WASHINGTON. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is desperate to get out ahead of the violent revolutionaries of his party. Standing with pro-abortion protestors outside the US Supreme Court, Schumer said:

“I want to tell you [Justice Neil] Gorsuch, I want to tell you [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

The unveiled threat to the newest conservative members of the high court-appointed by President Trump is the result of a case now under their review. It concerns a Louisiana State law requiring abortionists to have privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their practice.

A dehumanizing court

According to those challenging the law, "it would leave only one doctor at a single [Louisiana] clinic to provide services for nearly 10,000 women who seek abortions in the state each year," NBC News reported.





And that brings into question whether killing the unborn is a “right” or merely an act of judicial fiat to be remedied as was the high court’s infamous Dred Scott ruling of 1857. That decision declared all black Americans non-persons without standing before any court in the land.

According to Chief Justice Roger B. Taney:

“They [black Americans] had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect; and that the negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery.”

It took a bloody Civil War, the deadliest conflict in American history, to remedy the high court’s dehumanizing ruling in Dred Scott. Chuck Schumer clearly believes similar violence is required to sustain the dubious notion that depriving the unborn of their right to “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” is a “woman’s right,” though unwritten, under the US Constitution.

Justice Roberts replies

In response to Schumer’s threat, Chief Justice John Roberts released the following statement:

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

Even the left-leaning American Bar Association was put off by Schumer’s remarks.

“Such comments challenge the reputation of the third, co-equal branch of our government; the independence of the judiciary; and the personal safety of judicial officers. They are never acceptable.”

The Kavanaugh kerfuffle

The attacks against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings were unprecedented in their viciousness. He was accused of sexual molestation and rape.

The most “credible” witness against him was a university professor whose testimony was the product of recalled memories hidden by emotional trauma.

All those she claimed were witnesses to the so-called sexual assault submitted sworn affidavits denying any such event occurred. But the assault against Kavanaugh’s character, with assists from the media, proved the extraordinary lengths to which a desperate left would go to preserve the tenuous 1973 high court abortion ruling in Roe vs Wade.

And with Trump more than likely to win a second term as president, and progressive Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s health in question, it’s likely the president will nominate another originalist justice to change the complexion of the high court – and the nation – for generations to come.

The dying left

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's threat, the upswing in violence by Antifa, and the rise in physical attacks against Trump supporters around the country are expressions of the left's mounting fear as they helplessly watch their power fade.





The left-leaning Vox worries Trump’s judicial appointments are…

“… some of the smartest, and some of the most ideologically reliable, men and women to be found in the conservative movement. Long after Trump leaves office, these judges will shape American law — pushing it further and further to the right even if the voters soundly reject Trumpism in 2020.”

The fear, then, is that a Trump judiciary will uphold the individual’s – including the unborn’s – rights against the arbitrary whims of government, the political majority, and fellow justices inclined to legislate from the bench.

“I’m from Brooklyn,” Sen. Chuck Schumer told the press regarding his threat to justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. “We speak in strong language.”

Yeah. Language the likes of Brooklyn’s Gambino crime family.

