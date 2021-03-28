Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Nike: Leaders for America’s moral and religious decline

Former Attorney General William Barr warned the University of Notre Dame Law School that attacks on religious liberty are behind a moral decline in America. A decline that can be seen in increasing suicides, mental illness, and drug addiction. Barr warning that this is not a random occurrence, but an “organized destruction” of America.

“Secularists and their allies have marshaled all the forces of mass communication, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia in an unremitting assault on religion and traditional values.”

In 1798, John Adams, is quoted as saying that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Unfortunately, it is not just the canceling of religious freedom, but the woke leftists’ normalization of pedophiles, sexual deviancy, and satanic worship. They have issued an open invitation to what has been considered evil for millennia.

Evil has been fighting to take over the hearts and minds of people since the crucifixion of Christ somewhere around 30AD.

However evil existed long before. The original sin of all people is slavery. The ill-treatment of one people by another. The slaves of Egypt existed well before Christ (2000-1550 B.C.E.) Hebrew slaves worked in the fields and farms, homes, and temples. They were workmen creating bricks and building temples and tombs. Slavery in ancient Egypt leading to economic prosperity. It is a story repeated by nearly every civilization from the dawn of time.

Slavery has been a part of nearly every nation and still exists in India, China, Mauritania, Uzbekistan, Libya, and North Korea. According to the International Labour Organization, there are an estimated 40.3 million in modern slavery, including forced marriages and forced labor. One of four victims of modern slavery is a child.





America is being infiltrated by a new evil brand of slavery

This slavery does not discriminate based on sex, color, or religion. It is the slavery of ill-morals leading to the normalization of what was once considered abhorrent behavior. I am not speaking of homosexuality, but those who seek to devalue our lives by rendering the concept of morality to be meaningless.

People who live for power, sexual and personal gratification. This is the story of Lucifer.

In 2 Peter 2:4, we read: “For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but sent them to hell, putting them in chains of darkness to be held for judgment;”

Our decline is apparent in the saga of liberal elites

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell normalized pedophilia not only for themselves but also the visitors to Epstein’s Florida mansion and “Little Jeffs”, his remote island. Together they made it possible for an unknown number of men, and women, to prey on the weakest among us – young children. Young girls (allegedly) enticed into sexual slavery with the promise of money and excitement.

Then there is Epstein’s friend Bill Clinton who along with Kamala Harris, will be participating in a forum about “empowering young women.” As role models for women, both Clinton and Harris are laughable.

Clinton is known for his philandering before and during his presidency, including sexual assault accusations by Juanita Broaddrick who claimed she was raped by the then Governor of Arkansas. Leslie Milliwee who accuses Clinton of Assault. Paula Jones who alleges that Clinton exposed himself to her before sexually assaulting her and Katherine Willey who claims Clinton groped her in the Oval Office as president.

And then there was Clinton’s predatory nature toward Monica Lewinsky, who was then a young intern in the White House.

Harris’, age 29, engaged in a well-publicized affair with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, age 60, who was not only many years her senior but also married, though separated at the time. Harris’ reward for decorating the arm of Brown, was being named to the California Medical Assistance Commission ($72K a year) and then to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board ($97K per year).

Brown, a popular California politician supported Harris in her bid to win the District Attorney slot. When Harris, despite speaking harshly about Brown (‘His career is over. I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years. I do not owe him a thing.’) ran for the Senate, Brown allegedly contacted her most likely opponent, Antonio Villaraigosa, asking him to step back from the race.

Willie Brown is still married to his wife Blanche though he had a child out of wedlock with his chief fundraiser, Carolyn Carpenti.





Joe Biden accused of rape by Tara Reid

Tara Reid’s story was largely ignored by the media and justice departments as he was in the midst of the Presidential campaign and sexual scandals do not play well. Then there is Biden’s questionable touching and sniffing of very young children. Only to be outdone by his son Hunter whose laptop allegedly included images of child pornography as well as pictures of the man with a very young woman in stages of dress. Including images that are alleged to be Malia Obama as well as Biden’s then 14-year-old niece.

Woke progressives are working to ensure that children going forward are comfortable with the idea of sex with children. In California, Sen. Scott Weiner has introduced a bill, approved by the State Assembly that defines a sexual act with a minor that is not more than tens years younger as a non-sex offender crime. Basically decriminalizing pedophilia by a 20-year-old adult, if the child is eleven years or older.

The bill states:

“Existing law, the Sex Offender Registration Act, requires a person convicted of one of certain crimes, as specified, to register with law enforcement as a sex offender while residing in California or while attending school or working in California, as specified. This bill would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”

Following policies by President Trump to eradicate pedophilia and sex trafficking, recently U.S. marshals found 25 missing children in Ohio. Another 39 missing children in Georgia. And 123 missing children in Michigan. All of which has been ignored by the media and our elected officials, on both sides of the aisle. Complicit silence by the mainstream media reducing public awareness of a problem that is far larger than they want Americans to believe.

Sex and Satanism on graphic display in pop culture

The 2021 Grammy’s took us to a new entertainment low with a barely clothed Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion performing girl-on-girl sexual acts during what was once a family, prime-time broadcast. We start the video at at the 3:40 mark where the two performers climb atop a giant bed to “scissor their legs” and engage in what is called “vagina boxing.”

While Cardi B promotes sexuality between adults in a graphic manner, singing of the joys of her “wet a**ed pu**y” Lil Nas X entertains a textbook Satan sitting on his throne beneath the image of the horned beast, a pentagram displayed on the floor, with a lap dance.

But first some hip-hop history.

Lil Nas X declared that he was gay in 2019. As would be expected, it did not seem to stop the talented artis his popularity among young music fans. His viral hit with Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road, become the longest-running No. 1 Hit on Billboards Hot 100.

The Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus hit leading to a viral dance craze, the Git Up Challenge, enjoyed by White, Black, young and old, police, and grandparents.

So why, I must ask, does Lil Nas, his producers, managers and anyone involved in his video for the song Montero feel this imagery is appropriate for the same children that danced to the cowboy-hip hop song Old Town Road?

Lil Nas X defends the “art” saying in a message posted to fans that he is “pushing the agenda to make people stay the f**k out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.” Which is, in all honesty, understandable. While global acceptance of LGBTQ is rising around the world, it is still a struggle. Particularly in Middle Eastern and African countries where it can still trigger a death penalty sentence. However, the Pew Research Center has reported that people in the United States, as well as India, South Africa, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico, have great acceptance that is increasing, in the Black community LGBQT is still not widely accepted. This alone makes Lil Nas X a leader for young Blacks, particularly those that identify as gay.

However, not everyone agrees with Lil Nas X’s messaging. Watching the full video, there is a ton of artistry and imagery that is groundbreaking, particularly when viewed knowing that the video is about a Black gay man standing up to Satan. Unfortunately, the crotch grinding, as it is in the Cardi B video above only serves to devalue sex and normalize the idea of sex for sex’s sake.

We cannot lose our ground by devaluing the idea of family, marriage, and morality through explicit videos easily viewed on children’s phones.

Enter Nike and the 666 shoe

Playing on the popularity of Montero, which has over 1 million likes on YouTube, Nike has partnered with Lil Nas X to release a black gym shoe with red details. The shoe sporting, with a retail of $1,018, a reference to Luke 10:18, a Pentagram, and a drop of actual blood.

Probably the blood the Uighurs who are in slavery in China, working in factories such as those that create stupidly expense gym shoes.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” 🏹 👟Nike Air Max ’97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Luke 10:18, also emblazoned on the shoe reads And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven. It is probably just for Americans struggling with America’s new morality to also read, Luke 10:19: Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.

Americans who do not want to live, or have their children raised, in a graphic, overtly sexual world will need to be more aware of influence, and make their voices heard. Choose good. It is what America is founded on.

Read also:

Maligning Conservatives: Why do people think they’re greedy and dumb?

Biden Border Crisis has homeless Americans, veterans, tossed to the curb

SkyNews, Australia previews new release: “Weekend at Biden’s” (Video-Humor)