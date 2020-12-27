Brennan dis-information: Deep State “Russia Hoax” over Hunter’s laptop

WASHINGTON, DC: The 50 former senior Intel and government officials who signed a letter calling Hunter Biden’s emails Russian disinformation should be blackballed from ever serving in government again. This was the last effort by the coup-plotting seditionists who abused the intelligence agencies to try to destroy Donald Trump as President. Now they were back to finish the job. First of all, the letter is principally signed by James Clapper, former NSA director Michael Hayden, Democrat hitman Leon Panetta, and the notorious Obama CIA Director John Brennan. The Deep State coup plotters who brought you the original Russia Hoax.

How could anything these salacious criminals with openly vicious partisan agendas say be taken seriously?

As Politico reported at the time: “More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The fact that theses deviant actors could pull a “Russia Hoax III” out of their grab bag. Have it widely disseminated by the same media giants and tech Nazis who were censoring the New York Post expose on the Hunter Biden story. Only to have it revealed after the election that they were all completely wrong. Deliberately wrong. Almost as if they were acting in a co-ordinated conspiracy.





An actual disinformation campaign. Clear electoral interference. From our beloved 50 former intel officials.

The DOJ announces a two-year criminal probe of Hunter Biden

After the election the FBI announced that Hunter and Jim Biden had been under criminal investigation for two years. That Bill Barr had kept both investigations quiet. Allowing the President to be impeached for crimes Joe Biden and the Biden Crime Family committed. Keeping John Durham from taking action prior to the election.

So the 50 top intelligence officials were wrong, weren’t they. Gleefully wrong. Deliberately wrong. And the media establishment and the candidate Joe Biden himself lapped it up. Repeated it as exoneration in the third debate.

While Big Tech at Facebook, Twitter, and Google were busy suppressing any negative coverage of Joe Biden. Or any mention of Hunter Biden, and his deep connections Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China. Especially his extensive business dealings and money laundering through the Communist Party of China.

A deliberate act of political sabotage

But here’s the thing. How could they be so stupid? Or so wrong. How could they be so obvious about it? Well, they weren’t. It was a deliberate act of political sabotage from the intelligence agencies that had been working hard to overthrow President Trump since the day he took office.

It was just another day in the rolling coup and psy-ops campaign coming from the all too familiar Bond villains from the Obama administration. Working hand in hand with their allies in corporate media and Big Tech. Pushing a cover story they knew to be a lie. While simultaneously suppressing the actual truth from the American public. Well, now we know it was a lie. A deliberate lie.

There should be consequences for these officials. Of course, Brennan and Clapper should have been strung up long ago. Panetta is a Clinton and Obama partisan hack who was central to covering up the Benghazi disaster. Mike Morell wrote the talking points on Benghazi for Ben Rhodes and Susan Rice and was Brennan’s deputy at CIA.

Bond villains: a seditious cabal of former intelligence heads

Former NSA head Michael Hayden is the giveaway to the intensity of the cabal of senior intelligence officials who have knowingly acted nefariously against the President and the Presidency in the last 4 years. It is a signpost as to who is implicated in the criminal activity from the Obama administration that they have been trying to cover up since 2016. The illegal systematic spying on American citizens.

Hence the assault on Michel Flynn and the Trump Presidency. A seditious attack on the legitimacy of the Republic. A willful violation of their oath to defend the constitution. It is surprising that NSA could have been corrupted in this fashion since his successor at NSA, Admiral Mike Rogers, will eventually turn out to be the hero in the eventual John Durham indictments.

But Hayden disturbingly joins General Stanley McChrystal, who did not sign the letter, and is currently at the left-wing Democrat think tank, the Brookings Institute. McChrystal has reportedly been coordinating a Democrat psy-ops campaign against the Trump Presidency since 2016. He and Hayden are two of a continuing cabal of former senior Obama intelligence and military officials who act as if there was never a 2016 election. Or who think it is the role of intelligence officials to be overtly partisan and political. I assure you it’s not. It is an abomination.





A Deep State psy-ops campaign against the Government

It is part of the dangerous trends of senior officials illegally subverting the Presidency of the United States. Brennan and Clapper are the worst examples, but add James Comey and Andrew McCabe to the list. Former Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Douglas Jones also comes to mind, currently working with Mark Zuckerberg’s election theft effort running cybersecurity.

So Brennan, Clapper, Hayden, Panetta, and Morell all signed the letter. Risking their professional reputation and the security of our country that the Hunter Biden laptop and emails were Russian disinformation. But they knew at the time that it was a lie. They couldn’t possibly have believed otherwise.

Which begs the question: How many other times have they lied to us? Too many times to count. How can they ever be trusted to be believed about anything, ever again? They can’t.

Neither they nor the media sycophants who slobbered all over them.

Hunter Biden: A tale of three laptops

At the time the letter was released there were not one but three laptops involved in the investigation of Hunter Biden. There was the laptop Hunter left at the Computer repair shop in Dover with the reams of pornographic drug-fueled video. Including one involving his 14-year-old niece. It also contained thousands of damning emails. This was the laptop that was the subject of the widely censored New York Post. The laptop that had been subpoenaed and seized by the FBI in December of 2019, as the New York Post had reported. Truthfully, as it turns out.

There was the second laptop that Hunter and Devon Archers convicted business partner Bevan Cooney allowed Peter Schweitzer access to with 26000 emails. As the Washington Examiner explained:

“Bevan Cooney, who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud, recently gave 26,000 emails to Breitbart News that make “explicit” that Hunter Biden was “trading off the Biden name, the Biden connections, and the Biden access,” according to the outlet’s editor-at-large Peter Schweizer. On Tuesday, Breitbart reported that Cooney was moved out of his cell in Oregon out of concern for his safety.”

“Cooney is serving more than a two-year sentence for “defrauding a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients of tens of millions of dollars. He was convicted alongside Devon Archer and John Galanis, other former partners of Hunter Biden, in the fraud scheme. Archer’s conviction was overturned in 2018, but the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the conviction earlier this month.”

Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, and the “Big Guy”

Devon Archer was Hunter Biden’s long time business partner who helped set the entire Burisma payoff scheme in motion. He is also all over everything Hunter was doing with China. He is going to prison soon on conviction in the Indian bond fraud scheme. Somehow Hunter escaped Federal indictment in that case. But that was apparently when the FBI investigations began. That and the capture of a Chinese money launderer and former Biden business partner who was bribing governments in Africa. His first phone call when he was arrested was to Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother.

This brings us to the third laptop and the emails and testimony of Tony Bobulinski. Bobulinski explicitly met with Joe Biden on two occasions to discuss Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China. He has thousands of emails to back up his claims. Including emails that finger Joe Biden as the “Big Guy” who gets cut in for 10% of the action. He asked Jim Biden how they were getting away with everything. Biden answered, “Plausible deniability”.

All this was known at the same time that 50 former intel officials with John Brennan, James Clapper, and Michael Hayden did issue a farcical statement about Russian disinformation. All of it. Forget the presence of evidence or actual reality.

They had a construct of lies to concoct.

No one is asking Joe Biden if he ever met with Tony Bobulinski. Not once. He still has not been up to today.

Brennan and Clapper: A legacy of infamy

Now we know the truth. Now we know they were lying on purpose. These “intelligence professionals” have no more credibility than the CCP or the Iranian news agency. They have done enormous harm to our country with their campaign of seditious treason against the duly elected President. Now they have done this final dis-service to our nation and their own legacy. They should never grace the halls of power again.

But alas, their friend and erstwhile ally Joe Biden, who coordinated the original Russia Hoax with Susan Rice from inside the Obama White House, stands to regain the reins of power. The 4-year coup d’etat against Donald Trump may finally bear fruit. The return of the Coup Plotters is nearly complete.

May they reap the whirlwind.

For they leave the tatters of a formerly great nation in its wake. They have destroyed the Constitution and the faith of the American people in the Republic in the process. I hope it was worth it. They show no remorse or care for their lies or the destruction they leave behind. It seems they will suffer no consequences for their perfidy.

They are Bond villains whose legacy shall be eternal infamy.