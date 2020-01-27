British liberals Gervais and Morgan warning to American left about ideology

CHARLOTTE, NC: Leave it to a pair of British liberals to warn their American counterparts what is staring them directly in the face and they fail to see it. First, there was comedian Ricky Gervais who used his opening monologue as host of the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 to inform Hollywood that the only people who care about their political opinions are other self-absorbed thespian elites like themselves.

Shortly afterward, Piers Morgan, journalist, broadcaster and frequent contributor to CNN, opined on The Ben Shapiro Show that

“Populism is rising because liberals have become unbearable, and I speak as a liberal, okay?”

Gasp, gulp, and horror of horrors did Morgan and Gervais really say those things? “Say it ain’t so, Joe,” cried a little boy when he learned his baseball hero “Shoeless” Joe Jackson had been implicated in a scheme to throw the 1919 World Series.

But Morgan was just warming up. Calling it a “massive problem” modern liberals have become “utterly, pathetically illiberal”, he continued.





Sounding more like Rush Limbaugh, a popular American conservative broadcaster, the British liberal journalist added that modern “snowflake culture” and “victimhood culture” demands that liberals don’t allow anyone to have a different point of view.

“Everyone’s offended by everything, and no one’s allowed to say a joke,” said Morgan.

Gervais had similar thoughts when he went so far as to even let his humorless victims know what was coming in advance. The warning fell on deaf ears however, as the comedian then shifted into high gear,

“Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they’re just jokes.

We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that.” – Gervaise

Gervais concluded his shocking oration by saying what everyone else without access to a broadcast microphone would love to say,

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f… off, OK?

It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award.” – Gervais

The question then becomes,

“If liberals in the UK can see what is destroying the American left from within, why can’t liberals see it at home?”

Are Americans too close to their problems that they just cannot see them or do they have their heads buried so deeply in the sand that they are starting to believe their own lies and distortions? Are they in denial? Are they really so blind?

Not that conservatives are complaining mind you. They will gladly allow the opposition to implode. On their own side, however, one has to ask whether the American right is paying attention.

After all, once Donald Trump vacates the White House, either next year or in 2025, who do the Republicans have in the wings who can, or will, take the heat and fight in the trenches as he does?

Morgan pointed out that the path that extreme liberals are taking leaves us in a world where no human being can express themselves because “humans are flawed” and liberals are unwilling to accept this.

“If liberals really get rid of everything they argue against,” Morgan says,

“then there won’t be award shows altogether or creativity or even art.”

“The liberals get what they want, which is a humorless void where nothing happens,

where no one dares to do anything, or laugh about anything

or behave in any way that doesn’t suit their rigid way of leading a life.” – Morgan

Much of the hatred from the American left toward Donald Trump, and playing out in the Senate Impeachment Trial, stems from the fact that they see themselves in his mirror and upon reflection, they have no clue how to fight back against someone who plays their game better than they play it themselves.

Too much dirty water has flowed under the bridge. The Democrats have taken their battle far beyond the point of no return.

It’s time for American liberals to listen to the criticisms of our British Liberal allies rather than lashing out at them. They can stand back and observe us from afar, and it isn’t pretty. Sometimes the truth hurts.





****************

About the Author:

Bob Taylor is a veteran writer who has traveled throughout the world. Taylor is an award-winning television producer/reporter/anchor before focusing on writing about international events, people and cultures around the globe.

Taylor is the founder of The Magellan Travel Club (www.MagellanTravelClub.com)

Read more of What in the World and Bob Taylor at Communities Digital News

Read more of Bob’s journeys with ALS and his travels around the world

Editors Note: Support Bob’s GoFundMe to give him a hand up

Follow Bob on Twitter – Facebook