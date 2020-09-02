Black support for Trump surges, Biden and Harris will scream “racism”

WASHINGTON, DC: Black voters’ support for President Trump’s re-election has risen significantly. While Biden failed to realize a post-convention bump, President Trump saw increased support in the polls. Americans, regardless of skin tone, reacted positively to the RNC Convention extravaganza featuring a collection of stirring speeches from a parade of proud black conservative Republicans. As well as democrats, like Georgia Representative Vernon Jones.

Support for the President from black Americans surged 9 points in the aftermath of the convention. (Trump’s approval rating with Black voters soars by 60% during RNC: pols HarrisX-Hill survey finds Black support increases from 15% to 24%) Trump is now polling between 20 and 30% support from black voters and between 30 and 40% of Hispanic voters. This has the Democrat party terrified.

Democrats trying to paint America as a racist society.

Democrats are making a blatant attempt to terrify the country. Stigmatize America. To enrage black voters. To generate chaos. All “racism” all the time. Democrats are forgetting that as both Congressman Tim Scott and football icon Herschel Walker says, black people know what racism is. And they know Donald Trump is not a racist.





The Democrats push toward a racial civil war is alienating suburban voters and scaring the hell out of black communities. Particularly as white Antifa domestic terrorists and Soros funded BLM “activists” are burning down their homes, communities, and businesses in a manner not seen since the Confederates burned down Richmond.

They are burning their way through black neighborhoods and business districts. In Minneapolis, and Kenosha, and Chicago and New York, embers smolder. And it is too late for Joe Biden to denounce the riots. Especially while his staff and running mate are actually bailing out the rioters. (Biden campaign staffers donate to fund paying bail for rioters who have been arrested)

President Trump knows black voters are not only capable of making their own decision, but that they are becoming increasingly aware of the Democrats’ political racism. As Joe Biden says “If you can’t see the difference between Donald Trump and me, then you ain’t black.” This may have been Biden’s “read my lips, no new taxes”, or “I call them the “deplorables” moment.

Black Americans do recognize that cities that are burning, like Portland for more than 100 days. Parents are in tears over the killing of their children due to the remarkable violence in Chicago (64 shot, 7 fatally, across Chicago this weekend Seven men were killed while six teenagers and a 12-year-old boy were among the 57 wounded.)

Democrats, black, brown, and white, recognize that Democrat leadership in places like Portland is allowing criminals to destroy the city and their homes with impunity. They are making these cities impossible to live in. For a business owner to operate in.

If Donald Trump gets 20% of the black vote Democrats will never win another national election. And Democrat leadership knows this. They know that voters can see the actions of the President – from overturning the oppressive and unfair 1993 Biden Crime bill to increasing economic opportunity, school choice, and funding of HBCUs – to help even out social and economic injustices. Actions, not words are needed.

According to a Hill-HarrisX poll:

President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention. Twenty-four percent of registered black voters in the Aug. 22-25 survey, which included the first two days of the convention, said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 76 percent said they disapprove. (Young Black Americans not sold on Biden, the Democrats or voting)

Black approval of the President is up 9 points from the previous survey conducted Aug. 8-11, where the President received 15 percent support among this group. The survey found support among Hispanic voters also grew by 2 percentage points, from 30 percent in the last poll to 32 percent in this most recent survey. A series of polls confirm growing black voters support for Trump

A Zogby poll of 901 “likely voters” published last Wednesday reported Trump’s approval at 52 percent, with a 47 percent disapproval rating. More narrowly, the president had a 36 percent approval rating with blacks, a 37 percent approval rating with Hispanics, and a 35 percent approval rating with Asians.





Rasmussen has reported consistently strong support for Trump among black voters. A recent poll from Rasmussen shows that 36% of black voters approve of Donald Trump’s job as president.

A brand new Emerson poll shows Trump has 19% support from black voters and enjoys 37% support from Hispanics. Trump received 8% of the black vote in 2016.

Ten percent of black and Hispanic voters changed their support from former Vice President Joe Biden to Trump over a two-month period, according to a CNN poll published on August 16.

According to a Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll:

Nineteen percent of black voters support President Trump, while 77 percent support former Vice President Biden. This represents an 11 point increase of support among black voters for the president, compared to the 8 percent support he received in the 2016 presidential election.

Thirty-nine percent of Hispanic voters support President Trump, while only 50 percent support former Vice President Biden, a ten-point increase in support among Hispanic voters for the president. A 28 percent increase in support from the 2016 presidential election.

As significant, 42% of blacks voters nationwide approved of the job President Trump was doing, and 46% of Hispanics felt the same. It is not surprising. Eighty-percent of black Americans do not want to see the police defunded. Both African Americans and Hispanic Latino Americans understand the dangers of allowing criminals to run free. They know what happens went the police are banned and the anarchists are giving free rein.

In Chicago, an FBI “potential activity alert” says:

“Members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in the performance of their official duties. The purpose of which is to catch on fil an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent “shoot on-sigh” of said officer, in order to garner national media attention.”

It is hard to understand how this helps keeps America’s cities safer.

Black Americans want more policing. Better policing. Smarter policing.

The victims of the Antifa / Black Lives Matter riots are frequently black neighborhoods. Black business owners. Defunding the police increases crime in black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

No-one knows that better than black Americans. Look at Chicago.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, the violent Black Lives Matter riots that began in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday night appear to have played a significant role in changing voter attitudes in Wisconsin towards President Trump and away from his Democratic challenger, Biden.

Support for Black Lives Matter crumbles

Public approval for the Black Lives Matter in Wisconsin dropped precipitously in the two months between the Marquette Law School Poll conducted in early June, which showed Black Lives Matter protests enjoyed a 61 percent approval to 36 percent disapproval rating among likely voters, and early August when the same poll showed Black Lives Matter protests approval ratings dropped to 48 percent, while disapproval increased to 48 percent, a drop in net approval of 25 points.

Law and order/riots/violence was the single top issue on the minds of poll respondents, with 37 percent identifying it as “the most important issue” to them:

Q “Which issue is most important to you?”

• Law & order/riots/violence = 37%

• Economy/jobs = 27%

• Education = 13%

• Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic = 13%

• Immigration = 10%

The poll documented changing attitudes towards Black Lives Matter, law and order/riots/violence, and defunding police, as poll respondents’ answers to the following questions indicate:

Q “Which phrase better fits your own thinking about race in America?” • Black Lives Matter = 26%

• All Lives Matter = 74% Q “Do you approve or disapprove of the removal of historic monuments and statues because certain individuals or groups find them offensive?” • Approve 15%

• Disapprove 79%

• Don’t Know 6%

Q “Do the violent protests in Wisconsin make you more likely to vote for Trump?”

• More likely = 26%

• Less likely = 10%

• Makes no difference = 64%

Q “Has President Trump’s approach to the ongoing protests and riots been too tough, just right under the circumstances, or not tough enough?”

• Too tough 23%

• Just right 33%

• Not tough enough 44%

Q “Do you approve/disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the protests and riots?”

• Approve = 62%

• Disapprove = 38%

Q “Has Joe Biden been sufficiently critical of the violent rioting?”

• Yes = 34%

• No = 64%

Q “Should government prioritize law & order on city streets or prioritize improving relations between Black Americans and the police?”

• Law & order = 72%

• Improving relations between Black Americans & police = 26%

Q “Do you support de-funding your local police department?”

• Yes = 16%

• No = 75%

The Democracy Institute/Sunday Express Poll of 1,500 likely voters was conducted between Wednesday, August 26 and Friday, August 28. The national party identification turnout model is: Democrats = 37 percent; Republicans = 35 percent; and Independents = 28 percent.”

Trump will win 20 to 30% of black voters.

That is what is panicking the Democrat Party. Black Republicans like US Senate candidate John James are within striking distance of flipping a Senate seat in Michigan. Kim Klacik has electrified the awareness of her Congressional race to remake the devastated city of Baltimore.

Luminaries like Senator Tim Scott, and football great Herschel Walker were highlights of a Republican convention showcasing not just the diversity, but the policies of the Trump Administration. Empowerment zones. Prison reform. A booming economy. Promising to secure and restore black neighborhoods. In a functional way. So that black families can live a normal life.

Giving black families school choice, the civil rights fight of this generation. Charter schools. Catholic schools. Private schools. Imagine every black mother having a voucher worth $21,000 per child to place them in whatever school they can qualify for. Talk about empowerment.

That is why black voters are turning to Trump. He is offering real solutions.

President Trump is offering hope through a proven history of demonstrated accomplishments for black Americans. For all Americans.

Democrats are desperate because black voters are waking up

Democrats have relied on the compliance of black voters. News alert: Black people aren’t stupid. They can see that racial and economic parity is realized through job and educational opportunities being promoted by Senator Tim Scott, HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and the Trump-Pence administration.

They see a new Republican Party developing under President Trump democrat voters increasingly like what they see. And in ever-growing numbers. Remember that Trump doesn’t need that many converts to make a significant difference in the outcome.

He only needs 2 out of ten black voters to win. Three out of ten black voters would be a landslide.

Donald Trump has already doubled his black support from 2016.

From 8% to at least 19%. That is what is terrifying the Democrat Party. They are losing their grip. As Black Lives Matter and Antifa are increasingly the face of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, the black community is running in the other direction.

But Biden keeps screaming “racism” and “white supremacy”. No one is buying it. Biden is inextricably tied to the violence, and the looting, and the chaos. Antifa and Black Lives matter are effectively the paramilitary wing of the Democrat Party. Voters are increasingly distressed.

When Donald Trump gets 25% of the black vote, and 35% of the Hispanic vote, the Democrat Party will be finished.

They will never win another national election. Under President Trump, and in 2024 President Mike Pence, identity politics will be replaced America first politics. That recognizing voters by racial identity will move to recognize voters as Americans.

Voters know this and Democrat leadership knows this. Which is why they’re so desperate. Its panic time. Trump will be re-elected. Republicans will take the House of Representatives. The leftist radical agenda will be repudiated. Overwhelmingly.

President Trump can get to work to accomplish even more for all Americans, without taking skin color into consideration over the next four years. Because while President Trump recognizes that as Americans, we are a rainbow of color, heritage, gender, and religious preference, what he sees is Americans. And he wants all Americans to be safe, prosperous and able to pursue their own American dream.