Blaming White Supremacy for Joe Biden’s inabilities

Let’s see, if we can’t win on the issues, because we are on the wrong side of them, let’s just change the issue to white supremacy. And that is exactly what has been done to obfuscate Biden’s lack of abilities to be the next President. To do so his minions declare white supremacy is the problem, not Joe’s lack of ideas.

It all started after the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in August of 2017. President Trump said that there were fine people on “both sides” of the violent clashes. That truth sent the left into a frenzy to prove that there is absolutely no moral equivalence between the ultra-left, which they support, and the ultra-right, whom they blame for electing Trump.

Of course, there is equal moral degeneration between the extremists on both sides

But the anti-American left, which includes most of the legacy press, cannot allow that truth to be known. After all, Antifa is an ultra-left revolutionary anarchist. Pro Chi-com is a socialist organization. BLM is an ultra-left Marxist group, that the left enthusiastically encourages and supports, while they have no control over white supremacy groups.

That includes protecting Joe Biden so that he can continue the charade. In fact, Joe Biden opened his campaign against President Trump with a broadside that included the lie that the president supports white supremacy. Thus misquoting his ‘both sides’ statement, as was done in the MSM. It has been an ongoing attack on this president, and every one of his supporters, that they are all are white supremacists.

Even black, Latino, and Asians are white supremacists if they support President Trump.

So, as a never-Trump reporter, Chris Wallace questioned Trump during the first presidential debate, he formed his questions in a way that presented as a fact, the false premises that white supremacy is responsible for the present Antifa / BLM riots. Like his statement that “White supremacist violence in Kenosha,” which was a backhanded attack on Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen forced to defend himself from a raging mob of mostly criminal BLM / Antifa fanatics.

Then Biden continued this false flag after the debate by tweeting Kyle’s image with the words “white supremacist” above and “as we saw in Kenosha” below.

As Rittenhouse’s attorney, L. Lin Wood, stated in a tweet,

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse.



I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

There it was in a nutshell, the fake claim of white supremacy, where none existed. Along with that is the slander against the “militia ” formed to protect private businesses in Kenosha. As was evident, those citizens were patriots trying to protect their city when police were not allowed to do so.

In fact, Joseph Rosenbaum, the convicted pedophile killed by Rittenhouse, can be heard calling a blackguard “military member” a Ni**er, repeatedly and demanding the man shoot him. After Rosenbaum set fire to a dumpster, he turned his attention on Rittenhouse. Because Rittenhouse had put the fire out. Rosenbaum chasing the teen until stopped by Rittenhouse’s bullets.

Worse yet was Wallace’s implied white supremacist smear against Aaron Danielson, a Patriot Prayer member.

Danielson, a Trump supporter, was executed by an Antifa member in the streets of Portland. By associating the Proud Boys with white supremacists and blaming them for the violence committed against left-wing groups, Wallace inverted moral status between victimizer and victim.

The Proud Boys are a group of interracial men who are proud of their manhood in this time of very anti-man sentiment. Founded in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes the Proud Boys describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

Current Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who is Afro-Cuban, says the group has “longstanding regulations prohibiting racist, white supremacist or violent activity.”

But again the truth does not matter. That can be seen in the rise and fall of the Tea Party movement. That once great populist movement was smeared so badly by every left winged source, including Republicans in name only, that it is all but a memory. Now Democrats are trying to erase every patriotic American who does not believe in a global Marxist dictatorship.

Lies, domestic terrorism, intimidation, and deception are Democrats’ only path to victory moving ahead.

While there are some very violent white supremacy groups among our population, they are few and far in-between, are not interconnected, as is Antifa / BLM, and pose almost no threat to anyone. But try telling that to the uninformed.

The propaganda machine is going at 200% and convincing as many as they can that ANTIFA/BLM are not the problem but an almost non-existent white supremacy organization is. Remember Biden saying in the debate that ANTIFA is “just an idea.”

It reminds us of Hillary Clinton’s right-wing conspiracy theory that she postulated to cover for Bill’s sexual improprieties.



