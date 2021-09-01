Black Hawk up: The new Taliban Terror from above

WASHINGTON. Only hours after the last US military plane lifted off the Kabul airport runway, ending America’s 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan, a video surfaced of a Taliban-piloted US Black Hawk helicopter high in the air, a man dangling by the neck beneath.

Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter in Kandahar pic.twitter.com/TwCkVzUrnL — Old Holborn® (@Holbornlolz) August 30, 2021





It’s unknown if the victim is an American or Afghan ally abandoned by the Biden Administration.

A few days ago, faux President Joe Biden pledged to get trapped Americans and our helpful Afghan allies out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“We will get you home,” he told them.

Were those the last words running through the mind of the man with the noose around his neck? The one tossed from that Black Hawk helicopter? The one whose neck snapped under his own weight?

It was death from the air that caught America’s attention on that bright September morning in 2001, with Americans jumping from the tall Twin Towers rather than fall victim to flaming jet fuel.

Soon after, we learned the 9/11 hijackers received instruction at various pilot-training facilities in the US. Shouldn’t we be wondering who trained the so-called “primitive” Taliban fighter flying an advanced US military helicopter?

Former Afghan Air Force Col. Salim Fagiri, who himself flew US Black Hawks, told National Public Radio he’s…

“… convinced that the Taliban know or will soon know the identities of everyone who flew Black Hawks.”

And what of the 60 long-range US cargo planes left behind in Afghanistan? The behemoth aircraft abandoned at places like Hamid Karzai International Airport? Warplanes of which Biden’s Pentagon advisers found “not much value.”

A C-130 can carry 44,000 pounds of cargo (explosives?) and fly 2,400 miles. The C-17 can carry up to 160,000 pounds and fly 4,400 miles. That’s within reach of US allies Israel, France, Germany, and England.

Much has been said about the “forever war” in Afghanistan coming to an end. But as the man dangling from an American Black Hawk helicopter shows, a new and more dangerous airborne terror has begun

With an assist from Joe Biden and the sycophants in the Pentagon.

