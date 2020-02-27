Chaotic South Carolina debates vs. a joyous start to CPAC 2020

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD: The contrast between progressivism and conservatism has never been so stark as that seen on Tuesday at the South Carolina Democrat Debates and Wednesday at the Conservative CPAC 2020 in National Harbor, MD. The two competing ideologies are in the process of offering the American electorate an honest assessment of what they are.

South Carolina Democrat debates and primary

This past Tuesday progressive took a turn in South Carolina during the 10th and last Democrat debate before the upcoming contests. Days earlier, Vermont Senator Socialist Bernie Sanders romped to victory in the Nevada caucus. The South Carolina primary is on Saturday, with Super Tuesday only three days later.

Sanders seeks to maintain his frontrunner status against former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, Mayors Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, and hedge fund billionaire and activist Tom Steyer.

CBS News offered liberal moderators in Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell.





The debate could have been a lovefest between moderators and candidates sharing broad agreement on antipathy toward all things Republican. Instead, the debate descended into chaos.

King and O’Donnell quickly lost control as the seven candidates screamed at anyone and everything in sight. They expressed anger with each other and with the audience on more than one occasion. They even expressed anger that bordered on hostility toward the television viewers at home and those fortunate enough not to view their debacle.

The progressive rage is frustration at the uphill task of trying to convince Americans that good news is a mirage.

For many Americans, the current economy is the best they have experienced in their lifetimes. Wars thought to be endless have been ending. The news is so good that Democrats have been wavering between denying the good times and trying to take credit for them through former President Barack Obama.

Voters know otherwise.

This has left Democrats with only one option, to scare the daylights out of everyone that imminent death is on the horizon. The Coronavirus deserves attention, but it is not the black plague waiting to wipe out civilization.

The panic over the Coronavirus has spooked the financial markets.

Democrats pointed out that Monday and Tuesday represented the greatest two-day drop in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. What Democrats neglected to mention was that February of 2020 saw the DJIA hit an all-time high. They also seem to forget their rallying cry that Wall Street gains only benefit the rich. (Why only a tiny percentage of Americans benefit from Dow 25,000)

Trying to oust an incumbent president during a booming economy and peacetime is a virtually impossible task. Democrats have yet to find a successful way to convince happy voters that they should be angry. Democrats on the debate stage attempted through loud voices and raised hands to convince Americans they are angry.

The Democrat’s message is dour. We are all going to die and it is all Trump’s fault.

Democrats blame racism, sexism and other intersectional buzzwords on the conservative agenda. All seven debating Democrats took turns explaining why climate change is racist.

Most voters do not blame Trump for the Coronavirus. The President’s travel ban, voters understand, was to stop the virus from traveling to the U.S. Chuck Schumer immediately decried this not as a safety measure, but further proof of the President xenophobia.





The perpetually enraged left presidential candidates once again squandered their debate opportunity.

Conservatives joyously converging on CPAC 2012

Now it was time for the conservatives to have their say. The Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland brought the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Unlike the Democrat debate, CPAC was a healthy dose of political optimism. Attendees were overwhelmingly happy with their country and their president. Thousands of people eagerly registered on Wednesday for an event that traditionally does not begin until Thursday.

Due to the overwhelming number of attendees, additional programming was created to meet the demand.

Longtime foreign policy experts K.T. McFarland and Gordon Chang were treated like rock stars by adoring fans. They posed for pictures and reminded attendees that they would be participating in more than one session during the conference. The biggest star of the night was easily former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Governor Haley is already being touted as a serious top tier 2024 presidential contender.

Brandon Straka of the #Walkaway movement was everywhere, telling his story of why he left the left.

Scott Pressler is the young man who has traveled from Baltimore, MD to Los Angeles, CA to clean up trash. He was inspiring young people to be part of the solution through positive activism.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw offered a full-throated frontal attack on socialism at a Wednesday afternoon pre-opening ceremony.

Journalists from all over the world attend CPAC 2012

With more requests for media coverage than ever before, CPAC organizers received media requests from all over the world.

While most of the official CPAC events take place at the Gaylord, other events related to CPAC have become part of the annual conservative pilgrimage.

Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform Wednesday meeting remains the unofficial kickoff for CPAC attendees. This year a member of the Holland legislature spoke about setting up conservative organizations similar to ATR in his country and then throughout Europe.

For young rebels, Gavin McGinness held a free-speech party.

The Young Jewish Conservatives at CPAC

The Young Jewish Conservatives (YJC) hold their CPAC events across the street from the main venue. Their upcoming Friday night Sabbath dinner has so many expected attendees that two rooms will be required to handle the overflow.

Two more Jewish organizations including Chovevei Zion and JEXIT were assisting YJC in an event featuring North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows. The purpose of the event is to educate Americans of all stripes about Judea and Samaria, known today as Israel.

On Wednesday, vendors were already set up. Turning Point had tons of eager young activists branding t-shirts attacking socialism. Other vendors sold t-shirts featuring Milton Friedman, the late Andrew Breitbart, and other warriors for freedom.

Radio Row was set up and ready to go. Interviews were already taking place.

CPAC speeches on the main stage begin on Thursday.

Yet thousands of people were already taking in CPAC activity an entire day before the first official speech on the main stage had even started. The highlight of Thursday is Vice President Mike Pence. Also speaking will be Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Senator Ted Cruz (TX), Kellyanne Conway and Betsy DeVos, Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), K.T. McFarland and Diamond and Silk.

Donald Trump Jr. is appearing at a Thursday night afterparty for young people sponsored by Turning Point. President Donald Trump speaks on Saturday.

This is the contrast between the progressives and the conservatives.

The progressives are screaming in rage, unable to accept that times are good and happy days are here again. The conservatives are shouting with glee and enjoying those good times. They are doing so a full day before CPAC even starts.

As leftists stagger to the South Carolina finish line, conservatives are as energized as ever.

President Trump will again cap the event, but for now everyone is happy to be in a place with so much optimism. The country is doing well. The future is bright, and CPAC embodies that optimistic futuristic spirit.

