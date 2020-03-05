Bloomberg and his billions can buy American Samoa, but not America

WASHINGTON. It’s clear the folks in American Samoa think they have a problem. The United Nations World Health Organization says 93.5 percent of Samoans are overweight. And the island’s youth eat more chips, cake, and drink more soda than consume papaya and green vegetables. (Bloomberg notches first win — in American Samoa, 6,000 miles from U.S. mainland, NBC News projects)

So, it’s understandable that Democrats on this distant Pacific American protectorate gave food-authoritarian Michael Bloomberg his one and only primary victory – handing the diminutive pol five of its six delegates.

Money in politics

Bloomberg, a former Republican, put to bed the ridiculous notion that money casts an undue influence on American politics. The former New York mayor spent a half-billion dollars on ads for his failed presidential bid.

“Mr. Bloomberg’s candidacy was unprecedented in its financial firepower, amounting to a no-expenses-spared effort to take control of a presidential race. His Democratic rivals accused him of seeking to buy the presidency, and Mr. Bloomberg often came close to embracing that idea.”

Free speech for me but not for thee

You may recall that in 2016 Hillary Clinton pledged that as president she would introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse the US Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United, which declared legal restrictions on the funding of campaign messaging a violation of First Amendment free speech.

Clinton said her measure…

“… would allow Americans to establish common-sense rules to protect against the undue influence of billionaires and special interests and to restore the role of average voters in elections.”

Bernie’s Bros vs. DNC establishment

It’s clear voting Americans are more than capable of deciding which billionaires are (Trump), and which are not (“Mini” Mike), acceptable to serve in public office.

Today, a defeated and bitter Clinton stews on the sidelines dissing neo-Bolshevik Bernie Sanders as his passionate followers drive his campaign forward with small financial contributions.

Establishment Democrats fear Bernie’s Bros far more than little Bloomberg’s billions.

Speaking for the high court’s majority in Citizens United, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote:

“We have made clear that Congress may not regulate contributions simply to reduce the amount of money in politics, or to restrict the political participation of some in order to enhance the relative influence of others.”

Establishment Democrats are proving that money isn’t restricting “the political participation of some (Sanders) in order to enhance the relative influence of others (Biden).”

A frightened and manipulative Democratic Party establishment is.

Top Image: Michael Bloomberg suspends his presidential campaign.




