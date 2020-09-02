Burning Kenosha provides Trump a poignant campaign backdrop

WASHINGTON. Since the Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots began nearly four months ago, law-abiding citizens have been pulled from their cars and beaten, some shot to death, and many had their places of business or employment burned to the ground. Including this last week in the small community of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Accessories to murder

For its part, the fake-news media has worked overtime presenting the murders and mayhem as benign and even welcomed. Recently, a CNN on-screen label described the fiery chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as…

“Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Protests…”

That’s like saying,

“The Hindenburg, though mostly fiery, landed successfully and on time to the delight of its few unsinged passengers… Oh, the happy humanity!”

On Tuesday, before heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to show his support for its abused citizens and law enforcement, Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base,





“The press should be ashamed of themselves… The media is what’s fueling this [the riots]. More so than even [Joe] Biden, because Joe Biden doesn’t know he’s alive. The press is really fueling this… And you’re doing a great disservice to your country.”

Owning the streets

The message is clear: law-abiding Americans should not wander too far from their homes. Doing so could lead to injury or death. Violent mobs own the night, we are told, like serial killers.

This should have angered Americans from the start. But decent Americans are very slow to anger. That’s why they’re decent. But decent people have limits. And it is to them that President Donald Trump is appealing.

He visited Kenosha Tuesday to rally the nation against all the lawlessness and its Democrat/fake-news media enablers. Democrats, who Americans increasingly link with the rioters, are unhappy with the election-season optics Trump’s Kenosha visit will have on Joe Biden’s already dim election prospects.

On the lead-up to the president’s visit, Wisconsin’s Democrat Gov. Tony Evers pleaded for Trump to stay away. Evers insisted the president’s presence would “only hinder our healing.” He wrote his plea while burned-out businesses in Kenosha still smoldered and the rioters planned more attacks. (Trump visits site of riots in Kenosha, promises to help businesses rebuild)

Trump in Kenosha

Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan told ABC News,

“We’ve seen all sorts of protests around Black Lives Matter because we still as a society aren’t treating everyone equally and there’s clearly strong angst about that, but Donald Trump coming there is not to calm people… It’s to fan the flames, it’s to make people in the suburbs afraid this is going to happen in Biden’s America…”

However, reports are that Trump supporters lined Kenosha’s Sheridan Road for 15 miles, just to glimpse the President’s motorcade. (How the Rustbelt Paved Trump’s Road to Victory – The president-elect won by locking in support from traditional “blue wall” states Hillary Clinton thought were in her corner.)

Democrat Brownshirts

You see, Democrats assume violent thugs – especially those they support and from whom support flows back – are beyond the reach of lawful authority. Even that of the President of the United States.

But Rep. Pocan needn’t worry suburbanites need Trump to tell them to be afraid. They see the indiscriminate violence and arson in cities across the country. And they are clear about the likely policies enacted by Democrat Biden if he’s successful this November. After all, Joe Biden is the only presidential candidate to kneel in deference to Black Lives Matter.

Like most Americans in “flyover country,” Wisconsinites have eyes and ears.

Trump connects the dots amid BLM’s proud ruins

After standing with Kenosha residents and small business owners beside burned-out storefronts, President Trump told a gathering of reporters,





“To stop the political violence, we must also confront the radical ideology that includes this violence. Reckless, far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist. They’ll throw out any word that comes to them.”

Later that Tuesday, Trump told reporters about the time a mob formed outside the home of Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon. Trump told the press he gave the Democrat a call to offer help.

“Do you want us?” asked Trump.

“No,” replied Mayor Wheeler, “we have a democracy.”

That’s when Trump provided a basic civics lesson for Portland’s mayor and Democrats across the nation, telling them not to confuse irrational rage and viciousness for reasoned consensus,

“You don’t have a democracy when that [mob violence] happens, actually; you have the opposite of a democracy.”

And this November, Americans have an opportunity to stop the rioters and their Democrat facilitators by voting to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Top Image: President Trump visits the ruins of Kenosha. WGN News screen capture.