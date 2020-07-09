Cancel Culture Democrats: President Trump’s targets in Election 2020

WASHINGTON — Have you noticed? The Democrat left has suddenly noticed its devotees have staunch Stalinist tendencies? For years, the fake-news media served as the transmitters of what is and isn’t acceptable for discussion. If someone broached the issue of illegal immigration, for instance, they branded that person a “racist.” This is now commonplace among the media, the Stalinist left, and their standard bearers, the Cancel Culture Democrats.

Policing speech

Another example: Republicans, the majority of whom actually favor open borders, lined up like good, feckless eunuchs to “distance themselves” from candidate Donald Trump’s secure-border stance in 2016. But Trump refused to allow the media to choose his words or mold his policies. That’s why he stood out among his 16 GOP primary challengers.

Even so, what was once known as “Political Correctness” morphed into “Cancel Culture.” And the riots and monument desecrations that followed in Cancel Culture’s wake metastasized into a cancer that’s begun to consume members on the left. Which is at least part of the reason why today’s Democrats have become Cancel Culture Democrats.





Cancel Culture: Resistance too little, too late

In an open letter published by Harpers magazine, 150 literary and academic luminaries decried the…

“…new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our norms of open debate and toleration of differences in favor of ideological conformity.”

Why the sudden concern over Cancel Culture?

“Resistance must not be allowed to harden into its own brand of dogma or coercion – which right-wing demagogues are already exploiting.”

What troubles the likes of Noam Chomsky, David Frum, J.K. Rowling, David Brooks, and Gloria Steinem is this. Black Lives Matter ideologues and fellow travelers now take their leftism to its logical, Stalinist conclusion. And in doing so, they serve to amplify the right’s warnings about leftism’s corrosive effects. Cancel Culture Democrats and the allied Cancel Culture hard left not only threaten our nation’s history and traditions. They threaten our very liberties as free American citizens.

Burning hate finds a voice

As BLM president Hawk Newsome told Fox News host Martha MacCallum:

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

More bafflegab, hiding to an extent the Cancel Culture left’s true aims.

Trump kicks off his 2020 campaign theme

President Trump duly noted this brand of Stalinism in his Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore.

“One of their political weapons is “Cancel Culture” – driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America. This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty, must be stopped. And it will be stopped very quickly. We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life.”





Americans should view the president’s speech as the kick-off to the 2020 presidential campaign. And with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden having knelt to Black Lives Matter in a shameless act of deference, he and his party have signed on to the object of Cancel Culture – to “burn down this system and replace it.” As a result, they have now truly become Cancel Culture Democrats.

In other words, the main issue of the 2020 campaigns, both congressional and presidential, is this. So will voters choose to side with those who would cancel America? Or will they teach the Cancel Culture Democrats an unmistakable lesson in November?

Top Image: The presidential platform at Mount Rushmore for 4th of July. CBS News screen capture.