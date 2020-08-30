Chaos in America: Poking a bear with a sharp stick isn’t a good idea

Have you ever tried putting toothpaste back in its container after squeezing it out? It is an almost impossible task. And that is exactly what the radical left Democratic party has done over the past few months, squeezed out the toothpaste. Only, in this instance, they opened a floodgate of resentment toward the Marxist policies that they have dished out. All enforced by Antifa/BLM. By not speaking out against the rampant lawlessness in Democrat-run cities like Kenosha, Ohio, Chicago, and Portland, Democrats have unleashed the wrath of the silent majority.

Americans who clamber for justice to prevail.

This radical political movement seems to be protected by all sides. There is no relief from lawless behavior never prosecuted, while conservatives are prosecuted swiftly.

The real problem is that even on the federal level we see no justice.

The DOJ is silent on the obviously coordinated Antifa/BLM assault on American cities. The lawlessness goes unpunished, just as happened in Russia, as communists took over the revolution. In Fascist Italy, as the black shirts bullied nationalists. As in Nazi Germany, where brown shirts terrorized everyone into submitting to Nazi rule.





Just as Antifa/BLM is demanding in American cities today.

The DOJ does not need a local request to investigate the treasonous acts of those organizations.

After all, Antifa and BLM are violating the civil rights of millions of Americans every day in places like Chicago, where someone tweeted to supporters to loot Michigan Avenue shops, which caused 60 million in actual losses to businesses.

Someone is responsible for that, as well as using twitter, which crosses state lines. Thus making this clearly within the federal purview. Yet, no federal investigation, nor arrests. The same is true in Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, and across the country, even Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Someone is using social media, which crosses state lines, to invite riots and looters to cities across the nation.

Yet, no one arrested.

The federal government isn’t the only one letting down the majority of law-abiding Americans.

From major cities to small towns, like Kenosha, law enforcement is allowing looters and Antifa/BLM criminals free reign, violating the rights of taxpaying citizens.

It has escalated to where many freedom-loving Americans have reached their breaking point. People are fighting back. Kyle Rittenhouse did in Kenosha, where he was promptly arrested for murder, to placate the left-wing mob. He was the victim in this case, but refused to go down without a fight. Good for him; too bad it may ruin his life.

But Kyle was not alone. He was only one of a larger number of volunteers who tried to protect private property from the mob all across this land. The reason private citizens need to protect private property is that the police are not. This lack of law enforcement has left a void, one that Antifa/BLM is filling: until now.

Across the country, more and more people are standing up to the mobs.

In Port Richie, Florida, a group of motorcyclists confronted a mob of protesters who blocked the road while police simply stood by. After a few words passed, with some aggressive posturing by the bikers, the mob cleared the street to allow them to pass.





The mob moved to another location, followed by the bikers, who again confronted them, shouting, U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A. This time the defund the police mob cried to police that the nasty bikers were not allowing them to illegally block traffic.

Justice was obtained when police would not provide it.

Kyle Rittenhouse provided some justice when police would not. Reports are that the three men shot, two killed, by Rittenhouse had serious felony rap sheets.

In Bethel, Ohio, about 80 supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement were met by 700 mostly counter-demonstrators, as racial tensions continue to boil over around the country.

To some, this may seem to support the view that not supporting BLM means that you are a racist but think again. Almost all law-abiding citizens are fed up with the lawlessness. In Chicago’s Englewood District, a mostly black area, community residents confronted defund the police BLM activists, demanding they leave their community alone. (‘Get the f**k out!’: WATCH Chicago residents confront BLM protesters in tense standoff)

Some community members and protesters are getting into arguments here at the 7th district police station, many community members are demanding that these protesters leave their community and protest somewhere else. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/Ej1dUwGRgc — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

This happened in front of the 7th District police station, where under orders of Chicago’s Marxist mayor, police were ordered to stand down. Once again, citizens took law enforcement into their own hands, angrily confronting BLM protesters.

The same thing in Crown Point, Indiana, Merrick. New York, St. Louis, Missouri, and all across the country.

Democrats realizing the Race War they are fomenting

No longer willing to wait for justice, angry Americans are taking up arms to confront violence with violence. Most know that this lawlessness will not end until it is physically stopped by Patriots willing to stand up for right over evil.

Most will not wait until the November election, knowing that this election will be so flawed that no matter who wins, the chaos will continue. The only relief will come when good men and women stand up for our God-given rights, protected by our Constitution.

They will use their Second Amendment Constitutional right to enforce that document when our police and government will not.

Our founding fathers prove, once again, how farsighted they were.

Just as in our old west days, good people will root out evil using the rights that only Americans have. It is what makes this the greatest nation on earth.

However, just as Kyle Rittenhouse will learn, there is a horrendous price for freedom. It is a price that many will pay as this confrontation between Marxism and freedom collide. Before this is all over many will question if it is worth it. But, trust me, in the end, the sacrifice and hardship that it takes to retain our liberty will be worthwhile.

Our military members have been paying that price for 244 years.

The left has poked a sharp stick in Patriots’ eyes, thinking the time had come to overturn our Constitution.

Now they are beginning to see the results of that poke, as the sleeping majority slowly wakes up to the dangers that we now confront. And they don’t like it.

Once the quest for freedom is let loose on the population, you can’t push it back into the tube. This cultural confrontation between left and right has yet to fully play itself out. The first shot was fired by Kyle Rittenhouse outside of a car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

And just like the shot heard around the world, fired on the greens of Lexington, Massachusetts, the consequences are world-shattering.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.