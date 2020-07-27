Can America win in the fight against a Marxist Revolution?

COLORADO SPRINGS: Are we in a Marxist revolution in America today? How genuine is the rage being expressed about white racism? The deep chasm of opinion has reason on both sides.

On the subject of white racism, listen to Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, on the subject:

“’I can’t breathe.’ These words have become all too familiar for me and many other Americans. This time, these words were choked out by George Floyd, as he lay crushed beneath the weight of three Minneapolis police officers, while a fourth stood by watching. But these words, which have sparked outrage from the streets of Minneapolis to the of the nation and the world, are not new.’”

“I, like many other Black Americans, have found myself choking on my own fears and disbelief when faced with the realities of an encounter with law enforcement. At the age of 21, I was pulled over for simply having an improper headlight, and yet the officer felt the need to place his hand on his weapon and call me ‘boy.’ “

Senator Tim Scott has been stopped by police seven times while a U.S. Senator.

“Even today, while I have the privilege of serving as a United States senator, I am not immune to being stopped while driving at home in South Carolina or even while walking onto the grounds of the Capitol. Each time, I hold my breath and each time, I have been able to exhale and go about my business. Thank God!”

Recently, since becoming the lead Republican on police reform legislation, Scott has seen an uptick in racist and profanity-laced voicemails to his Senate office. The only African American Republican in the chamber, Scott played two of the messages for his GOP colleagues during a policy lunch.

The caller who described Scott as “Uncle Tim” also said he was a “sellout” and “the lowest piece of sh*t this country ever produced.” That caller also made unflattering remarks about South Carolina’s other Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, and the two GOP senators from Florida, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

In a second message, the caller said, “all Republicans are nasty.”

So, as we all understand, white racism, despite the Equal Rights Amendment and other landmark changes is real. Ask anyone who’s black.

But is Racism a reason, or an excuse, for Democrat Marxists to destroy America

On the other side of the current debates, marches and violence are those who believe the noble cause of stamping out racism has bee co-opted by Marxist revolutionaries. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, a black Republican serving in the Trump administration, has referenced Joseph Stalin in a Republican meme, that has since been discredited.

Only with, or without, the Stalin reference, the quote is powerful:

“America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: Its patriotism, its morality, and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within.”

Despite the veracity of the fact-checkers, this claim still rings true among many conservatives who are seeking to find meaning to explain their perceived erosion of American culture since the sixties.

Maybe we should listen to President Ronald Reagan:

Conservatives’ fear of leftist demands for a more socialistic America:

Albert S. Herlong, Jr., (1909-1995) was a Florida democrat U.S. congressman. He served Florida’s 4th congressional district from 1967 to 1968, and Florida’s 5th congressional district from 1949 to 1966.

In 1963, Herlong entered “The Communist Goals” into the Congressional Record as follows:

‘At Mrs. Nordman’s request, I include in the RECORD, under unanimous consent, the following ‘Current Communist Goals,’ which she identifies as an excerpt from ‘The Naked Communist,’ by Cleon Skousen.”

“The Naked Communist” is a l958 book by American political theorist W. Cleon Skousen, a former FBI employee.

The book has been reprinted several times, most recently in a 2017 printing and it has sold more than 1 million copies. According to Wikipedia,

“The main subject of the book is an articulated Communist plot to overcome and control all of the world’s government that are not members of the Communist bloc through the implementation of social progressivism and by undermining America.”

Herlong listed only a few of Skousen’s 1963 Communist goals. Here is the author’s entire list. In light of the great divide between progressives and conservatives playing out in the streets of America and in the political world in 2020, many of the items on this list may be worth considering:

1963 COMMUNIST GOALS

U.S. acceptance of coexistence as the only alternative to atomic war.

U.S. willingness to capitulate in preference to engaging in atomic war.

Develop the illusion that total disarmament [by] the United States would be a demonstration of moral strength.

Permit free trade between all nations regardless of Communist affiliation and regardless of whether or not items could be used for war.

Extension of long-term loans to Russia and Soviet satellites.

Provide American aid to all nations regardless of Communist domination. Grant recognition of Red China. Admission of Red China to the U.N.

Set up East and West Germany as separate states in spite of Khrushchev’s promise in 1955 to settle the German question by free elections under supervision of the U.N.

Prolong the conferences to ban atomic tests because the United States has agreed to suspend tests as long as negotiations are in progress.

Allow all Soviet satellites individual representation in the U.N.

Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces. (Some Communist leaders believe the world can be taken over as easily by the U.N. as by Moscow. Sometimes these two centers compete with each other as they are now doing in the Congo.)

Resist any attempt to outlaw the Communist Party.

Do away with all loyalty oaths.

Continue giving Russia access to the U.S. Patent Office.

Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. – Democrat Party captured.

Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights.

Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

Gain control of all student newspapers.

Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack.

Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions.

Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.”

Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”

Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press.

Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.

Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.”

Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”

Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.

Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.” Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over.

Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture–education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.

Eliminate all laws or procedures which interfere with the operation of the Communist apparatus.

Eliminate the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.

Infiltrate and gain control of more unions.

Infiltrate and gain control of big business.

Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand [or treat].

Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals.

Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.

Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political or social problems.

Overthrow all colonial governments before native populations are ready for self- government.

Internationalize the Panama Canal.

Repeal the Connally reservation so the United States cannot prevent the World Court from seizing jurisdiction [over domestic problems. Give the World Court jurisdiction] over nations and individuals alike.

The violent protests going on in America’s cities this summer deserve our best and most faithful attention as Marxist use violence to intimidate Democrats into subservience. In Denver last weekend, one sign announced, “The Revolution.” Clearly Black Lives Matter has morphed into something altogether different and broader since its inception last spring.

Anyone who has read history knows well the use of false flags and other revolutionary tactics that have brought former populaces unwittingly over to one side or the other. One has only to recall Hitler’s calls to a depressed Germany that veiled his true intentions.

These are times for serious people and for serious reflection. We must not allow our country to fall under the yoke of Marxist who would dissolve our liberties and freedoms. It is a time for clear thinking and solemn dedication to the preservation of a country that since its inception has stood for the common man. Generations of immigrants who’ve beaten their way to our shores can attest to the greatness of this country.

Let us not destroy their, and our, America, that “shining city on a hill.”