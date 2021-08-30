Changing the ABC’s of the Covid-19 terms and descriptions

WASHINGTON: Some people who make up terms for events that happen relative to our government need to be fired and sent off to a desert island to live away from us. Prior to the supposed pandemic of Covid-19, many of us only had problems with terms like ‘friendly fire’. One of your own guys shoots you in the back and you died of ‘friendly fire’? Why not call it what it is? An accident, a mistake, a blunder, too many men on the field?

Then Covid-19 came along and somebody (presumably in the CDC) got to come up with all kinds of new terms for new things happening in our lives…

Anti-Maskers

All of those of us who stayed awake during high school math and realize an N95 mask made up of holes of 10 microns is not going to stop Covid-19 particles of just .125 of one micron.

Antivaxxers

Those people who prefer to lean into natural cures such as herd immunity and time-proven prescription drugs over newer solutions that have disclaimer lists of possible side effects longer than the potential benefits.





Asymptomatic

A person who is said to have a condition whereby they are showing no symptoms or signs of the virus after testing Covid-19 positive.

Babyboomer Remover

A politically incorrect, term some young punk gave to the Covid-19 virus early on in 2020 when Tony Fauci said all of us over 60 were going to die from Covid-19 unless Fauci could get us the vaccines he stood to profit off of out at ‘warp speed’. President Trump later proved there were other alternatives from Fauci’s touted vaccines after he became infected and was cured before the vaccines came to market.

Blood Oxygen Level

A measure of whether you may possibly have the onset of Covid-19 and the resultant pneumonia to follow. A low level is bad while a high level is good.

Body Temperature

Another measure of whether you may possibly have the onset of Covid-19. A normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. People are generally considered to have a fever when over 100 degrees.

Breakthrough Case

A CDC term for a patient who was vaccinated and has gotten Covid-19 after the vaccination. Think of it as a ‘vaccine failure’.

Community Spread

A spread of a contagious disease such as a virus to individuals in a particular geographic location known to have been in contact with other infected individuals.

Contactless Delivery

A new thing kind of like an old thing when U.P.S., U.S.P.S. and Amazon leave stuff on your front porch when you were not home before the ‘New Normal’ only this time you are home and it is probably food to eat because restaurants are all closed. Because some bureaucrat at the CDC decided eating out is ‘non-essential’.

Contact Tracing

A practice of identifying and monitoring people who may have had contact with an infected person as a means of controlling the spread of a communicable disease. Think of Barack Obama and Eric Holder’s Fast and Furious gun-running program only for humans. Neither worked. (El Chapo Guzman’s Fast and Furious deal with Obama)

Coronacation

A staycation caused by the pandemic. This is why swimming pools are on 12 to 18 months backorder now.

Coronapocalypse

A possible revolution when people come to realize the ‘pandemic’ they thought we had was actually a ‘plandemic’ or ‘scamdemic’ of the New World Order. That people were hyped into a panic over a virus with a less than 1% mortality rate that could have been cured by time-proven drugs of Hydroxychloroquine (with Zinc) and/or Ivermectin.

Coronababies

An anticipated explosion in the birthrate of new babies conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic 2020 lockdown.

Covidivorce

A divorce of a married couple brought on by Covid-19 home detention because, as well all know, too much of any one good thing can be bad.

Covid

Some advocate it is a term of endearment of Tony Fauci and Bill Gates which stands for Certificate of Vaccination Identification which will lead to microchips in our bodies to monitor our every move and thought.

Covid-19

A new (novel) coronavirus that was first noticed in China. Also called SARS-CoV-2 if you want to impress your friends.

Covid Party

A gathering of people going on with their lives ignoring the pandemic hype of Tony Fauci and the CDC with absolutely no difference in the outcome before the ‘New Normal’. Think of the Sturgis Biker Rally or Lalapalooza concert in Chicago.

Covidiot

A person who believes all the spoon-fed hype of Tony Fauci and the CDC with little regard to how often they have been wrong or changed their narrative in the past. Not to be confused with a mask hole who wears their masks outside in the sunlight in such public places as National and State Parks.

Curbside Pickup

An empty space along a curb or a designated parking spot (sometimes numbered) whereby you can park your vehicle and wait for somebody to bring you things such as food and groceries.

Do It for the Greater Good

If you are asking us to do something that only benefits the elite while ignoring the rest of us, it is not for the greater good. Those businesses the CDC declared non-essential are in fact essential. State lottery gambling is non-essential. It carried on as per usual.

Drive-Thru Testing

You stay in your car as you drive by some tents, you give somebody your personal information and they shove a 10 inch cotton swab up your nasal passage until it touches your brain cavity and you forget where you are and then you are free to go. You later get the results of the test that will identify you on the evening news as a statistic of an increase in Covid-19 positivity in your region. Odds are you will go out drinking that night bragging to your friends how you tested Covid positive and feel nothing.

Emaskulation

A feeling of smugness as you go mask-free living life as an American for months and never become ill with Covid-19. Particularly while watching others wearing masks in full panic including masking their young children. Even though last year Toni Fauci told us all young children were immune.

Essential Businesses

A Fortune 500 company that is permitted to remain open during an emergency shutdown while the closure of smaller privately held businesses is deemed ‘non-essential’. Or the big-box store that stays open, while the smaller neighborhood store is economically destroyed.

Think of big political donors and you can understand why they are essential to those passing laws and thus deeming them essential.

Fatality Rate

Also called mortality rate, is a number set by the CDC as to what the odds are of you dying from a virus. The Covid-19 has a known rate of less than 1% in the U.S.A.

Flattening the Curve

one of Tony Fauci’s many artificial talking points and goals to get television face time to push the narrative of a planned pandemic. The goal in 2020 was to show CDC numbers on a line graph showing a lack of increase in people testing positive for Covid-19. It allowed Fauci to avoid answering other germane questions like; Where did the virus come from? How did it get here? Who is responsible? Why are doctors curing it with drugs being censored?, and on and on and on… Why did you take the Wuhan lab, Obama Bucks, in 2014? Why did you promise Trump a pandemic in 2017?

Herd Immunity

A phenomenon of the human immune system whereby as people are exposed to one another their bodies develop antibodies to various illnesses going around such that they do not become ill or, if they do, their symptoms are mild and non-lethal.

Gain Of Function Virus

A manmade GOF virus is a virus amped up like it had a caffeine energy drink. The human body has a difficult time addressing it with its immune system as it is so foreign to anything introduced to it previously.

Incubation Period

A moment of time it takes a person to come down with virus symptoms after exposure to an infected person. Originally the CDC said this was 14 days for Covid-19 but now some have shortened that period of time to 7 days. See also quarantine.

In Times Like These

Catchphrase broadcast commercials now use as part of ‘The New Normal’ to remind us all we are living in bad times of a pandemic that most probably is going to kill us all in a matter of time.

Isolation

When you are exposed to a virus and are required to quarantine alone. It is suggested you not play the Simon and Garfunkel song ‘Hello Darkness My Old Friend’ in times like these.

Long-Hauler

A term used to describe those who experience Covid-19 symptoms for months after being diagnosed, and long after subsequently testing negative. Also known as; People proving the PCR tests are being wrongfully administered causing false positives and negatives as the originator of the test warned before he died.

Maskhole

A person who wears their masks outside in the sunlight in such public places as National and State Parks while claiming they follow the science when the science says Covid-19 particles live less than 5 seconds in sunlight. Also, they are piss poor history students as they ignore that during the Spanish Flu of 1914 patients were actually moved outside (unmasked) to cure the disease with fresh air, vitamin D and UV rays.

Maskne

A facemask covering that leads to acne most commonly occurring in teenagers due to school mask mandates.

Mask Up

An order to wear masks is usually expressed as an executive order or emergency order of a state governor.

Moronavirus

A term not to be confused with both covidiots and maskholes discussed previously. This term is a virus of people who hunger for the bad news Tony Fauci will next offer next on the evening news. They will swallow his words whole and hunger for more. Think of an ambulance chaser or a funeral crasher.

mRNA

A messenger RNA used in the new American-made Covid-19 vaccines that teach cells to make a protein to trigger an immune response, rather than introduce a germ or virus into the body as IS TRADITIONALLY DONE IN ALL OTHER VACCINES PREVIOUS!

Mucus Membranes

Are specific parts of your body that are known access points for a virus such as a covid to enter your body. Generally, the reference is to the eyes, nose, and mouth.

New Normal

A propaganda term used to deny Americans and the world hope of life as it was before the New World Order’s ‘Great Reset’. It only is relevant if you accept it but for conservative patriots, SSDD.

N95 Mask

An N95 is a respirator that filters out at least 95% of particles in the air. The masks typically have square grid holes in their fabric that measure 10 microns while a Covid-19 particle measures in at .125 of one micron which begs the question, “Wait! What?”

Novel Coronavirus

A term that is given to an unusual Coronavirus such as Covid-19 that can be an engineered bio-weapon such as a Gain Of Function (GOF) virus. Thus it is novel in that it has never been around before. But Tony Fauci does not want us to talk about things like bio-weapons and Gain Of Function engineered viruses.

Outdoor Meetup

Taking activities such as weddings, birthday and graduation parties outdoors in a tent where Covid19 particles are less likely to be contracted due to freshly circulating outdoor air.

PCR Test /Antigen test.

a Polymerase Chain Reaction test is used to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. It is also called the Covid-19 rapid test whereby a cotton swab on a 12-inch stick is shoved up your nose to your brain cavity get a nasal swab to determine the presence of Covid-19. The sample is then cycled through the test machine twice as long as required (40 times rather than 20) to assure you test Covid positive. An Antigen test is another form of a nasal swab test.

Personal Sanitation Measures

Includes washing your hands with disinfectant and keeping your hands away from the mucus membranes of your face. This also covers such safe practices as covering your mouth when you cough or coughing into you armpit and throwing away nose tissues immediately after use into a covered container.

Pivot

A term used to describe how a variety of businesses and institutions had to adapt their old business plans to new strategies to get through the pandemic and all COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions.

PPE

An abbreviation for Personal Protective Equipment to keep people safe from viruses which includes clothing items such as gloves, gowns, aprons, masks, respirators, goggles, and face shields.

Quarantine

A two-week period (14 days) of isolation you must serve if you do anything considered risky in terms of Covid-19 exposure. Only people who are sick should ever quarantine. Again, this does not apply to illegal aliens and terrorists coming to these United States.

Quarantine 10

A reference to weight gains that some experience while staying at home trying to avoid catching the virus.

State of Emergency

A term a governor can use when the public is no longer panicking over previous overreach edicts.

Shutdown Order

Usually, a state governor’s executive order to close a business or certain non-essential businesses. Thus giving them the opportunity to display tyrannical government overreach. Most typical of Democrat leaderships are because they are power-hungry. It can also be from local county health departments as well.

Social Distancing

An arbitrary distance of 6 feet apart keeps us safe. According to the CDC, this is because Covid-19 particles get tired of flying around after 6 feet. Falling harmlessly to the ground and air movement is not a factor, ever. “Let’s All Stay Together by Keeping 6 Feet Apart!” (And work shall make you free!)

Social Shaming

A new form of CDC sanctioned bullying which can lead to suicide or mass killings followed by suicide. These acts over things like non-compliance with mask mandates and social distancing. If you are a Democrat like Nancy Pelosi or Tony Fauci, rules do not apply to you and social shaming will not occur.

Spike Proteins

A phenomenon that can occur in people who have been vaccinated by American-made Covid-19 vaccines whereby mRNA is introduced to the body.

Super Spreader

a viral video of a Chinese gal going cra-cra touching all kinds of computer electronics at a Walmart while Americans ridicule him as to what he is doing and what his motivations is as he remains silent.

Super-Spreader Event

A term referring to a public gathering with large numbers of people in the hundreds or thousands. An event where many come down sick a week or two later.

Takeout

A road trip to a restaurant to pick up food so that you don’t have to cook dinner. Also called ‘pick up’.

‘The Jab’

A public relations gimmick of the CDC to make it seem cool you are willing to get vaccinated. With an unproven experimental vaccine. A vaccine where nobody knows what’s in it, nobody knows the long-term health effects, it has never been peer-reviewed. You are not allowed to know the mortality rates of the 4 different American made vaccines of those who have gone before you.

Transmission

A common understanding of how a virus is transmitted from one person to another. Typically viruses such as covids are spread by smear touch or inhalation of particles.

The Rona

A term cool people use rather than saying Covid-19 or Coronavirus. “I thought I was coming down with the Rona and was happy when it was just some bad Mexican I ate last night.”

Vaccine Eligibility

A set of differing criteria from state-to-state that can include age, pre-existing conditions, and profession (first responder, health-care worker, essential worker, educator, etc.) to determine when you can get the jab.

Vaccine Passport

A divide and conquer scheme of the New World Order to mandate vaccines for everyone but the elite who will only pretend to be vaccinated. The intent is to restrict both access to domestic establishments and exit and entry between countries. Not applicable to illegal aliens and International terrorists.

Variant

A method of perpetuating the New World Order pandemic hype after the fear of the original Covid-19 as ebbed and subsided.

Ventilator

Is an invasive medical machine that mechanically forces oxygen into your lungs to keep you alive. Even after you just want to die. The moisturized warmed air flows through a tube that goes in your mouth and down your windpipe.

WFH

An acronym for working from home is sometimes called working remotely.

Zoom Meetings/ Zoom School

An online application program that allows workers and students to work/learn remotely from home. Kind of like video conferencing using the Internet and computers equipped with microphones and cameras.

Zoombombing

Also called Zoomraiding, is when internet trolls or hackers invade a Zoom video meeting. Their goal is to interject material that is obscene, racist, or anti-Semitic in nature.

Have a nice rest of your day!

