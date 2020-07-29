BLM does not matter: Anarchy is about defeating Trump in November

WASHINGTON: Protests fueled in anarchy raged over the weekend in Portland. Ground zero were radical leftist Antifa and Black Lives Matter continue to attack the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The night began with shots fired, one man was taken to the hospital. The anarchy ended after Federal Agents dispersed the mob.

Later. Portland police found a bag full of fully loaded AR-15 magazines and Molotov cocktails.

In other cities around the U.S., violence grew as Democrat politicians refuse to allow their police to control the violence.

In Oakland, California, the courthouse was set ablaze, while in Richmond, Virginia, vehicles were set on fire. An armed protester was shot and killed in Austin, Texas during ongoing BLM marches; and two people were shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado. Seven wounded after a car drove through a protest. (Why it’s likely to be antifa, not neo-Nazis, behind the anarchy in America’s streets)

Seattle, Washington saw 59 police officers injured as they were pelted with fireworks, bricks, rocks, frozen water bottles, and wooden throwing sticks.





In Chicago 49 police officers were injured, 18 of them hospitalized while protecting the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. A park named for Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general who won freedom for slaves, and later led southern reconstruction as President.

The following night, Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, surrendered to the mob by removing the statue in Grant Park. In a cowardly betrayal, Lightfoot snuck the statue out in the dark of night, away from the eyes of the press, or police, who bled the day before so that it would continue to stand.

In Louisville, Kentucky, more than 300 armed black militiamen and women marched in protest of police, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a woman killed by police in a drug raid where no drugs were recovered. Across the street from the 300 members Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) was a security force to protect the city consisting of 50 or more mostly white Three percent militiamen, who were equally armed.

In between the two militias stood a mixed force of Asian, black, brown, tan, olive, and white police officers protecting the rights of both militias to keep and bear arms during a peaceful protest. This turned out to be peaceful, even though shots rang out at one point. An NFAC militiaman mishandled his weapon and shot three of his compatriots.

They were taken to a hospital and the conflicting demonstrations continued without any further incidents. Louisville was the only place to see peaceful protesters anywhere across the nation, in spite of left-wing politicians saying otherwise.

Constitutional rights to protest or violent anarchy?

They argue that provocateurs invade otherwise peaceful protests that are only expressing their Constitutional rights of assembly, redress of grievances, and of free speech. In fact, the mayors of Portland and five other major U.S. cities appealed to Congress Monday to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy federal agents to cities that don’t want them.

“This administration’s egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen,” the mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington D.C. wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate.

But President Trump countered, in a twitter message, that if federal police were to leave Portland, Antifa would burn the Federal Courthouse down overnight, as Portland police are not allowed to disrupt those criminal actions.

In fact, President Trump has stated that local police are either unable or unwilling to stop the ongoing crime wave in America. Giving him all the reason necessary to send federal police to aid those jurisdictions, like Chicago, Portland, and Seattle, to stem this unchecked violence.





The fact is, that those radical left-winged politicians appealing to congress to deny federal police into their cities, do not want to see an end of the chaos. They believe that only through anarchy will they be able to defeat President Trump this November.

And that is the reason that the chaos has evolved from outrage over the death of a black career criminal, George Floyd, while in police custody, to police brutality, to systemic racism, to white privilege, to destroying statues of our past in the name of anti-slavery, to nobody knows what it will be other than it’s fun to burn down federal buildings in Portland.

The demands will morph continuously until November in order to maintain the ongoing chaos.

This is the only Democrat plan to defeat President Trump. It is as well planned out and orchestrated as was Obamagate in his spying on President Trump prior to his election, and afterward to disrupt his ability to govern. Has anyone heard what Democrats plan once they regain power, other than raise taxes and implement green priorities?

In fact, Obama may well be coordinating this present effort at destabilizing America in order to replace Trump with Biden; a man he can totally control. The ongoing chaos is too well carried out across the nation to be anything other than a well planned and executed operation to destabilize our government.

But, we will never know. Attorney General William Barr has already dismissed the idea of investigating Obama or Biden in any criminal conspiracy. If you cannot attack the head of the snake, you will not be able to kill the body. Maybe Obama is only one of George Soros’ minions and there is some other commander directing this chaos. Because no one is trying to find out, there is no clue where the chain of command begins.

We don’t even know if the investigation of those in the DOJ, FBI, and intelligence agencies is real, as not one indictment has been presented, nor one co-conspirator been arrested. The fact is, according to Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch, none are likely to come; unless President Trump is reelected.

We all know to what lengths the left is willing to go to secure victory

Yet we seem surprised at how low they will go. Like destroying all of our largest cities in order to defeat Donald J.Trump.

The best advice is that you haven’t yet seen the depths of depravity that the Democrat party is willing to sink. All in order to regain power.

Now, do you really want to trust your future, and that of your children, to Democrats? Democrats who know no bounds to their treachery?

Not voting for President Trump, and a Republican Congress in November is doing exactly that.

