe will have his remote Skypes (or whatever) with geese flying around the room and guards wandering in and out while he tries to scrape his brain for something he wants to say, like: “Remember The Maine.”

That will, of course, be the recalling of the only state, New Hampshire, that Maine borders. The importance to Biden will be that New Hampshire had a primary that he either won or lost. Since he can’t remember at least he can do is remember Maine.

Oh, say it ain’t so Joe.

He can sign any bills via mail-in. If there is war via sneak attack it won’t matter. He is for gun control and that will mean no shooting will be allowed over here. Besides his new phone app, he can nibble on the VP’s ear and tell her what to do with the Army and the Navy.

He can improve Obamacare from his basement. Oh, wait a moment, is it Obama or O’Bama? I can’t even remember if he’s from Chicago or Ireland. But then, neither can Joe.

But Joe can, and will, pass the Biden “I Really Don’t Care” health bill. And he won’t care. He probably won’t even know.

Meanwhile, depending on what the betting on the tote board is my money is on that little old gal from Georgia who does the soft porn writing. I’m telling you, Joe’s got a feel for that kind of thing.

Oh, say it ain’t so Joe.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

*Fat Chance

Lead Image: Screen Shot from CNN Video