Black Power Politics: How will a BLM agenda change America?

Ever wonder what life would be like if BLM gets its way? Chicago Black Lives Matter activist, Taylor Norwood, issued a violent warning this week. Norwood telling her enemies known and unknown that they better give her and Black Lives Matter what they want. Because they will take it from you one way or another. Black Lives Matter Chicago activist threatens city to give in to group’s demands

Before a gathering of reporters, Norwood said,

.#BlackLivesMatter activist in Chicago: “We have demands and they need to be met … we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not. … You can listen to us or you can get ran over.” pic.twitter.com/yEXFT4LOv9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2020



Demanding America live the way BLM says Americans can live

Black Lives Matter demands, although constantly changing, boil down to total submission by the majority of Americans to the demands of the small portion of a 12% minority black population. BLM demands total control over every aspect of the majority of white lives. As they destroy law and order, then businesses, communities erode. Towns die. School systems fail.

If anyone was wondering what that might be like, examples abound.

Zimbabwe, Africa – Leader Robert Mugabe

In 1980 the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) took control of what had been the former British colony of South Rhodesia. Under British rule, the nation’s economy was above average for all of its citizens, although whites did much better than blacks.

In 1965 Rhodesia declared independence from Great Britain because England was in the process of turning the nation into majority rule. From 1965 until 1980 the independent country of Rhodesia fought a war against majority rule, and against communism.

One of the leaders of the warring parties, ZANUs Robert Mugabe, was a hardcore communist.

Yet the country, while spending up to 46% of its Gross Domestic Product on fighting the black nationalist, their people still lived above-average lives economically, compared to other black-led nations. In 1980 Mugabe was elected as president, promising that whites would be allowed to continue living as they presently were.

Of course, being a communist, he lied. Shortly after assuming office he confiscated white property and exiled whites from the country that had been renamed Zimbabwe. The economy, which was under international sanctions until they accepted majority rule, went from good to one of the worst in Africa under Mugabe’s communism.

A condition that still exists today.

Zimbabwe is an example of what Black Lives Matter wishes to impose on America today.

Only they want the black minority to rule the white majority, a complete 180-degree juxtaposition from the ZANU days. It is important to note that BLM has become an international organization, as we see rioting, under the BLM banner, in England, France, and around the world. (George Floyd, BLM protests take place on 3 continents) BLM not only wants Black Lives Matter rule in America but worldwide.

If that were to happen, Africa is replete with examples of the BLM blueprint. Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Libya , and Angola all went from prosperous countries to dirt poor ones when they followed the racist, anti-white socialist route that BLM envisions for America.





South Africa is undergoing this exact change as its government turns it’s back on whites and allows blacks to commit atrocities against whites.

The heck of it is, we don’t have to go to Africa to see prime examples of the Marxist BLM movement.

Gary, Indiana

Gary, Indiana was the first major city to fall under the black power spell. In 1968 the city of Gary, Indiana became the first major city in the nation to have a black mayor. After an intensely fought election, marked by corruption, racial violence, voter purges, intimidation, and blatant vote-rigging, Hatcher was able to cobble together a coalition of liberal black and white voters to overcome the odds. Winning the election by just 2200 votes.

He took over a vibrant city that housed several steel mills and had low unemployment. City services worked well, and the population was prosperous. Taking office, he immediately implements outrageous retributive taxes against businesses, in conjunction with racial policies that excluded whites form any policy positions.

Corruption was rampant and incompetent people were placed in positions by color (black) before qualification. Many were unqualified to fill the positions they now had. It destroyed the infrastructure, causing white flight by unbelievable numbers while allowing crime to skyrocket beyond anything imaginable.

This was the effect of defunding the police to provide more social services to blacks.

Whites left so quickly that blacks became the majority in only four years, allowing Hatcher to remain mayor for 20 years. During that time, due to his black power politics, most of the businesses left, including some of the steel mills, and tax revenue dried up. Only those on the government dole remained.

What little of the revenue stream remained, like federal dollars and state support, was siphoned off through corruption.

Today the city is devastated, looking like a war zone

With crime rates that place it near the top of the national list as the worst places in the nation to live. The saying in Indiana was that if you wanted to avoid being a crime victim, stay out of Gary.

From Gary, Indiana: A Midwestern steel town making a slow comeback (Patrick Sisson, 9/6/2017):

“The city began its stark descent when the steel companies started shutting down or modernizing production beginning in the 1950s and ‘60s. White flight, amplified by economic forces and the 1967 election of Mayor Richard Hatcher—one of the first African-American mayors of any big U.S. city—led to disinvestment, shuttered storefronts, and plummeting property values.”

Detroit, Michigan- Mayor Coleman Andrew Young

The example of Gary may have led Detroit, Michigan, a glowing example of bigoted socialist view, to elect one of the most openly racist mayors in America. In 1974, Coleman Andrew Young was elected as mayor of Detroit. Not long afterward he famously invited all white citizens of the city, to leave. (The Real Reason the Once Great City of Detroit Came to Ruin – The politics of Mayor Coleman Young drove out the white and black middle class.)

Coleman ran on a platform of police hatred, vowing to ‘reform’ police. What he accomplished was white flight equal to that of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe. Bringing crime unheard of before his ascension to power. Remarkably he remained that city’s mayor for 20 years, where gangs, drugs, crime, and corruption are his only legacy.

Political scientist, James Q. Wilson, wrote:

“In Detroit, Mayor Coleman Young rejected the integrationist goal in favor of a flamboyant, black-power style that won him loyal followers, but he left the city a fiscal and social wreck.”

He so totally destroyed the city that it was unrecoverable.

Today it is bankrupt and is now under the supervision of the State of Michigan. Michigan itself, long led by Democrats, is also facing bankruptcy, in part because of the burden Detroit has placed upon it.

This is the legacy of black-power politics, the very same that today’s Black Lives Matter is trying to impose on the rest of us. So, wonder no more.

What BLM wants for this nation is exactly what we see in Harare, Zimbabwe, Gary, Indiana, and Detroit, Michigan. Is this what you want for your town, city, state or country?

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.