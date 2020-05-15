China: Politics, press, and tyranny make America part of a dangerous world

WASHINGTON: The world is suddenly on the verge of war between China and America. Radical political divisions, an American-hating press, and a growing tyranny on the left make it a much more dangerous world. It is a confrontation that has long been in the works. However, it is drawing closer due to the present worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic. This threat is exacerbated by the radical left and their unending attempt at overthrowing President Trump.

It is not hard to understand why it is more dangerous today than only six months ago; however, many, especially on the left, see this danger as an opportunity to fulfill their desire to transform America into their distorted vision. Making a confrontation even more likely.

Today’s tensions between the United States and China, are over the cause and effect of the Chinese flu. Whether or not the Wuhan coronavirus was developed to ruin America’s economy is irrelevant because it was purposely introduced into America by way of the Chinese government. That of itself is an act of war.

So far we have not retaliated. That is about to change. In fact, it is already happening. Some in Congress are calling for sanctions on China, along with reparations. Simultaneously, President Trump has intervened to stop federal employees from investing in China, and 18 Attorneys General from various states have requested Congress to investigate China’s part in the spread of Covid-19.





All of these actions have put China on alert. In fact, President Xi has warned his military to be prepared for war with America over the stand we are taking. This in conjunction with their faltering economy due to President Trump’s leveling the playing field with them through trade agreements. It all sets the stage.

China is calling to forcibly push America out of the South China Sea.

Active and retired Chinese Peoples Army, Air Force, and Navy generals have written provocative op-eds in state-owned newspapers demanding attacks on American ships and aircraft. They are also calling for an invasion of Taiwan, something sure to bring America to war.

On both sides of the Pacific, the pressure is growing to take actions that can have dire consequences. We are on the precipice of war. But why?

On our side, the answer is rather simple. We feel betrayed by China’s behavior dealing with Covid-19. We know they have lied and schemed against us. This is in conjunction with the rabid attacks on President Trump and anyone who supports him or of Keeping America Great. Those attacks weaken us deeply.

Because we are a rational and civilized nation, led by a knowledgeable businessman as our President, we will need more proof of China’s intent before we take any retaliatory action.

China sees this as a weakness. This is proven to them by all the press attacks on the President.

In China, however, we cannot be so sure of Xi Jinping’s mind.

Is he or is he not preparing for war in the near future? He sees American weakness and aggressive actions occurring together. There is no way to know how he intends to react.

Analyzing the Chinese perspective, throughout their history we see very patient and prudent people. When China first conquered Taiwan in 1683, the Qing dynasty prepared for 50 years before the proper political and military equation was in place. When everything lined up, they invaded. (China’s Playbook for Conquering Taiwan)

China has never acted quickly, or without due diligence in its long history.

However, action today would not have been made in haste. They have been preparing for war with America for almost 40 years now. America as their target began after the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. It has escalated rapidly over the past ten years.





They are not quite yet ready militarily but are very close. It is estimated that China will have all their military ducks in a row sometime around 2025. If we push them too hard, they might believe they have no alternative but to strike sooner rather than later. Especially if it looks like we might severely erode their economy.

And that is exactly what many Americans are trying to do. Any missteps in diplomacy could have disastrous consequences.

China sees us as weak now, based on press reports.

In fact, the entire world sees us as impotent due to the political divide and hatred of President Trump. Why not, the Trump-hating press happily presents to the world the image of a dysfunctional government.

This is only highlighted by tyrannical Democrat governors and mayors trying to further destroy our economy in places like California, New York, and Michigan, through unending stay-at-home orders. The fight against this tyranny intensifies the image of a torn and weakened America at war with itself.

With attacks on this administration coming from every leftist, from the press to Congress, to the courts, Trump’s ability to conduct diplomacy is severely hampered.

On top of that, our military is crumbling under this political divide as well. From Navy Captains who publicly proclaim their aircraft carrier unfit for combat, to field commanders who pass unqualified soldiers into combat roles because they are female, the order and discipline necessary to win a war have vanished.

China sees this as a time to strike

China sees all of this and salivates at the prospect of showing us up. In one Chinese oped the author, a Chinese Navy Admiral, used the example of our aircraft carriers unfitness for battle as a reason to attack Taiwan now.

China’s military feels superior to our armed forces. Ask any Chinese solider and they will gladly recount how they defeated us in Korea. Their ability to bring the west to a grinding halt in that war is the basis for their fervor to punish us even more harshly now. They crave the glory their grandfathers had.

The anti-Trump politics being played out now is emboldening China’s military to overconfidence in their ability to defeat us on the battlefield. This level of confidence has not been seen since Japan attacked us on December 7, 1941.

China’s President Xi is the only thing holding back his generals from prosecuting a war with us right now.

He is waiting to see what happens on November 3, 2020.

The generals want war, and a growing number of politicians support it.

That is evident by the number of articles in the Chinese state-owned press, advocating for war.

In each of those proclamations is the idea that not only is our military weak but that the American people are not strong enough to take any battle casualties. They postulate that we will surrender with only a few thousand dead soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines.

This is the image that the leftist press is sending to the world. It not only emboldens China but Russia and Iran as well. This recklessness of the left has placed America in the most hazardous position we have been since World War II.

2020 Election result will determine China – America future wars

There is only one possibility to sway China into reconsidering their options. It is exactly what Xi is waiting to see. Our election results.

A solid victory for Trump and a Republican Congress will wake China up to the fact that we are strong and united. It will show the world that the radical deluded left does not control real Americans.

Anything less will set off a chain of events the likes of which very few Americans have

ever seen. Our only hope for averting a world war that we are not now prepared to fight is total domination by Republicans at the polls.

A vote for President Trump in November is a vote for peace.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.