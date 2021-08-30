Blue States, Red States and reimposing mask mandates on students

WASHINGTON: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released another new guidance update in late July offering vaccinated people may still be able to be infected with and spread the Covid-19 virus. This is despite earlier advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci of the CDC that vaccinated patients would be able to resume their normal lives after vaccinations.

Now the CDC is, once again, flip-flopping saying we should all resume wearing masks in public indoor settings. While the CDC has identified restaurants and other similar public gatherings as ‘high transmission level’ areas, there is no scientific proof that this has ever been the case.

This reversal of May’s CDC guidance where they said people didn’t need to mask up is further angering the public and causing vaccine hesitancy.

The CDC is urging the unvaccinated to wear masks in public as the unvaccinated are asking the CDC,





“What’s the difference? The vaccines don’t work anyway and all of these so-called breakthrough cases are proving it!”

The CDC has been losing credibility ever since it became obvious Tony Fauci had problems with public events that broadly appeal to conservatives, like biker rallies and stock car races, for their potential to become ‘super spreader events’ while, at the same time, remaining silent over protests turned riots in cities of the left related to BLM and Antifa.

This new CDC guidance also calls for universal masking in schools which has triggered numerous lawsuits across the nation. Masking has been a divisive issue where some say the science says face coverings are “critical” in the battle against transmitting the virus. Others more correctly argue the math says an N-95 mask made up of 10 microns grid squares will not stop a Covid-19 particle of .125 a micron dimensionally. Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended early in 2020 no masks before he reversed himself and said, “Wear a mask.”

MASK UP UNTIL YOU TURN BLUE IN THE FACE!

In early 2021 Fauci said wearing 2 or 3 masks this year would be a better fashion statement! Much like Joe Biden, Tony Fauci has seemingly become just another elderly bureaucrat working long after he should have retired. The CDC has accused those offering views contrary to their own as being guilty of proliferating misinformation about-face coverings. This is indeed ironic since nobody has changed the narrative more often than Dr. Fauci who seems incapable of knowing the science, much less following it.

Presently, four states and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico have indoor mask mandates for the vaccinated and unvaccinated: Oregon, Nevada, Hawaii, and Louisiana.

As of September the ‘Blue States’ of: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington, have recommended constituents follow the CDC’s guidance on masking up again.

The idea of masking up again is being met with resistance across the nation!

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said the CDC guidance on masks “will unfortunately only diminish confidence in the vaccine and create more challenges for public health officials.”

Some officials have argued against mask mandates citing arguments like parental freedom and the fact that our youth have never been at high risk for contracting and dying of Covid-19. Some are starting to question the CDC’s numbers of both Covid-19 patients in hospitals as well as numbers supposedly testing positive when it is a known fact fewer people are going to be tested.

Others are arguing the CDC and Fauci with the help of the media are artificially hyping a supposed Delta variant of Covid-19 that still has a mortality rate of less than 1% for most of the population.

The CDC continues the drumbeat of the killing power of Covid-19 and the Delta surge offering unproven facts and figures.

More and more Americans out in the public are starting to compare notes and are figuring out most people do not know anybody getting the Covid-19 virus, much more dying of it!

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) reported nearly 94,000 children came down with Covid-19 last week which was 15% of all new cases. They reported the worst numbers in Louisiana and Florida, two ‘Red States’. They did not report what percentages of these supposed cases were children as United States citizens, as opposed to Joe Biden’s illegal alien children, relocated to these states.

Florida has already told the Federal government not to send any more illegal aliens to their state. (Governor Ron DeSantis Demands Biden-Harris Administration Cease Any Further Unlawful Resettlement of Illegal Aliens in Florida)

Even though the CDC reports 59% of the United States population over the age of 12 is now vaccinated, but they also recently reported the Covid-19 has surged at an alarming rate. To most right-thinking people, that would mean either the vaccine doesn’t work or we need to close our borders.

As of last week, 10 ‘ Blue States’ have adopted the CDC’s recommendation

Thus they are requiring all students, teachers, and visitors to wear masks in public schools: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington—and the District of Columbia.

And eight ‘Red States’: Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah—have enacted laws or issued executive orders prohibiting school districts from requiring students to wear masks. Bitter backlash legal battles have ensued by parents and school boards who want to mask their children up for the school year.

Thirty-two states have left the decision of masking students up to local school districts and parents.

A number of states never created a mask mandate for the Covid-19 pandemic. Those states included Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Idaho.

Kentucky and Arkansas

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, signed an executive order just recently that requires masks for schools, a move immediately slammed by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican. A.G. Cameron filed a response to the school mask mandate with the Kentucky Supreme Court, arguing the governor’s order goes against laws passed in the General Assembly this year.

He accused the governor of engaging “in an unlawful exercise of power by issuing his executive order”.

Both Kentucky and Michigan State Legislators filed laws limiting their governor’s powers to use emergency powers as they did in 2020.

Many viewed their governor’s executive orders as government overreach.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R), says he now regrets signing an April law banning mask mandates. Virus infections are surging among unvaccinated youth in his state.

He called on lawmakers to consider rolling back the ban for school mask mandates. He then faced a backlash from his Republican peers. Last week, a judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing that law, saying it violates the state’s constitution. Several Arkansas school districts have since announced new mask requirements for their school years.

“It is conservative, reasonable, and compassionate to allow local school districts to protect those students who are under 12 and not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine,” Hutchinson says.

Texas

Two Texas school districts, Austin ISD and Dallas ISD opted to defy Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s May executive order banning mask mandates.

The Southern Center for Child Advocacy, a nonprofit education group, filed a lawsuit in Travis County against the ban. That suit seeks to give power to local districts to decide for the mask mandate issue for themselves. No response has been filed back in that case yet.

The school face mask ban has faced litigation from city and county officials in Dallas and Bexar counties. The Harris County Attorney also announced plans to take legal action against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates but documents have yet to be filed.

“First responders and school leaders are speaking out and standing up as Delta variant ravages our community. We have their back,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement. “Protecting the community during an emergency is a duty, not an option for government leaders.”

The following day Gov. Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition to halt the judge’s order in Dallas County.

“Any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy GA-38—which prohibits gov’t entities from mandating masks—will be taken to court,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Removing government mandates, however, does not end personal responsibility or the importance of caring for family members, friends, and your community,” Gov. Abbott said in response to the lawsuits to CBS affiliate KHOU-11. “Vaccines are the most effective defense against contracting COVID and becoming seriously ill, and we continue to urge all eligible Texans to get the vaccine.”

Florida

In late July, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing the state’s health and education departments to bar the use of face coverings in Florida schools. DeSantis said that move was meant to, “protect parent’s freedom to choose whether their children wear masks.”

DeSantis saying students shouldn’t be ‘muzzled’ during the school year, “We need them to be able to breathe.”

Despite the governor’s executive order, several school districts have announced masks will be mandatory for the 2021-22 school year.

Florida now faces at least three lawsuits against its ban on school mask mandates. One was by a parent in Broward County, another by parents in several counties including Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. The third in Orange and Volusia counties.

Despite public outcry, many governors are doubling down in their refusal to re-impose masks.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster said of the CDC guidance release,

“State law now prohibits school administrators from requiring students to wear a mask… Shutting our state down, closing schools, and mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is.”

Most Americans seemingly agree with Governor McMaster. If you and your child want to wear a mask, fine. If you and your child to not want to wear a mask, also fine.

Face masks have questionable value in preventing Covid-19 and angers Americans as a polarizing issue. A year and a half later and the CDC still seems unable to explain exactly how the virus is spread. As the Biden Administration has no problem throwing our Southern border open, it must be safe to assume Covid-19 is either not that dangerous. Or people who are not Americans cannot transmit the disease.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler