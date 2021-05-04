Brandon Mitchel, the biased Chauvin juror exposed as a BLM activist

Did Derek Chauvin get a fair trial? Ask any BLM supporter and the answer would be yes. The same answer would come from any Antifa supporter, socialist, Marxist, communist, or Democrat. However, if you asked the majority of Americans the answer would be no. That is because the atmosphere surrounding the trial was fueled by anti-police propaganda, from the president down to the newest cub reporter in the MSM. But the real answer to that question is found in the exposure of the first juror who convicted Chauvin. Brandon Mitchell is the first juror to go public from the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

In his public message from that trial, he has advocated for fellow activists to do jury duty to “spark some change” in society.

Brandon Mitchell, juror No. 52, publically exposed himself in order to promote his podcast. He has been making the media circuit rounds to further his communications dreams, talking about his experience deciding Chauvin’s fate, while promoting that V-blog.

During his fifteen minutes of fame, Mitchell has advocated using jury duty for social justice purposes

Mitchell revealing he had an agenda for becoming a juror in the first place telling the morning radio show “Get Up with Erica Campbell” on April 27, that he believed jury duty should be used to bring about societal change.





“I mean it’s important if we wanna see some change, we wanna see some things going different, we gotta into these avenues, get into these rooms to try to spark some change,” he said. “Jury duty is one of those things. Jury duty. Voting. All of those things we gotta do.”

During the interview, Mitchell said he thought he had been chosen for the jury because he was “so mild-mannered” during questioning and “even-tempered the entire time so it didn’t seem that I was too biased either way.”

In other words, Mitchell lied to get on the jury. He acted in a manner to get selected to the jury in order to forward his political beliefs.

And those beliefs are BLM 100%.

Mitchell participated in George Floyd protests in the nation’s capital last August, wearing BLM shirts to prove his belief that Chauvin was guilty.

To further his activism against police and the rule of law, Mitchell managed to act so as to be seated on a jury deciding the fate of Derek Chauvin. But in the process of seating a jury – the voir dire process – prospective jurors are asked if they are capable of being impartial. There was no amount of evidence that was going to change Mitchell’s mind. If he answered yes to the question of impartiality, he lied.

While Mitchell doesn’t come out and say that he lied and cheated in order to persecute Derek Chauvin, but he implies that fact. Nonetheless, he did lie, under oath, in order to be selected as a juror. During jury selection, Mitchell said he’d never even watched the entire video of Floyd’s death.

When Hennepin County District Judge, Peter Cahill, questioned the jurors who had already been selected, after the city made the largest pre-trial settlement in U.S. history with Floyd’s family during jury selection, Mitchell said he hadn’t heard anything about it except the trial dates.

“Judge Cahill asked Juror #52, Mitchell, whether he heard anything about the George Floyd civil case,” Mitchell says, no. He explained hearing some basic information about the trial dates from the news in recent months, but nothing that would keep him from serving as an impartial juror.

However, his actions before the trial show that he was lying to the judge.

Travis Mitchell, Brandon’s uncle, posted pictures to Facebook on Aug. 31, 2020. Those pictures show that Mitchell had actively participated in anti-police protests in Washington, DC last summer while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt that said: “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.” A direct comment about Chauvin and his arrest of Floyd demonstrates Mitchell’s bias. Something that he actively lied about to the judge, and enough to exclude him from being on that jury.

His activism may have gone a very long way toward the decision of the jury. In fact, it may have been the reason that deliberations lasted such a short time.

While we may never know what occurred inside that jury room while deliberations were taking place, we do know that at least one juror had an agenda to convict Chauvin.





There may have been more who were also agenda-driven inside that jury. In any case, Derek Chauvin did not receive a fair trial.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter on April 20, 2021.

He is being held in solitary confinement for his own safety at a maximum security state prison in Minnesota awaiting sentencing on June 25.

Chauvin is facing 12.5 to 40 years in prison and the state has asked the judge to consider an enhanced sentence for aggravating factors. On top of this, the federal government, under Biden, has shown an interest in prosecuting Chauvin for violations of laws for violating Floyd’s civil rights and acting under the color of the law.

Chauvin will never set foot outside of a prison as a free man again, because he arrested a convicted felon high on drugs, trying to pass counterfeit money. The man our present president chooses to praise as a hero.

