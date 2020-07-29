WASHINGTON — Protests fueled in anarchy raged over the weekend in Portland. Ground zero were radical leftist Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) continue to attack the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The night began with shots fired, one man was taken to the hospital. The leftist-driven anarchy ended — that night at least — after Federal Agents dispersed the mob.

Later, Portland police found a bag full of fully loaded AR-15 magazines and Molotov cocktails.

In other U.S. cities, violence grows as Democrat politicians refuse to let their police control the violence.

In Oakland, California, the courthouse was set ablaze, while in Richmond, Virginia, vehicles were set on fire. Elsewhere, an armed protester was shot and killed in Austin, Texas during ongoing BLM marches, and two people were shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado. Seven wounded after a car drove through a protest.

We saw 59 police officers injured in Seattle, as as “peaceful protestors” pelted them with fireworks, bricks, rocks, frozen water bottles, and wooden throwing sticks. In Chicago 49 police officers were injured and 18 of them were hospitalized while protecting the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. That park, by the way, was named for Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general who won freedom for slaves and later led southern reconstruction as President of the United States.





Later, on the following night, Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, surrendered to the mob by removing the statue in Grant Park. In a cowardly betrayal of her police force, Lightfoot snuck the statue out in the dark of night, away from the eyes of the press, or the police who bled the day before so it would continue to stand.

In Louisville, Kentucky, more than 300 armed black militiamen and women marched in protest of police. They demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, a woman police killed in a drug raid where they recovered no drugs. Across the street from the 300 member Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) a security force continued to protect the city. It consisted of 50 or more mostly white, equally armed Three-percent militiamen.

Between the two militias stood a mixed force of Asian, black, brown, tan, olive, and white police officers protecting the rights of both militias to keep and bear arms during a peaceful protest. This edgy confrontation actually turned out to be peaceful, even though shots rang out at one point. An NFAC militiaman who mishandled his weapon fired those shots, hitting three of his compatriots.

The authorities transported these victims to a hospital and the conflicting demonstrations continued without any further incidents. Louisville thus became the only place in the nation to witness actual peaceful protesters despite left-wing politicians claiming otherwise.

Constitutional right to protest? Or violent anarchy?

These same left-wing politicians continue to argue that provocateurs invade otherwise peaceful protests intended only to support their participants’ Constitutional rights of assembly, redress of grievances, and of free speech. In fact, the mayors of Portland and five other major U.S. cities appealed to Congress Monday to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy federal agents to cities that don’t want them.

“This administration’s egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen,” the mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington D.C. wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate.

But President Trump countered, in a twitter message. He said that if federal police were to leave Portland, Antifa would burn the Federal Courthouse down overnight. Yet city officials do not allow their own Portland police force to disrupt those criminal actions.

But President Trump observed that local police in Portland and other American cities seem either unable or unwilling to stop the ongoing crime wave engulfing urban America. That provides him with every reason he needs to send federal police to help cities like Chicago, Portland and Seattle stem this unchecked violence.

The problem is that those radical left-winged politicians appealing to Congress to deny the entry of federal police into their cities do not want to see an end to the chaos and destruction. They believe that only through ceaseless anarchy and violence can they defeat President Trump this November.





And that is the real reason that the ongoing national chaos evolved from outrage over the unnecessary death of a black career criminal, George Floyd to focus on alleged police brutality, systemic racism and white privilege. The chaos and violence continued to escalate, moving on to the destruction of statues commemorating our evolving past supposedly in support of anti-slavery activism. Nobody knows what the next target may be, other than the violent subcultures of Antifa and BLM think it’s fun to burn down federal buildings in Portland.

Leftist demands will morph continuously until November. The intent: to feed the ongoing chaos.

Violence, intimidation, wokeness and cancel culture —left wing chaos —is actually the only remaining Democrat plan to defeat President Trump. The current plan is as well planned, well funded and finely orchestrated as was Obamagate. That was the former president’s plan for spying on candidate Trump prior to his election and for disrupting his ability to govern in the remote chance that he would win. Today, does anyone really know what these same Democrats plan to do once they regain power? Other than raise taxes and implement green priorities?

In fact, Obama may well be coordinating this present effort at destabilizing America in order to replace Trump with Biden, a man he and his far-left supporters can totally control. Evidence? Common sense tells us that America’s current, ongoing chaos seems way too well organized across the nation. Reason tells us this well planned and crisply executed operation means to destabilize our government. It may also mean to disrupt the upcoming national elections as well.

But, we may never know the extent of these seditious plans. Attorney General William Barr dismissed the idea of investigating Obama or Biden in connection with any criminal conspiracy. If you cannot attack the head of the snake, you cannot kill the body. Perhaps Obama is only one of George Soros’ countless minions. And perhaps even some other unknown commander actually direct this chaos and violence. But, since no one is trying to find this out, we have no clue where the subversive chain of command actually begins.

We don’t even know if the investigation of those in the DOJ, FBI, and national intelligence agencies is real. To date, not one indictment has been revealed, and not a single co-conspirator been arrested. According to Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, no indictments are likely to come, unless President Trump wins a second term.

We all know to what lengths the left is willing to go to secure victory

Whatever the outcome of this ceaseless anarchy, Americans still seem surprised at how low Democrats and radicals will go. Destroying all our largest cities in order to defeat Donald J.Trump seems to have great appeal for them.

The best advice: Understand that you have yet to see the depths of depravity to which this sad remainder of the Democrat party can sink. They cannot stoop too low to regain power at all costs.

Now, do you really want to trust your future and that of your children, to these “progressive” Democrats? These Democrats-in-name-only whose treachery knows no bounds?

By not voting for President Trump and a Republican Congress this November, you will be doing exactly that.

