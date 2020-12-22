Calling the Sons of Liberty to stop the pretender president-elect Biden

Now is the time, as in 1775, for the Sons of Liberty and Daughters of Liberty to stand up against the Democrats and globalists working to destroy America. Joe Biden is not the president-elect, nor will he ever be the President of the United States of America. Stealing the Presidency does not make him president. It makes him a usurper. A pretender to the highest office in the world.

He will never be accepted as president by patriots, the Sons of Liberty, as long as the stigma of a stolen election hangs heavy across the land.

So, what are we supposed to do?

This is exactly what Democrats and the left said four years ago, supported by the left-wing media and deep state globalists. They never accepted Donald J. Trump as president, even after their Russian collusion delusion was struck down by a three-year investigation. They mounted a campaign against President Trump they dubbed “The Resistance.” And resist they did ‘by any means possible,’ legal or not.

Using the most heinous methods possible, leftist destroyed this nation in their resistance movement.





It was a take no prisoners, destroy all, and the consequences be damned, anti-Americanism that has never before been seen. If you do not believe that the consequence are dire, read Dem Senator Calls For Death Penalty Of Republicans Challenging Election.

This is not a threat by a young AOC, or anti-Semite Ohmar or Tlaib, this is Rep. Shaheen of New Hampshire:

Sen, Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH): “These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason … ” pic.twitter.com/jQfcl5oaoS — The Recount (@therecount) December 18, 2020

But, conservatives are not wild, out-of-control, anti-American haters. While patriots will not accept Biden’s authenticity, they will not betray this nation, as Democrats did throughout Trump’s term. But they will not be rounded up, as Shaheen suggests, either.

That is what separates Democrats from conservatives.

Notice I didn’t say Republicans. Too many Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, have already taken a knee and kissed Biden’s ring. Some Republicans, like the traitor, Paul Ryan, or Mitt Romney, and others, openly betrayed the trust voters put in them by attacking the policies that made America Great. They sided with the resistors in order to benefit themselves, and their globalists paymasters, over their sworn oaths.

Today they also kneel before Biden. Many other so-called Republicans have followed. But ‘We The People’ will never accept the usurper until justice is served. A thorough investigation of all of the irregularities in the voting process, especially in large Democrat-controlled cities, needs to be adjudicated in an open and transparent manner.

Maybe then Biden will be president. Don’t hold your breath for that. The Willie Clinton adage of deny, deny, deny, is the left’s mantra. There will never be an accounting for the massive fraud committed by Democrats to steal this election. The only hope for that would have been under a Trump second term; not yet an impossibility, but a fading prospect.

President Trump is a fighter

With that characteristic, reports have surfaced that an Oval Office meeting was held by the President and some of his top advisers, last Friday. In that meeting attorneys, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani were present, as well as General Michael Flynn. Patrick Byrne, former CEO and creator of Overstock.com was a part of that meeting.





“My involvement is I was in the room when it happened. The raised voices included my own. I can promise you: President Trump is being terribly served by his advisers. They want him to lose and are lying to him,” he added in another tweet.

Bryne also tweeting that

“For the first time in my life, I feel sorry for Donald Trump. He is standing up to his waist in snakes,”

Reports are circulating that there was shouting and some heard someone, reportedly attorney Powell, shout that some of Trump’s advisors are “quitters.” (s).

One Twitter user asking Byrne who the snake’s and quitters are to which Byrne responded “Pat Cipollone and two other lawyers. Eric and Derek. Meadows wants him to concede and transition also.” Though he later said that Meadows is Ok, but that he is not part of the problem or the solution.

The New York Times reported that President Trump had proposed declaring martial law, which was promptly denied by the president as fake news. Byrne saying it was brought up, but quickly set aside.

“In addition, any suggestion if there was talk of a military coup or martial law is also a flat lie. 100% false. I was there for 4 1/2 hours, I heard the entire conversation, that is a 100% fabrication,” added Byrne

Nonetheless, a meeting was held where options were discussed.

This President, our elected President, will never stop fighting, not for himself, but for America and ‘we the people.’ As the January 6th date rapidly approaches, where a joint session of Congress must certify the election of Biden, more Republicans are showing their willingness to go along with an obviously stolen election.

Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 22, 2020

House and Senate Patriots must stand strong for the President, against the Globalists

Unless Republicans stand up to the bullying tactics of Democrats and their propaganda ministry, otherwise known as the mainstream media, on January 20th, the reign of the usurper and pretender begins.

We’ve been here before. Remember back to 1994 when slick Willie pushed through an “assault weapons ban?” That unconstitutional legislation was passed with the willing help of so-called Republicans. Globalists, disguised as Republicans, passed the legislation that hurt the middle-class and weakened our Constitution.

It was shortly afterward that we the people watched in amazement as our jobs were shipped overseas by the same evil globalist coalition of socialist Democrats and globalist Republicans.

China benefitted as America’s heartland turned into rust due to globalist Republicans

The so-called hero aviator, John McCain, turned Senator, co-wrote job-crushing legislation, and eagerly supported other bills, like NAFTA, that swept jobs out of this country by the millions. Legislation of that era killed whole industries, like manufacturing, small farming, textiles, and steel.

Certainly, Democrats are primarily responsible for all of those job-crushing acts against the middle-class, but Republicans went along with each and every one of them. They were willing to sell their souls, and the soul of this nation, for thirty pieces of silver.

We all saw it happen.

The Liberty Bell is ringing once again

The Liberty Bell’s inscription is from the Bible (King James version): “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof.”

The Liberty Bell was tapped to herald the allied invasion of Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944 and we must once again hear its message.

Now silenced due to its crack, the bell hangs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This Liberty Bell is where the Sons of Liberty must gather to once again proclaim our independence from the despots within and out of American.

And we will ring that call to liberty once again. We have been given no choice. If we wish to keep America the home of the free, we must be the land of the brave.

The sound of the Liberty: Knowing that the tone of the Bell was E-flat, Pennsylvania University students were able to come up with a fairly close approximation of the original sound of the Liberty Bell.

RINOs didn’t even try to hide their treason against voters, and the President

And now they turn their backs on Donald J. Trump, the only leader who works for the American people. What will “we the people” do about it? We will not obstruct the governance of this nation, as Democrats did to Trump; no, we will contemplate how to regain our destiny.

Because the Republican Party is so enmeshed with the globalist ideology, the same ideology that led to President Trump’s election in the first place. We will, however, once again form a populist movement. The last populist American movement was known as the Tea Party.

Being leaderless, it was quickly shut down by Democrats and globalist Republicans alike. Both were afraid of a populist movement that demanded accountability by our politicians. That first attempt to take back our own destiny was crushed because we were very naive.

Most of us were not politicians and had no idea of how deviously we would be put down. From Obama’s use of the IRS to stop fundraising to media harassment to local government prohibiting rallies and mass meetings, the movement faltered and died.

But it was not in vain.

We not only learned, but we were also able to set in motion the movement that led to Donald J. Trump running for president. We were the people who elected him. Not openly and notoriously as the left was while trying to stop him. But quietly and with dignity, we shared the America first message, and we convinced enough voters to elect him in 2016.

We elected Trump in 2020, only once again we underestimated how devious the left is.

They stole this election in plain sight. One piece of evidence is needed to prove this. The video of Ruby Freeman in Georgia taking hidden ballots and running them through the tabulation machines at least three times. All those ballots, for Biden, giving him an unaccountable spike in the wee hours of the morning. (Georgia Legislature on vote-fraud: “We have a mess on our hands“)

Only, all vote tabulation was to have stopped at or around midnight due to a (fake) water main break.

Why has she not been detained and questioned, along with her complicit daughter, who was the supervisor during the vote swapping steal?

Week kneed Republicans will once again allow the Democrats to cheat America.

If the Republican party stood together in support of Trump, we would not be facing the prospect of Joe Biden. However, if the pretender is sworn into office on January 20th, it will mark the first day of the New Patriots Movement. We will learn from our past mistakes, and attack our opposition head-on, utilizing all legal means to replace the usurper with a truly elected President.

The major difference this time will be that President Trump will lead this populist movement. We also have General Michael Flynn and his supporters.

They have the expertise to guide us through the hurdles that we will face. And those obstructions will be many and very difficult. However, we will not be leaderless and will strike as a coordinated movement. This time we will be heard, and this time we will prevail.

Joe Biden, the usurper, the pretender will never be my president. For those who agree, welcome to the Son’s of Liberty, 2021 edition.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition. Follow Joseph on Parler