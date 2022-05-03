ILLINOIS: It is another election Gubernatorial Race year here in Illinois. Illinois has long suffered under Democrat rule. But never as bad as the state is now. Therefore, people from Illinois are constantly asking questions such as:

“Why do you live in such a crappy blue voting state?”

“Is it true Chicago sucks of the tit of all Illinois taxpayers in Springfield?”

“Why does your state allow Chicago to be a killing field for minorities?”

“You guys are the only state with a gun ownership system, yet you have some of the highest gun crimes. Who’s idea was the FOID card?”

“Is it true Illinois has the most branches of government over every other state?”

“How can a state that is mostly red by square miles wind up being governed by such a small land area around a few big cities that are blue?”

“Have you guys had the most governors ever sentenced for crimes by the FBI and sent to prison?”

“Is it true 120,000 people left Illinois last year?”

That last one is always my favorite as it is an excellent opening for a joke:

“Yes, it is true, but on the positive side, we took in 240,000 illegal aliens Joe Biden pays us to house, so we are actually in a period of growth.”

These are all excellent questions, yet most of us born and raised here cannot answer them.

The Illinois primary to determine candidates for governor is June 28, later than ever. So the people have to put up with two more months of candidates telling us why we should not vote for their opponent instead of why we should vote for them.





Historically, Illinois’ primary elections usually take place in early March.

However, in 2021, Illinois lawmakers during the Illinois General Assembly of 2021 passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries to June 28. Nobody knows why. If you asked them, they would say, “Covid.”

The truth is that it allows media channels of broadcast, print, and online to reap more dollars. They are about the only ones to gain from this time extension. The 2022 Illinois primary election winners will appear on the ballot as their party’s nominee for the November 8 general election.

Ballotpedia reports on an unofficial list that there are two Democratic candidates for the Democratic nominee, including the incumbent, J.B. Pritzker. The other is Beverly Miles, a registered nurse with multiple college degrees and military service from the west side of Chicago. Miles is a woman of color, and Illinois has yet to have a black governor.

Ballotpedia reports the list of people running on the Republican ticket for Governor is longer, with ten candidates listed. But there are only 3 of those 10 dominating the airwaves ad nausea.

So basically, Illinoisans are being bombarded with negative ads from one Democrat and three Republicans as follows:

J.B. Pritzker (D) Incumbent

Richard Irvin (R): Irvin is a man of color. Again, Illinois has yet to have a black governor. Irvin is a lawyer licensed in Illinois and mayor of the City of Aurora. Irvin has a white female Lt. Governor running with him.

Darren Bailey (R): While Bailey is a white rural farmer with a community college education, he has a black female Lt. Governor running with him.

Jesse Sullivan (R): Sullivan is another rural farmer, but he holds multiple degrees, including Oxford, and works as a CEO of Alter Global out of California.

J.B. Pritzker: The Democrat Incumbent

J.B. Pritzker spent nearly 175 million of his own money in 2018 to win against billionaire Bruce Rauner. As of now, Pritzker has about 90 million in his war chest for this election. He and his family own the Hyatt hotel chain and several other holdings. It has been estimated that Rauner was worth about 2 billion to Pritzker’s 4 billion. What is good about Pritzker is he has Illinois paying its bills, and the state’s bond rating improved for the first time in decades.

However, it outweighs anything good he did for Illinois.

Some examples include:

We reported about a year ago how J.B. Pritzker was keeping Illinois one of the most locked-down states relative to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, we also reported on how he is profiting from some of his business holdings related to the pandemic. (Fighting COVID Shutdowns: You Gotta Fight, For Your Right, To Party)

We reported on the Pandora Papers leak, where we found that J.B. Pritzker has a company in South Dakota that helps the uber-rich avoid paying their fair share of taxes to the government. (What are the Pandora Papers, and why is the leak important to you)

We reported on the cutting edge law to protect Illinoisans dating back to 1977, the Illinois Healthcare Right of Conscious Act. One month later, Pritzker changed that law to clear the way for Biden’s mandate to be enforced in Illinois as law. (Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act may nullify Biden mandates)

Other Pritzker related stories we are investigating include:

The wrongful use of Covid-19 federal funds to push Critical Race Theory (CRT) behind parents’ backs in Illinois public schools. The money was intended to make building improvements such as UltraViolet radiation systems in the HVAC systems of Illinois public schools.

Pritzker altered the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act. Thus removing conscientious objections as a basis for refusing to adhere to the Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates in the state of Illinois. To support Joe Biden and his unconstitutional vaccine mandate, which would be shot down by the courts one month later. The HCRC was enacted in 1977 and should now be restored without Pritzker’s partisan change.

Tantamount to aiding and abetting a criminal, Pritzker offers Medicaid insurance to illegal aliens who come to Illinois. This is hypocritical because Pritzker makes a big deal about the finances of Illinois being better since he took the helm of the state. However, research offers that the recovery may be because of money received from Washington, D.C. (such as the Covid pandemic relief money) that was a one-time deal. So it is not lasting growth. There are also allegations Illinois Democrats robbed Peter to pay Paul with this money.

People are continuing to move out of Illinois, and while the weather and taxes are two of the reasons, progressive liberal leadership like that of J.B. Pritzker is most of it.

Interestingly, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned people from other states not to come as they are getting overwhelmed.

Pritzker, as a businessman, has been a colossal failure for Illinois.

The state is bankrupt. When Pritzker took office, Illinois had 6,963 governmental units, more than any other state in the nation, and we still do. Typically, billionaire businessmen heading the helm of a corporation hemorrhaging money make cuts. But unfortunately, Illinois has yet to downsize or right-size government.

Republican Bruce Rauner, also a billionaire businessman of Illinois, did not do so either.

After the FBI took down Democrat Governor Rod R. Blagojevich, the joke became:

Q. What does the FBI call Illinois?

A. Home.

That joke became pretty funny again after former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted on a series of racketeering charges alleging a massive criminal enterprise he oversaw for the better part of a decade.

Then, an odd thing happened in Illinois politics.

Something we have never witnessed before. J.B. Pritzker saw Richard Irvin as the biggest threat, so he enlisted the help of the Democrat Governor’s association with his ad. For Democrats, to troll and attack, a black man running for governor seems racist. The truth is that this ad is foolish to any thinking person. The ad attacks Richard Irvin for defending criminals “for-profit” (also known as earning a living doing a job). Put another way, Richard Irvin was a partner in a law firm that represented criminal clients. Judges decide guilt or innocence, not lawyers representing clients.

If the DGA had brains in their heads, why don’t they attack the judges for their verdicts or the prosecuting attorneys for their poor presentation of their cases?

Where the Democrat Governor’s Association is truly dishonest, Richard Irvin was also a prosecuting attorney before he when into private practice to become a defense attorney.

And as far as Bailey and Sullivan go. Bailey is caught on video admitting he voted for Joe Biden, while both Bailey and Sullivan are Illinois Republicans accused of being friendly to fellow Illinois politician Senator Barack Obama. But, of course, Barack Obama became president without anybody from Illinois knowing the man or his background. He had a meteoric rise in politics without being correctly vetted for either of the offices he held.

As far as money goes, Pritzker has a pile of it but thus far has used it less than four years ago, but that could very well change as he determines the threat of a challenger to come in November.

It was reported at the end of 2021 that Jesse Sullivan was Pritzker’s most substantial challenger. Sullivan has been collecting almost 11 million dollars.

Another exciting aspect is Richard Irvin is backed by the richest man of Illinois, which we all just recently learned is not J.B. Pritzker as many of us thought. Billionaire Ken Griffin announced his support of Irvin and donated 20 million dollars to his campaign. Griffin is the wealthiest person in Illinois, with around 10 billion dollars. He is reported to be the 45th richest in the country.

So now you know why so many people living in Illinois feel electing their governor winds up being “damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

While the state has been held tightly by the Democrats since 1939, the governor’s office always seems to be up for grabs, and yet nobody knows why.

The unfortunate part of all of this is many of these candidates wind up attacking their opponents rather than explaining to Illinoisans what they intend to do to make things better. As a matter of fact, many politicians in Illinois won’t even address where they stand on hot-button issues such as government overreach, gender identity, abortion, CRT, the 1619 Project, illegal aliens, and all the other problems of the times.

Perhaps this time around, Illinois will elect Richard Irvin to prove they are more interested in morality than money, and we do not see skin color, so we don’t need Marxist propaganda taught in our schools like CRT and the 1619 Project. That would be pretty funny!

But Irvin is not perfect either… there is a disturbing backstory about him having had an affair with a law partner and got her pregnant and she gave birth to twins after refusing to get an abortion.

Perhaps Illinoisans will just have to hold their noses and vote for the least of the worst.

