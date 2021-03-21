Black hate crimes upsetting the media victim narrative

WASHINGTON. It’s a familiar narrative of the left and America’s dominant media influencers. Those who say systemic racism plagues America. And the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division compiles annual “hate crime” statistics on these incidents – sort of.

The data oddly fails to compile racial statistics on those who perpetrate these crimes, making it extremely difficult knowing which racial groups are responsible for the recent uptick in violent assaults on Asian-Americans.

The anecdotal evidence – news stories and videos uploaded to YouTube – suggest the violence against Asian women and the elderly are mostly the work of African-American assailants.

Not to worry, though. Woke voices in the media have devised an explanation of sorts.





Jerusalem Demsas and Rachel Ramirez at Vox say responsibility for the violence stems from President Donald Trump’s references to the Corona-19 virus as the “Chinese flue.”

“These attacks may have been spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and then-President Donald Trump repeatedly using racist terms for the virus.”

But they concede,

“Many of the attacks that have gained widespread attention have featured Black assailants, and have threatened to inflame tensions between Asian Americans and Black Americans… the narrative of Black-Asian hostility is rooted in immigration and economic policies that have historically pitted these communities against one another.”

But Professor Scott Kurashige, chair of comparative race and ethics studies at Texas Christian University gives Vox’s narrative spinners an out, blaming America’s “white supremacist ruling class structure since the beginning.”

Having thus proffered this boilerplate conspiracy theory, the vox narrative spinners drive the softball pitch out to far-left field and send the runner home.

“White supremacy is what created segregation, policing, and scarcity of resources in low-income neighborhoods… it is white Christian nationalism, more than any other ideology, that has shaped xenophobic and racist views around Covid-19.”

Read more from Mr. Curmudgeon here

And so, relatives of the late Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, of San Francisco can take comfort in the media’s fact-devoid narrative. The one which says the Black man charged with rushing and violently slamming into the elderly victim, throwing him to the ground, is a mere robot in the service of “white Christian nationalism.”

But this narrative conflicts with reality.

Back in 2010, six years before Donald Trump served as president and ten years before a pandemic ravaged the world, the San Jose Mercury News reported on the Black-on-Asian crime epidemic affecting the Bay Area.

Ying Ma of the Hoover Institution noted the “sadistic” nature of the attacks in his op-ed,

“A few weeks ago, two Black teenagers punched 59-year-old Tian Sheng Yu in the mouth in downtown Oakland, and before and after they assaulted his son. The Father fell on his head and passed away a few days later… Maybe certain Black teenagers learned to hate Asians in an environment where their hatred went unchallenged and unquestioned… Yet the grotesqueness of the latest interracial violence should inspire some serious soul searching. Urban environments that breed and condone racial hatred do not promote peaceful streets and secure neighborhoods. Fore those who wish to prevent similar attacks in the future, maybe they should start by denouncing racism, whatever its source.”

A decade later, the problem remains, though its root causes have changed.





If wokeness prevents the FBI’s dispassionate collection of data regarding the racial makeup of those assailing Asian Americans, we won’t really know what’s behind the phenomena. Allowing facts to ignite in the hot flames of false narratives hastily cobbled by a dissembling press.

Without facts, there can never be an honest discussion on the topic of racism in America, let alone combat its scourge in the overlooked communities where it’s dangerous and violent manifestations fester unchecked.

Top Image: 76-year-old attacked in San Francisco. NBC News screen capture.