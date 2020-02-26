Boomer Rube Clinton assumes voter gullibility, says Russia still meddling

WASHINGTON: One of the biggest problems with the DNC Boomer Rube Clinton’s latest fear-mongering statements about Russia attempting to influence the re-election of Donald Trump is that she obviously has no idea how information works online. She is obviously among the “If it’s on the internet it must be true” class. Which is frightening.

Or she is simply showing her age, as she did when asked a simple computer question during her email scandal.

Now that is a boomer rube statement. As my son would say, please grandma.





The simple fact is that for someone to be swayed by “Russian meddling” it means that American’s must be gullible enough to not only see but act on a Facebook posting or ad. And while the Democrat boomer rubes might feel that everything they read on the internet is true, most users, at least those under 70, realize the internet is a mix of fake news, satire and cat videos.

And as David Harsanyi of the National Review writes:

“If you can’t handle some memes or misleading ads, you probably should be voting.”

But nonetheless, Boomer Rube Clinton says that the most-watched man in America; the man whose every phone call is listened to; whose every tweet is dissected. Whose every conversation is leaked, is somehow outwitting the U.S. Intelligence Agencies, secret service, and embedded Democrat spies to have secret conversations with Putin in order to steal the 2020 election.

Just as he allegedly stole the election in 2016.

Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself. He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen. https://t.co/10Z2YIipOI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2020

Think about that for one moment. President Donald J. Trump who is under constant surveillance is being accused of having secret conversations and collusion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And no one is catching a call, a text or letter between the two.

Mueller describes a years-long, multimillion-dollar conspiracy by hundreds of Russians aimed at criticizing Hillary Clinton and supporting Senator Bernie Sanders and Trump. Mueller charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities and accused them of defrauding the U.S. government by interfering with the political process.





Those involved spent some $1.25 million per month on ad campaigns and measured their efforts much as an ad agency would, according to the indictment. It says the group kept track of metrics like views and comments, and measured engagement.

Eli Lake in Bloomberg writes of a House Intelligence briefing:

In fact, Schiff — who was present at the briefing in question — knows that there is no formal intelligence finding that Russia is meddling on behalf of Trump. Administration and House Republican sources tell me that the intelligence official who was brie.fing the committee went “off script” when asked about Russia’s preference for Trump in the presidential election. No other representatives from the intelligence community at the briefing backed up her assertion, these sources say, nor did the briefers provide specific intelligence, such as intercepted emails or conversations, to support the claim – (Trump’s Latest ‘Russia Scandal’ Is Less Than It Appears – The president is not trying to suppress or distort intelligence about meddling in the U.S. election.)

Democrat boomer rubes are the new Joe McCarthy; Election meddling the new Red Scare

Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy (R) ruined dozens of American’s lives with his charges that communists had infiltrated the U.S. State Department, becoming the chair of the Senate’s subcommittee on investigations. In 1950, the senator publically charged that there were some 205 communists in the U.S. State Department.

McCarthy, like the Democrats Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and Schumer, began a series of anti-communists investigations. Each one seeking criminals to fit his supposed crimes. The Red Scare investigations, as they were known, did not find one person to fit McCarthy’s criminal profile.

It seems Democrats, and Clinton, are forgetting history. Forgetting the negative effects of those who demand power at all costs to the American people.

Of historical interest is that McCarthy’s quest to rid the government of communists became a quest to rout Gay and Lesbian government employees, claiming that they could be blackmailed by enemy agents who learn of their sexuality. President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R) signed an Executive Order sanctioning the identifying and firing of gay and lesbian government employees.

That E.O. stood until President Bill Clinton issuance of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. History can be amusing.

The gullibility of Democrat politicians is embarrassing

There is plenty of information on how Russians used social media, fake rallies and secretive operatives in the U.S. to create “political intensity” by backing radical groups, opposition social movements, and disaffected voters. What those reports fail to take into consideration are smart Americans not easily swayed by a Facebook ad.

This “information warfare” by the Russians didn’t affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Trump and his Republican supporters have repeatedly denounced the Mueller investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Not only has collusion been denied, but it has also been debunked.

Nothing reported by Mueller, not even the never realized but Schiff promised evidence, proves any instance of Russians coordinating directly with the Trump campaign.

A boomer rube is a person who is not only a baby boomer but also a person who is easily duped. Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi all fit this description. Maybe its time for Americans of all ages to invite them to retire to the home for aging Democrats.