BLM mobs rule streets with fear, aim Marxist sights on One party Amerika

SAN DIEGO & NAPLES, Fla.: BLM’s Marxism is more than an ideology of destruction. Rather, it’s a revolution to rule. To grab power with an iron Marxist fist. Hiding behind social justice and false racism they are marching to lead our nation to a One-party rule. Reject it or lose justice. It’s a choice…for now. But that “now” could change. And American freedom will become Marxist Amerika**.

“Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.” ― Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

Who needs ideology when you have fear to command the masses?

Who needs laws or courts when Democrats call the shots and recruit social justice armies to force their agenda? The Constitution and Bill of Rights will be burned, as will be the concept of liberty for all. There will be no law and order, just their laws and their orders.

Black Lives Matter (BLM), ANTIFA decides; they condemn and they sentence as in a Marxist communist society. Democrat social justice warriors ready their torches, put a bloody pig’s head on defense witness’ porch, and exploit blacks as martyrs. Their own acts of violence become a platform to stir racism. To intimidate. To blame.





Yeah, it’s that bad. And law-abiding blacks don’t like it either. (Rob Smith: Black Lives Matter doesn’t really care about Black lives lost unless group can blame police)

Democrats like Maxine Waters use the George Floyd trial to spew fear.

Auntie Maxine calls for liberals, Democrats, and anarchists to use any kind of confrontation to deny the legal process.

And then Biden tilts justice with “the evidence is there.” Both leaders giving a not-so-subtle hint to the jury to find Derek Chauvin guilty. Even as the Democrat-controlled legacy media is throwing the rope over the tree branch.

Never mind that four grown men could not get his 6- foot four-inch, 223-pound frame into the back of the squad car, even though Floyd was handcuffed. Floyd used, “significant force against them to try to prevent being taken into custody,” reports National Review. (Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest.)

Media and Democrats never tell the part of George Floyd’s that includes his committing a felony crime and violently resisting arrest, leading to the call for backup. The call that Derek Chauvin responded to.

Nor the many arrests and imprisonments already on Floyd’s record.

Biden’s one-party BLM Marxists choose their battles carefully.

Neither Waters, Biden, nor BLM speaks about the Medical examiner’s report saying, George Floyd had a ‘fatal level of fentanyl’ in his system affecting both mind and body. Fentanyl is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Also present was methamphetamine. Nor do Floyd’s heart disease and arteries that were clogged 75 and 90 % in places justify ‘mobs ruling justice’.

Derek Chauvin’s knee hold to detain Floyd is a war cry, no matter what led up to it. A neck restraint similar to the one Chauvin used is allowed by the Minneapolis police, found in the MPD training materials. It now becomes a weapon wielded against all police.

As Biden now threatens a probe into the entire Minneapolis force, as well as defunding police across the nation. The response is obvious.

Just wanted to let everyone know Baltimore City is down 700 police officers. 2 precincts will be closed due to shortage. It will be a deadly year.

RIP to all of the victims in advance.@MayorBMScott go ahead get your “If anyone knows who did this…” tweet in the drafts. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) April 21, 2021

Break down and destroy the opposition is Marxist BLM’s goal.

Police lately account for every step they take to enforce law and order. They serve to protect rights and freedoms, not bow to BLM anti-justice disrupters organized and eager to violate peace over any act by police.

Street mobs manipulate law enforcement forcing them to apologize for what they are trained to do.

Or they are skewered by BLM and the MSM for protecting their communities and the lives of innocent citizens. As happened when a Columbus officer saved a women’s life at the hands of knife-wielding Ma’Khia Bryant.

Liberal luminaries, LeBron James and Joe Biden condemn the fast-thinking, life-saving actions of police before the truth is known.

This puts the police in danger.

James, a left-wing Democrat activist, tweeted out a photograph of the police officer, writing, “YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY.” James included an emoji of an hourglass, which is used to signify that time is running out,” reports Daily Wire.

Justice denied goes on as BLM seeks power, money, and manipulation.

Fear rules in Biden’s One-party Amerika and it all started with the birth of an organization built on the lie, “Hands up – Don’t shoot.”

Americans are losing our country and will not regain it unless we have a justice system that works equally for everyone. However, in the middle of our worst Constitutional crises since the founding of this nation in 1776, our justice system has collapsed.

Our Supreme Court refusing to even hear cases that attack the core of our Constitution. SCOTUS is absent without leave when America needs them most.

At the center of the problem is fear – of riots and violence and being called a racist

BLM Marxist with communist roots seeks to strangle the Constitution our founders created to ensure liberty for all races. Only BLM has nothing to do with elevating the condition of African-Americans.

BLM wants to make America a communist utopia. Only people, business and political leaders do not see the oxy-moron in the term.. communist utopia.

Huge names like Coke Cola, Amazon, Google, Air BNB, Nabisco foods, as well as a long list of big tech companies throw so much money at BLM that no one really knows how much this group is actually raking in. Capitalist CEOs have donated hundreds of millions to this organization whose only desire is to end capitalism. In the end, those big firms are learning what happens when you bite the hand that feeds you. (Boycott economics)

We do know that they have received so many donated dollars that the lead founder, Patrisse Khan-Cullors has bought several houses worth multi-millions for herself and her family. Her idea of cooperative living, as Marxism demands.

Today the BLM movement controls the Democrat party as well as the legacy press. So much so that simply reporting actual facts about BLM gets reporters, politicians, and anyone else on the cancel list of most social media sites. Slapped with the racist label.

While the MSM cowers in fright, afraid to report anything negative about the group.

How did this monolith of an organization come to be?

It all began in the aftermath of the acquittal of George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was politically prosecuted for defending himself from an attack by Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. In July 2013, the Black Lives Matter organization began using the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, on social media.

However, the real recognition of this secretive organization became nationally known for its street demonstrations following the 2014 death of African-American, Michael Brown, resulting in protests and unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. Since the Ferguson protests, participants in the movement have demonstrated against the deaths of numerous other blacks by police.

In the summer of 2015, Black Lives Matter activists became involved in the 2016 United States presidential election, vowing to remove President Trump. The originators of BLM, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, expanded their project into a national network of over 30 local chapters between 2014 and 2016.

The network of chapters established itself in 2015 under the BLM Global Network Foundation, a nonprofit tax code designated 501(c)(3) organization. All donations declared deductible from your yearly income taxes. The very same nonprofit designation denied to all Tea Party groups in 2012 by the corrupt IRS under Barack Hussein Obama.

Cullors’ BLM threatens America’s future.

BLM co-founder, Patrisse Cullors became the global foundation’s full-time executive director last year. Since then she has benefited greatly from her positions. Her accumulated wealth and advantageous black privilege go against anti-capitalist Marxism. (BLM Founder Branded ‘Fraud’ After Getting Exposed)

In a video from 2020, a proud Cullors admits she and her fellow organizers are “trained Marxists.”

She clearly identifies their movement’s ideological foundation.

Cullors is the protégé of Eric Mann, a former agitator of the Weather Underground domestic terror organization. This is the very same group that William Ayers, the man behind Barack Obama’s political career, has been a member of. As well as the same organization that sent over 200 bombs against local police and federal targets during their 1960s communist revolution.

Cullors spent years absorbing the Marxist-Leninist ideology that shaped her worldview.

This should shake the sense of every donor to BLM, and every government official who supports Cullors’ movement. Her idol of choice was born Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, calling himself Lenin. His parents, good Christians, raised their family up lovingly according to Warren H. Carroll in his book “70 Years of the Communist Revolution.”

Lenin was not predetermined to be evil – he chose it.

Lenin (for the river Lena) made his own choices and denied ‘choice’ for millions later. He consciously chose evil over good following his brother’s assassination for attempting to murder Tsar Alexander III. Vowing revenge Lenin absorbed the “revolutionary catechism” (manifesto) of Sergey Nechaev.

“The revolutionary knows that in the very depths of his being, not only in words but also in deeds, he has broken all the bonds which tie him to social order and the civilized world with all its laws, moralities and customs and with all it generally accepted conventions. He is their implacable enemy, and if he continues to live with them it is only in order to destroy them more speedily,” writes Carroll of Lenin’s adopted doctrine.

Following the success of his 1917 revolution, Lenin spoke his most revealing words. His evilness is chilling…and familiar as America and her freedoms take a beating.

Lenin insisted communism “must be brought into existence,” warning, “It will be better for you if you don’t talk, for I shall attack mercilessly anyone who smells of counter-revolution.” Lenin transformed the heart of Russia into a “giant prison land cut off from the rest of the world,” in order to conquer and rule.

It’s baffling how corporate America bows to Marxist BLM fearmongers.

This Marxist saturated BLM, led by Cullors, now demands Joe Biden bend to their will. And, low and behold he does, along with a huge list of CEOs from the largest Fortune Five Hundred corporations. As well as all the legacy press, all sports teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and women’s soccer.

Where is the fever pitch as Maxine Waters receives no consequences for incitement to violence? The consequences for damages, injuries, and deaths caused by Cullors’ BLM’s recruits? They all cower to Lenin’s bidding, but we who love freedom must not.

Lenin is the architect who built the backbone of every Communist regime.

“There can be no political life, no cultural life apart from the Party, The nation is governed by nothing but the Party,” states Lenin.

BLM’s movement is a revolution wearing a murderous mask to kill justice. To take America, its culture, its traditions, greatness, and joy away from its people, replacing it with One-party Amerika, and communism, a failed human experiment. Don’t be a fool. It is time to not be “woke” but to awaken and stay free.

**Definition of Amerika: the fascist or racist aspect of American society

