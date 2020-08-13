Chicago is a canary in the coal mine, a warning to the rest of the nation

Last weekend a flash mob invaded Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, the most exclusive and expensive shopping district in the city. There they stole and destroyed $60 million worth of merchandise from those businesses that attract millions of tourists yearly. This mob was organized by Black Lives Matter, over social media, to cause havoc. It was done because under Mayor Lightfoot and DA Foxx, looters have no expectation of being prosecuted, even if arrested. (Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting)

So when Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, said, “Let’s be clear, we are coming to get you. We are already at work in finding you, and we intend to hold you accountable for your actions,” nobody believes her.

She doesn’t believe it herself.





The flash mob is the future of Democrat cities across the nation.

They can attack anywhere, at any time, and in any city where socialist policies degrade police. And Soros backed prosecutors refuse to charge criminals.

This perfect storm that struck Chicago over the weekend began when Rahm Emanuel won as Mayor. He implemented radical socialist reforms on the city, transforming it into Obama’s dream for America. Before him, law and order were protected in Chicago. This was necessary to build a vibrant city full of the better things America has to offer.

It all worked because business was safe to operate.

Because socialist hate capitalism, Rahm changed Chicago’s business protections.

In 2011 Rahm Emanuel, a feisty socialist know it all who cut his teeth as President Barack Hussein Obama’s first Chief of Staff, became mayor. Therein lies the clue to the downfall of Chicago. Emanuel put into practice what Obama was trying to do for the nation. Obama hates the police, and Emanuel found himself in a position to do something about it.

How Rahm Emanuel fundamentally changed Chicago

Mayor Emanuel closed down detective bureaus in Chicago’s highest crime districts. Then he disbanded the Gang Crime Units. In conjunction with the ACLU, instituted mandatory filling out of voluminous forms each time officers or detectives stopped anyone for any reason.

On these forms officers had to justify why they made the stop, and how they chose the subject to stop. It put an abrupt end to investigative stops, more commonly known as aggressive or proactive police work. These policies have made it much harder to catch criminals.

Prior to these restrictions, officers filled out “contact cards.” The cards aided gang crime investigators and detectives in clearing crimes because they provided gang affiliation, nicknames, tattoos, addresses, and known associates. All very valuable information that helps solve crimes.

The new ACLU approved forms put a stop to this information and added unnecessary work to officers trying to do their jobs.

The result was that fewer arrest were made.

When you don’t catch criminals, they commit more crime. The proof comes from crime statics showing that the Chicago Police homicide clear up rate prior to Emanuel was at 67% as far back as 1991. That rate plummeting to a mere 17% in 2018, after Emanuel’s interference with the police department.

With an 83% chance of never being caught, what was to stop gang members from random shootings or wanton murder, when, as they saw it, they would never go to jail for their crimes?





That lawlessness spread to the cities wealthier areas, as one would expect. But stricter law enforcement in those areas mostly held the overwhelming wave of murders and shootings to the poorer areas of Chicago, giving Emanuel the moniker of the “rich man’s mayor.”

BLM Chicago Leader on the looting of stores: “That is reparations…. anything they want to take, take it because these businesses have insurance…” pic.twitter.com/uB9GAGmkLu — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 11, 2020

Emanuel did one other thing that decimated the police department; he froze police hiring.

When he left office the police department was 2500 officers short of allotted numbers. Not only do Chicago Police have their hands tied behind their backs trying to protect the citizens of Chicago, they don’t have the numbers of officers necessary to fulfill their mission.

Enter Lori Lightfoot, the first African-American, lesbian female mayor of Chicago. As she was sworn into office, the Black Lives Matter movement paralyzed the city. The national movement to defund police infected every aspect of Lightfoot’s policies. She put so many constraints on police that when they were tasked with defending the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, she would not allow them to wear protective gear.

She determined that officers in protective gear were militarized and that alone was provocative.

That resulted in 49 officers being injured by riotous Antifa and BLM members. These anarchists were armed with an array of weapons from explosives to sharpened PVC pipes shaped into lances. After sustaining such massive numbers of injured, Lightfoot betrayed them by removing the statue under the cover of night.

Kim Foxx, Cook country States Attorney

In conjunction with the newly elected prosecutor, Kim Foxx, the same woman who dropped charges against race hoaxer Jussie Smollett, Lightfoot has continued Emanuel’s worst policies. And then introduced a more politically correct curriculum into the police academy training.

Under her administration police are not backed by either the city or the State Attorneys office. Being alone and vulnerable, officers have withheld police service even further. To this point, they will not intervene in minor crimes in progress. As a result, arrests for minor crimes has plummeted to almost none.

The new mayor’s relationship with the police can only be described as tense.

Sending text messages to Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President, John Catanzaro, the mayor called him a cartoon character, clown, and total fraud. (Chicago Mayor Lightfoot defends insulting texts to police union president: ‘I don’t take back one word) Why, because he sent a letter to President Donald Trump in July asking for federal help with the city’s crime problems.

“YOU ARE NOW OFFICIALLY A CLOWN” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s text messages w/police union president after violence in Grant Park reveal name-calling, frustration, anger. Today, the mayor said “I don’t take back one word that I said.” I’ll have the story tonight on @WGNNews at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/T1SapNxrqV — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 23, 2020

To add to CPDs problems trying to maintain law and order, is Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx.

Police Superintendent David Brown blamed Foxx for disrespecting police saying:

“These looters acted as if there are no consequences to their behavior, and they base that on what happened previously. We made a lot of arrests in May and June, and not many of those cases were prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Brown was responding to Foxx’s releasing, without charges, many of the rioters that have been arrested. Charges resulting from those arrests are for looting, including aggravated battery to police. During Foxx’s three years in office, she has dropped all charges on almost one-third of felony defendants. In that time she refused to prosecute 25,183 mostly black felons; as compared to the 8,694 felony cases that her predecessor dropped in as many years. (Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office has dismissed more than 25,000 felony cases: report – In total, Foxx dismissed 25,183 felony cases compared to Alvarez’s 8,694 felony cases.)

Foxx more than doubled the rate of cases dropped involving the aggravated battery of a police officer. She feels it’s ok to fight with police and resist arrest.

The chaos in Chicago has spread like wildfire across the nation

We see it growing in Democrat-run cities and states, as they embrace socialism. Chicago is simply a canary in the coal mine warning to the rest of us as to what Democrat policies will lead to. Under a Biden/Harris presidency, we can expect only more of the same.

The latest hue and cry among Democrats is defunding police and allowing lawlessness. In a July 8 interview, Biden said that he absolutely supports redirecting some funding for police into social services, mental health counseling, and affordable housing.

When asked if police shootings could be prevented if police were replaced with wellness counselors, Biden responded: “Yes, I proposed that type of reform.”

Under a Biden presidency, we can expect to see more flash mobs springing into action in places like Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, and New York City.

Democrats lead this nation to lawlessness. President Trump opposes it. What happened to Chicago is important because it gives a look into our future under Biden / Harris.

We decide on November 3.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.