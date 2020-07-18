Bill Ayers and Marxism: Take back the college and take back the country

WASHINGTON. Conservatives of late seem perplexed that Cancel Culture, an outward expression of intolerant Stalinist conformity, should have gained purchase in “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” They must first understand that Cancel Culture is nothing more than a vicious expression of a Marxist college and university culture.

A radical begins his education

When Bill Ayers founded the violent, radical Weather Underground in the late 1960s, he and his cadre of Marxist ideologues thought they would channel the anti-Vietnam war movement’s youth in the direction of violent revolution.

The silent majority

Then came the presidential election of 1968.

Surprisingly, Republican Richard Nixon won 48 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 24. Ayers’s violent attempt to overthrow the American republic proved less appealing to college-age Americans than being drafted to fight a no-win war in Asia.





What Nixon called the “silent majority,” which rejected Ayers’s world-view, unexpectedly found a significant number of young Americans among their ranks.

Gipper grappling

In California, meanwhile, Gov. Ronald Reagan (1967-1975) took aim at the violent anti-war agitators at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Get them out of there,” said the Gipper. “Throw them out. They are spoiled and don’t deserve the education they are getting. They don’t have a right to take advantage of our system of education.”

In response to the campus unrest, Reagan proposed the establishment of an academy at Berkeley to educate “police, sheriff’s deputies and other law officers in the newest methods in crime prevention and solution… with Mr. [J. Edgar] Hoover’s help such a school could become a sort of FBI academy of California.”

Clearly, that never happened.

A change in tactics

Ayers surely must have realized his plan to build a groundswell of revolutionary fervor within the hearts of American youth was getting nowhere fast. Instead, it would require employing a tool familiar to those on the wrong side of Marxist regimes the world over: the re-education camp.

And so, Ayers went back to school, earning degrees in Early Childhood Education as well as Curriculum and Instruction. By 2008, Ayers was elected Vice President for Curriculum Studies by the American Educational Research Association.

According to his profile on the University of Illinois College of Education website:

“Bill Ayers’s interests include teaching for social justice, urban educational reform, narrative and interpretive research, children in trouble with the law, and related issues.”

The university as re-education camp

In other words, Ayers came to understand that revolution required re-educating America’s teachers in the ways of re-educating America’s youth. It was slow going, but far more effective than bombing American military bases or robbing Brinks trucks to fund the violent overthrow of America’s constitutional system.

It was far easier to let distracted and clueless parents pay Professor Ayers with their tax dollars and exorbitantly high college tuition to radicalize budding professors who, in turn, radicalize their kids.





So, what lessons should we learn from this?

First, Americans need to pay better attention. As the late conservative activist Andrew Breitbart correctly stated,

“Politics is downstream from the culture.”

It’s all about the culture

You see, Ayers abandoned his Marxist radical cell of bomb-makers in favor of creating teachers whose students take his radical ideology into the nation’s corporate board rooms, television network and newspaper newsrooms, entertainment industry, and make up the lion’s share of algorithm programmers at the nation’s top social media platforms.

In secular America, the distraction of sports supplanted religion as, to quote Karl Marx, is “the opiate of the people.” Today, not even American sports can escape the ideological progeny of Bill Ayers. Just ask any Redskins fan.

Can the Cleveland Indians be far behind?

It’s clear conservatives, to use a sports metaphor, were caught looking. By concentrating almost exclusively on politics – the outcome of the next election – they didn’t notice the cultural underpinnings of American civil society were crumbling beneath their feet.

It took decades to lose the culture. It will take decades to win it back.

And that requires taking back the university system that’s tearing apart the very fabric of American society.

Top Image: University of California at Berkeley. Photo: University of California via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Berkeley_glade_afternoon.jpg#Licensing_information.