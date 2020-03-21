China’s mouthpiece: America’s fake-news media blames the US first

WASHINGTON. The fake-news media that is worried American families of the dead, those suddenly laid off, those forced into social isolation, might take a moment from their troubles and realize the Wuhan China Flu is a gift from our “most favored nation” friend China.

That’s because America’s fake-news media happily serves as China’s mouthpiece in the US.

People’s Liberation Army engages in mass executions. YouTube screen capture.

Words deadlier than a virus?

Of late, President Donald Trump has faced intense questioning concerning his calling the pandemic affecting the nation the “China Flu.” Several news outlets even captured closeups of the president’s written remarks. It clearly shows the word “Corona” crossed out and replaced with the hastily-written “Chinese.”





One White House correspondent after another implied that coupling China with the killer pandemic is somehow “racist.”

Time and again, the president reminded Washington’s news scribblers of one simple fact. The city of Wuhan, China became the epicenter of today’s global health crisis.

Saying so, Trump insists, is a simple matter of recognizing reality.

Is racism or bio-weapon the greater threat?

The fake-news media, meanwhile, is giving short shrift to China’s claim that the virus surging around the globe is a biological weapon unleashed by the US military.

For example, Lijian Zhao, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, tweeted a link to a story posted at the website GlobalResearch. (COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US)

“It would seem the only possibility for origination [of Wuhan flu] would be the US… And it may therefore be true that the original source of the COVID-19 virus was the US military bio-warfare lab at Fort Detrick.”

But the author fails to note that Wuhan, China hosts a Level 4 microbiology laboratory – the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the website Lab Manager,

“Agents requiring BSL [Biological Safety Level] 4 facilities and practices are extremely dangerous and pose a high risk of life-threatening disease… These facilities provide the maximum protection and containment.”

Consequently, some believe the Wuhan Institute of Virology has ties to China’s bio-weapons research.

For example, the New York Post recently reported that the…

“… People’s Liberation Army’s top expert in biological warfare, a Maj. Gen. Chen Wei, was dispatched to Wuhan at the end of January to help with the effort to contain the outbreak.”

This tends to suggest that Chinese officials fear there may be telltale indications hiding within the virus. Such indications may show that researchers bio-engineered the virus to heighten its lethality.

The anthrax attacks that followed the carnage of 9/11 are a case in point.





Examination of recovered anthrax spores showed they had been dried and milled into smaller particles to increase the likelihood of inhalation.

China and Western media blame America first

But getting back to China, the propaganda organ of its totalitarian government, the China Daily, takes comfort that America’s fake-news media continues to serve as China’s mouthpiece here by rallying to its cause.

“Instead of terms such as ‘COVID-19’ or ‘coronavirus’, the US top leader used the term in both his Wednesday and Thursday news conferences at the White House as well as in some recent tweets, and he publicly rejected reporters’ questions about whether the term was racist… The New York Times said on Thursday that Trump is ‘ignoring a growing chorus of criticism that it is racist and anti-Chinese.’”

But today, Communist China and her handmaidens in America’s fake-news media wish to use the charge of racism to divert our attention from China’s propaganda campaign to blame our military for the Chinese virus.

Meanwhile, America’s fake-news media, Communist China’s mouthpiece, isn’t all that interested to find evidence supporting the increasing chance that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the source of a bio-engineered pathogen unleashed on the world.

Learning from history

Back in 1979, a mysterious pestilence washed over the eastern slopes of the Ural Mountains and into the Russian city of Sverdlovsk. Sixty-six souls died.

Later, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, we learned that a Soviet Red Army bio-facility accidentally released weaponized anthrax into the atmosphere. Had the wind shifted, it would have killed thousands. It proved the largest anthrax outbreak in history.

Then, a totalitarian Communist regime hid that fact. Subsequently, the clueless, left-leaning apologists of the Western media failed to uncover it for more than a decade.

Top Image: President Trump’s written remarks. Sky News Australia screen capture.