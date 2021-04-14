Carlson: If the COVID vaccines work, why are more lockdowns demanded?

WASHINGTON. I did not intend to get any of the coronavirus vaccines we’re told will save us from the Chinese plague. I’m old enough to remember the hastily contrived vaccine designed to combat a previous Sino pestilence called the swine flu. The 1976 vaccine turned out, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), to increase the risk in those over 50 of contracting GBS. A condition “where the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis… an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people developed GBS,” said the CDC.

Now, the US Government suspends the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for causing blood clots in six young females. And in Miami, Florida, Dr. Gregory Michael dies after receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. (Miami doctor dies within weeks of receiving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine)

The Miami medical examiner says the vaccine may have caused immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an autoimmune condition that increases susceptibility to bruising, bleeding gums, and internal bleeding.

According to the Miami Herald, “Pfizer had issued condolences to the Michael’s family,” but added in a written statement,





“Pfizer and BioNTech do not believe at this time that there is any direct connection between Dr. Michael’s death and our vaccine.”

It’s not clear if Michael’s family derived comfort in their time of bereavement from Pfizer’s corporate denial.

In a recent commentary kicking off his evening Fox News broadcast, host Tucker Carlson asked, “What’s going on?” On the one hand, government and the media/entertainment complex insist those who refuse to vaccinate are rubes and threats to civilized society. And the battalions of US Marines now refusing the shots are weak-minded dupes of racist, right-wing propaganda.

But Carlson notes there’s a whole lot of cognitive dissonance emanating from our supposed moral and intellectual betters. Those who insist the vaccinated continue wearing masks and return to the shuttered existence that began a year ago.

“If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? Honestly, what’s the answer to that?

“It doesn’t make any sense at all.

“If the vaccine is effective, there’s no reason for people who’ve received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So, maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots.”

Well, at the insistence of my wife, I relented and last week received my second Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. So far, knock on wood, I haven’t noticed any excessive bruising or the discomfort associated with massive internal bleeding – or sudden, unexplained death for that matter.

But having taken the risk associated with ingesting medication – just listen to the long laundry list of side effects that accompany TV advertising for health remedies – and you must ask yourself: Why did I risk my life to vaccinate against the coronavirus just to be cooped up at home, away from family and friends?

A pointed question I’ll have to ask my hounding spouse in muffled words peevishly uttered through a damnable, suffocating facemask.

Also Read: Allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine may be a high concern for women

Read More from Steven Lopez



