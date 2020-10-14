Can Ben Franklin’s Republic avoid the fate of Rome?

The American system of government, the Republic, is the oldest in the world. No other society in the world lives today under the same form of government that existed in their countries more than 200 years ago. The Framers of the Constitution limited government power and created a system of checks and balances. The legislative, executive, and judicial branches had unique powers and authority.

The Founding Fathers hoped that the system they created, the Republic, would preserve a free democratic society into the future. But they feared that it might not survive in the long run.



The Framers particularly feared an all-powerful executive, having experienced such a ruler in the British monarch.

They specifically gave Congress the power to declare war. This worked for many years. Now the executive has expanded its war-making power and Congress has abdicated its role. Both Republicans and Democrats have participated in this abdication. The last time Congress declared war was World War 11. Since then, we have gone to war in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere. (President Trump Has Not Waged War)

What would the Founding Fathers think?





Executive power has steadily grown.

It is interesting to note that the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution also marks the 200th anniversary of Edward Gibbon’s classic work, “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.” At a conference held in Washington, D.C in November 1975, the question faced by the scholars from throughout the country was, “Why did Rome fall? Are we next?”

Speaking of Gibbon’s work, Jaroslav J. Pelikan dean of Yale’s graduate school, said that it was a “benchmark of historical imagination.” He spoke of changing attitudes of contemporary America toward the family, of the disappearance of common myths, moral relativism, and self-indulgence. In the Roman Empire, Dean Pelikan noted, only a minority could indulge its senses. “Everybody’s entitled to be deprived now,” he pointed out.

Recalling Gibbon’s account of the bread-and-circus mentality, Pelikan said that, “The Roman people considered the circus as their home, their temple, and the seat of the republic.”

Yet, Gibbon’s declared, the circus has not endangered statesmanship. “The difference is that those people did not vote,” he noted, and that they, therefore, could indulge themselves more responsibly than in today’s America, where democracy depends on the citizen’s fragile knowledge and indifferent suffrage.

On the right side of history

History, unfortunately, seems to be on the side of those who have seen fit to draw parallels between today’s America and yesterday’s Rome.

Historically, freedom and liberty have existed in just a few places, and only for short periods of time. The Founding Fathers created a system of limited government, checks and balances, and clearly defined powers. Instead of having faith in man’s goodness, they looked at the world’s history and concluded that the best protection for freedom was not in a utopian faith that man would act properly and justly. Instead, believing in a system that would not give any man too much power over any other.

Who would argue that the system of government in our country has any direct relationship to the system which the framers of the Constitution created?

Government power is, more and more, unlimited. Politicians are engaged in what has been called “crony capitalism,” a different form of government intervention in the economy where politicians are picking winners and losers, subsidizing selected businesses with subsidies, and bailing out corporations that have failed in the marketplace. (Romney accuses Obama of ‘crony capitalism’ in Solyndra trip)

Is this not, in reality, the very “socialism” they warn against?

Our “leaders” of today are quite different from those who created the nation’s Republic and led it in its formative years. Men like Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Hamilton, and Madison. America, it has been said, maybe the only nation in history whose Golden Age was at the very beginning.

There is, in reality, little that is new in man’s history.

In his fable of the wolf and the lamb, Aesop, who lived in the 6th century B.C., said, “Those who voluntarily put power into the hands of a tyrant or an enemy, must not wonder if it be at last turned against themselves.”





Whoever has unlimited power tends to become that tyrant or enemy. If the United States is to avoid the decline which overtook Rome. It will require a conscious effort. If history simply runs its course, the future of freedom is not bright.

In this connection, historian and scholar Irving Kristol has written:

“Our revolutionary message , which is a message not of the Revolution itself but of the American political tradition from the Mayflower Compact to the Declaration of Independence to the Constitution, is that a self-disciplined people can create a political community in which an ordered liberty will promote both economic prosperity and political participation. To the teeming masses of other nations, the American political tradition says: To enjoy the fruits of self-government you must first cease being ‘masses’, and become a ‘people,’ attached to a common way of life, sharing common values, and existing in a condition of mutual trust and sympathy as individuals and even social classes.”

Today, many are warning that our political life has so deteriorated that they are concerned about whether our free society will survive into the future.

The concept of a “loyal opposition” is in decline.

More and more Republicans and Democrats view themselves as “enemies.” Not too long ago, things were very different. This writer spent several years working in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. At one time I was assistant to the Research Director of the House a Republican Conference. Our members included Reps. George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford, both of whom went on to become president. They never spoke ill of their Democratic colleagues, but sought to convince them of the merits of the legislation they were advancing. To show that all Americans would be well served by the programs they were advocating.

Republicans and Democrats made coalitions. Politics worked. Today Republicans and Democrats are not working together but appear to be at war with one another.

In a free and democratic society, we expect people to disagree

How best to deliver health care, how to deal with gun violence, how to regulate the environment, how to educate children, and innumerable other “hows”. To view our fellow Americans with whom we disagree on such matters as “enemies,” is to eliminate the very common citizenship values we need to make democracy work.

Our nation united in the face of a common enemy during World War 11 and at other times of crisis, such as following 9/11. In the face of our current coronavirus pandemic, however, we are not uniting to defeat what is the greatest health crisis in a hundred years.

This is not encouraging to those concerned about the nation’s future.

Let us hope that our country can return to the political life that in the past made us the envy of the world. I am hopeful that our institutions and the majority of Americans will meet today’s challenge.At the present time, our current politics is in stark contrast to our history and tradition. We can learn a great deal by studying the history of Rome, Athens, and other societies which rose and fell in the past. The future remains entirely in our hands.