Chinese Pearl Harbor: Xi’s CCP deliberately infected West with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC — The release of the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance dossier from major western intelligence agencies makes clear that the COVID-19 pandemic originated at the Wuhan Virological Institute. That it was allowed to spread to Western Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and around the world deliberately. There is prima facie evidence. For many weeks China did not allow travel from Wuhan and Hubei province to other cities in China. Yet, they sent flights to Western Europe, the United States, and cities outside of China around the world.

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens traveled to and from Wuhan from abroad during this time. Thus seeding the infection throughout the world.

Xi Jinping and the CCP are responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic

This was weeks or even months after the Chinese government and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party knew it was a highly communicable and dangerous virus. That had escaped from their own biowarfare lab in Wuhan. After being genetically altered on two of its receptors. To make it more transmissible to humans.

The evidence of the collection and manipulation of bat viruses is overwhelming. The timeline of infection was made clear months ago. This writer discussed the release of the virus for CDN on Feb 16th. (“Did the Coronavirus escape from Wuhan bio-warfare research lab WHCDC”). CDN revealed the timeline and sourcing of the virus on March 20th. (“Connor Reeds Wuhan Flu Diary: China Virus originates in October 2019”.)





The Epoch Times has done a remarkable documentary on the bat collection and virus superstars of the Chinese scientific media and community. The proof is undeniable.

These were renowned scientists, now kept under wraps, who published papers relating to the alteration of bat coronaviruses in 2013 and 2017.

Covid-19 epicenter: The Wuhan Virological Institute

The Wuhan Virology Lab took a nasty bat virus with unknowable properties and made it easier to enter humans by altering two receptor cells taken from the SARS virus.

So it escaped in early October, as is now confirmed by telemetry in the Wuhan area showing no cell phone activity near the Wuhan Virological Institute. This provides substantive evidence of a “hazardous event” which shuts down the institute from October 7 to the 24th. (Analysis of cellphone location data in high-security area of Wuhan virology lab that studied coronavirus in bats indicates it shutdown in October after a ‘hazardous event’)

Cases began appearing in November the response of the Chinese Communist Party was to invent a cover story about the wet markets. And maintain that cover story for months. Even as the crisis grew. The rest of the story is clear.

Taiwan warns the WHO that the virus is transmissible in late December. The WHO ignores them. They are in the pocket of Beijing. Chinese doctors begin speaking out in Wuhan on the internet that same month. They are quickly silenced, arrested, and disappeared. The principal whistleblower dies of the disease 6 weeks later.

CCP and WHO: Spreading the virus around the world

The WHO denies there is a human transmission on Jan 14th. Wuhan holds a massive festival the following week. The week after that is Chinese New Year. Millions of Chinese are traveling all over China, and abroad. Particularly Italy.

There are numerous direct flights every day from Wuhan to Milan, Italy. There are 100,000 Chinese nationals working in the tanning and fabric industries of northern Italy. Lombardy, Italy. The epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

Tens of thousands travel back and forth from China to Italy. Tens of thousands more flock back home to Italy and around the world after celebrating New Years’ holidays with their families in Wuhan.





Chinese Government and CCP authorities in Beijing had to know

But if the Taiwanese authorities warned the WHO that COVID-19 was highly transmissible in December, then the Chinese Government and the Chinese Communist Party had to know it by that time as well. If Xi Jinping, the CCP, and the Chinese government knew to silence, detain, threaten, disappear, and kill off the medical doctors who were calling the alarm, then they knew it was highly contagious.

They suppressed what they considered dangerous talk of a virus they already knew had come from their labs. After concocting the wet market theory they then shut down the Wet market and bleached all the evidence. One problem. 37 of the initial 50 COVID-19 patients had no association with the wet market.

A contagion had been unleashed. We will grant the benefit of the doubt and say it was a laboratory mistake. A worker exposed to the virus had left the Wuhan Virological Laboratory and exposed others.

Xi Jinping and the CCP: Deliberately doing the unthinkable

Once unleashed it is all the cumulative actions taken and opportunities missed to contain the COVID-19 virus that is most perplexing. Instead, Xi and the CCP launched a campaign of lies and deceit, internet censorship, and strong-arm tactics with the WHO and international community. They destroyed the original samples of the virus while insisting other nations keep their borders open. They all but ensured that the China Virus would spread.

By the third week of January Xi Jinping and the highest echelons of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing had to know that the virus was highly communicable. That it came from a biowarfare lab and was rapidly spreading through Wuhan and Hubei Provinces.

At this point, they made a crucial decision. They couldn’t stop a medical catastrophe from occurring in China. But they could make sure everyone else on the planet was afflicted with the same problem.

“If we go down, we’re taking the West with us”

China decided if they were going to be hobbled economically, they would make sure that everyone else on the planet was hobbled as well. If we’re going down, they calculated, we’re taking everyone with us. They saw the cynical writing on the wall.

So they locked down Wuhan and Hubei province. The censored the internet. XI and the CCP continue to pressure the WHO to not label it a pandemic. They demanded that all international travel to and from China be continued, even as they were severely restricting travel in China.

And that is the smoking gun. Shutting down all travel in China. Allowing tens of thousands of travelers from Wuhan to fly to Europe, the United States and around the world. Shutting down the spread of the virus in China while deliberately spreading the virus to China’s adversaries around the world.

Thank you, China for a worldwide tidal wave of death

The China Virus has been destroying the economies of Europe and the United States. Decimating the global planetary existence with a viral pandemic whose effects have been catastrophic.

Tens of millions infected. Millions dead. All unnecessary. All a deliberate result of the action of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

It is the Chinese Pearl Harbor. A deliberate assault on the West and western values of decency. An attack on the civilized world by the Chinese Communist Party. President Trump echoed this theme when he called it an attack “worse than Pearl Harbor and 9-11”

Welcome to the age of bio-warfare

Make no mistake. We are now in the age of bio-warfare. This was a deliberate attack by China to hobble the competitive economies of the world. It would be unconscionably charitable to say it was merely opportunistic. But it was. Malignantly opportunistic. Devastating and diabolical. An act of pure evil.

Even if the virus had been unleashed accidentally from the lab. Xi Jinping and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party consciously decided that they would spread the virus to the rest of the world to prevent China from being at a competitive disadvantage.

Xi and the CCP have committed a war crime. They have altered the way the planet will live its life for at least the next decade. Destroyed millions of lives. They have butchered the people and economies of Europe. China’s Communist Party has cast a plague across Italy, Spain, France and Great Britain.

They have unleashed a tidal wave of death across the United States. I guess it wasn’t enough to kill 70,000 Americans a year with fentanyl every year for the last 10 years.

A Chinese Pearl Harbor: An attack on the Western world

It is an attack on the civilized world. Like the attack at Pearl Harbor, it signals the start of a chilling new era. The CCP is a malignant force that has now shown its face to the whole planet. Not the Chinese people, but the Communist Party of China.

It isn’t just America, and it isn’t just the West. It’s the whole world.

Throughout South America COVID-19 is a spreading wave of death. Health systems are overwhelmed. Dead bodies are left on doorsteps wrapped in plastic on the streets of Guayaquil and Quito, Ecuador. Throughout the world, in Nigeria, South Africa, and India, it is an economic and health catastrophe.

It could have all been avoided. But the Xi and the CCP deliberately allowed it to happen.

China will reap the whirlwind

The repercussions for Xi, the CCP, and for China will be enormous and long-lasting. They have managed to unite all of the nations of the world against them. In a sordid commonality of destruction that could have been completely avoided. It isn’t just the United States.

Countries throughout Asia and Africa will repudiate their debts to China, and renationalize Chinese mines, concessions, and other holdings. Supply chains will have to be moved. Strategic decisions will demand massive dislocation, especially in China. Economic, scientific, and technological cooperation with China will have to be massively curtailed.

Xi faces enormous internal pressure and may not survive the calamity. Internally Xi should face a rising criticism for allowing Chinese relations with the West to deteriorate. For killing the goose that laid the golden egg. For decimating the world economy that China depends on for its economic strength.

Containing an aggressively malignant China

Or we may be facing a rising military tide in China that mirrors the Japanese under Hideki Tojo in the 1930s. We already see China flexing its military might in the South China Sea and with Taiwan. China’s increasingly belligerent behavior cannot go unchecked.

We have already seen the arrests of prominent Democracy activists in Hong Kong several weeks ago. China could easily move more forcefully against Hong Kong, without fear of repercussions. After all, how could they make relations any worse?

China has unleashed a biowarfare attack on the United States and the world. Our lives will never be the same. Our relationships on the world stage will need to change as well.

China has committed a war crime against the planet

If we are in a de facto state of war with China, even a cold one, then we should say so. They have attacked the USA and the nation of the world, large and small, as surely as the Japanese attacked in 1941. Their continued lies and denials are patently offensive.

Just as the leadership of the WHO must be ousted before we resume any funding with the organization, the responsible leadership of China must change. At the senior levels of the CCP, they know the truth.

Xi has seriously harmed Chinas national interests while simultaneously grievously harming the citizens of the entire planet. Accountability must occur. Externally towards China and internally within China.

Xi Jinping days are numbered

A year from now, if Xi is still in power, we will see whether China will be capable of reengaging the world in a meaningful fashion. The question is whether his inevitable replacement seeks to repair relations with the world, or follows a harder line.

It is more likely that China faces a longer term economic collapse, growing political instability, social unrest, and serious isolation from the international community for years to come. None of it bodes well for Xi Jinping.

America is once again a sleeping giant awakened. The Chinese Pearl Harbor will have far-reaching consequences for the rest of our lives. America has been traumatized. Europe has been decimated.

The world has been unalterably and completely changed, and not for the better.

For that alone, it will hard to ever forget or forgive what Xi and the CCP have done to our beautiful planet. To our ability to travel. To the destruction of life as we knew it. They have ruined the world we lived in. Damn them to hell.

I have never been so angry, and so sad.