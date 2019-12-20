WASHINGTON, DC: The revelations from Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on James Comey’s FBI – FISA abuse continues to reverberate through the political universe. A cataclysmic indictment of the political espionage by the Obama administration, FBI and DOJ. The coordinated attempts to spy on, frame and destroy President Donald J. Trump.

Rosemary Collyer: FISA Court Judge and American Hero

FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer is denouncing the FBI conduct regarding the FISA warrant abuses. Judge Collyer is ordering a full report regarding the FBI processes by January 10th. This in addition to Collyer finding “illegal and unconstitutional” violations of the 4th amendment in an April 2017 ruling about the abuse of FISA 702 authority.

In that case, John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey used NSA surveillance systems to spy on over 32,000 Americans.

Judge Collyer’s ruling is providing a roadmap for John Durham and William Barr to follow.

AG Barr and attorney Durham are looking into how Brennan, Clapper, and Comey abused their FISA 702 authority and NSA systems to spy on Americans and anyone else. Doing so over 40,000 times in 4 years.





What Collyer is seeing is the FBI’s abuse of the FISA warrant process, including seventeen different instances of irregularity. These include using the Steele Dossier to smear Donald Trump. Framing George Papadopoulos. We know this because the first FISA request did not include any of the exculpatory information about Papadopoulos that was provided by Joseph Mifsud. Had any of the exculpatory information been provided to the FISA court, the warrant would not have been issued. And the Russia Hoax may never have begun. Which one can conclude is exactly why Comey held that exculpatory information from the court.

Brennan and Comey: A naked abuse of power

The naked abuse of power behind the targeting of Donald Trump is fully exposed by the FISA requests. Tonight on Martha McCallum (Fox News) AG Barr confirms that he is asking for “documentation” in order to assist in his investigation into Brennan’s actions towards candidate and then President Trump.

Brennan and Comey both knowing there was no evidence of a Trump – Russian connection. As William Barr is making clear, Brennan and Comey ignored the exculpatory evidence that should have stopped the investigation into George Papadopolous, Carter Page, and Donald Trump.

The Steele Dossier was a principle and central part of the FISA warrant application.

Yet both FBI leaders, knowing that the dossier contained false information, used the document in order to obtain a warrant to spy on Carter Page. A chief complaint is their neglecting to mention to the FISA court that Page was not a Russian agent, but, for a number of years, a CIA asset.

An asset who was instrumental in at least two actual Russian agents espionage convictions.

Naming the coup plotters; making them accountable

It would seem that a few names need to be attached here. Because these weren’t nameless decisions being made. James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Andrew Weissman bear responsibility for lying to the FISA court.

Director Comey and Andrew McCabe’s signatures are on the applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrants requesting surveillance on Carter Page, who was a campaign aid to Mr. Trump. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz criticizes Comey and McCabe for at least 17 lies, ommissions or misrepresentations fostered onto the FISA Court during its investigation of the Donald Trump campaign.

In renewing the FISA warrant, the frenzy of a conspiracy prior to Trump’s election was well underway despite the fact that the sub source for the Steele Dossier confirmed its unreliability. That the “facts” they were relying on were nothing but bar talk. Unreliable and unproven.

Nonetheless, Comey and Brennan took that “bar talk”, reporting it to the FISA court as “truthful” and from a verified source. Additionally, a senior FBI lawyer is being charged with committing a forgery and perjury by creating a document to hide the fact that the CIA had confirmed Carter Page as a long term asset. That senior lawyer changing the email to assert that Page was not an asset. There is no reason to not assume that Brennan and Comey were both aware of these duplicitous actions.

Fraudulent FISA warrants on as sitting President

It did not end, however. The plotters, Comey, Brennan, and McCabe among them, oversaw three more FISA warrants on President Trump. Each of them knowing that the original and subsequent warrants rely on flawed intelligence, ignoring any exculpatory evidence.





Because Operation Hurricane, as the FISA debacle was internally named, should never have happened. The FISA warrants should never have been sought or granted. The logical conclusion is that everything done, said or texted about following those false warrants was not just illegitimate. It was all part of a high-level coup d’etat by senior Obama officials out to destroy and sabotage the incoming President.

Comey, Brennan, and Clapper knew the truth. That they were conducting a campaign against an incoming president. That the ends, the destruction of Donald Trump and his campaign, justified the means necessary to ensure the election of Hillary Clinton.

The Democrats who brought you the Russia Hoax and the Kavanaugh hearings, now bring us the Impeachment farce.

The same people who have been lying for the last three years expect to be taken seriously on impeaching the President.

Because the same people that opened Crossfire Hurricane and put together the FISA warrants were the same people behind the Mueller inquisition, These include Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce, and Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, John Brennan, James Clapper, Andrew Weissmann and Andrew McCabe.

Strzok, it should be remembered, helping John Brennan write the phony October 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment. Just as Strzok helped James Comey write Hillary Clinton’s exoneration speech the previous spring.

The bottom line is that the Mueller probe, based on the Steele dossier, was a lie. And that they, as listed above, knew it was a lie, a lie of their own construct. It was a coalition of coup plotters and compliant minions representing the very top of the FBI, not the rank and file.

They all knew the Steele dossier was a piece of garbage. The FBI knew that George Papadopoulos wasn’t a Russian agent. They knew Carter Page wasn’t a Russian agent. But they did it anyway. They lied about it. Used it. In order to get the Mueller – Weissmann inquisition started. In order to destroy Donald Trump, Carter Page, Michael Flynn, and Paul Mannafort.

The media minions at CNN and MSNBC and the Washington Post and New York Times went along.

Propelling the narrative, repeating the lie until it became truth. Knowing they were serving an authoritarian coup attempt. Fully knowing they were disseminating lies.

It’s the expose of the coup plotters. The best is yet to come. The same people who lied to us for three years about the Russia Hoax also lying over the Impeachment farce.

Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi could not attack our fragile Republic any more if they tried. They and their co-conspirators in the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and media have done more damage to America than the Russians could do in 100 years.

Waiting for Durham and Barr to make the next move

Attorney General William Barr and State Attorney John Durham will write the next chapter in this saga. Barr is saying that Durham will “scrutinize” the actions of Brennan at least. He is also publically questioning why the investigation was not terminated as soon as knowledge of the falsity of the report and the information regarding Page and Papadopolous came to light.

Why, we must ask – as Barr is – did the FBI not provide a defensive briefing, such as that provided to candidate Hillary Clinton, did they not provide the same defensive briefing to candidate Donald Trump. The question is rhetorical. They wanted to spy on the Trump campaign. And the quest to discredit him has been ongoing and continues up to, and including the impeachment debacle last night.

The current impeachment farce is a ploy of abstract / distract, Democrats hoping to change the focus from what is coming for the deep state coup plotters. That Pelosi is now saying she will not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, a move supported by Democrats like majority whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC). Clyburn stating that as Democrats cannot control the Senate proceedings, the trial should not be allowed to proceed.

Exhibiting Democrats’ lack of constitutional knowledge, despite their nonstop quoting and channeling of the founders, the sole power of impeachment belongs to the house. The sole power of trial belongs to the Senate. This means the House, now under Democrat Speaker Pelosi’s control, got to set the procedures and “witnesses” during the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee hearings.

Sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will, as Schiff and Nadler did set the procedures, having the sole power of approval over the proceedings.

Uncovering the coup d’etat to destroy President Donald J. Trump

William and Barr and John Durham have made clear they will not be dissuaded from following this wherever it will lead., Judge Collyer has made clear in two of her rulings that there is much to be looked at by Mr. Durham’s investigation.

The scab has been ripped off and the criminality of the liberal cabal is right there for all to see.

At long last, there is some confidence that those who committed these crimes will finally be held accountable. First by John Durham and William Barr. Then, by the American people when Donald Trump is reelected in a landslide.