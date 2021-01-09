Big Tech, Facebook, Google and Twitter, bans President Trump who is moving to Parler

WASHINGTON. In describing what distinguishes his new social media platform from other Big Tech offerings, 27-year-old Parler CEO John Matze told Forbes magazine: “There are going to be no fact-checkers. You’re not going to be told what to think and what to say. A police officer isn’t going to arrest you if you say the wrong opinion. I think that’s all people want. That’s what they like.”

Free speech online

As one of Parler’s newest and more notable members, President Donald J. Trump no doubt counts himself lucky in light of his recent banishment by major social media sites. Mediaite reports that the official President Trump Parler account is https://parler.com/profile/Thepotus45/posts. However, that account is still private, pending approval. But you can still follow.

Following the storming by pro-Trump demonstrators of the US Capitol Building last Wednesday, Democratic politicians and the mainstream media were quick to blame President Trump for sparking what they call an act of “insurrection.”

Earlier that day, the president addressed a large crowd protesting the US Senate’s impending certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Like Trump, the protestors believe the official presidential election result was the product of massive voter fraud.





Tempers flared, and the crowd stormed what some view as the citadel of American democracy. But for the demonstrators who breached the rarified confines of the US Senate and House chambers, it’s the scene of the greatest crime in US history.

Silencing dissent

Shortly thereafter, Twitter’s statement says the president was permanently locked out of his account:

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the content around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg followed in kind, saying,

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

That is to say until the fraudulent Biden regime is installed.

You can’t ban a movement

As the unprecedented Capitol Hill storming clearly indicates, millions of Americans aren’t likely to accept a pretender as the nation’s chief executive. And as President Trump’s rallies over recent years prove, he can gather a crowd. More so than the craven Hillary Clinton or the befuddled Joe Biden combined.

Big Tech’s suspension of Trump from their platforms is, as they say at the poker table, a “tell.” They clearly fear Trump’s popularity and influence among the God and gun-clinging folks of “flyover country.”

Antifa and Black Lives Matter can burn small businesses, block traffic and command feckless politicians and officials to bend a knee in supplication. But these pressure groups are far too small in number to storm the corridors of power in Washington, sending members of Congress diving under their desks for cover.

The president believes he and millions of American voters were wronged last November. But unlike the typical Republican (Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence for instance), he’s unwilling to just let it go.

Washington’s political class – Republican and Democrat – and the mainstream media fear Trump will lead a mass movement forcing the coming Biden regime to show its fangs in a manner similar to his admiring backers in Beijing.

Trump’s ban is Big Tech’s way of showing off the considerable authoritarian muscle they’ve built while working in China.





As the Manchester Guardian reported,

“Google can block entire websites known to carry so-called offensive content. This allows blanket bans on large sites, particularly news websites, which may carry stories and pages that trouble [Chinese] officials.”

Big Tech’s fear is that Biden, like son Hunter’s financial benefactors in Beijing, will face a massive, boisterous and vocal pro-democracy movement right here in the Good Ol’ USA. And so, Big Tech seeks to silence the movement’s leader.

But, as Parler CEO John Matze says, “You’re not going to be told what to think and what to say” on his platform.

That means the Make America Great Again movement is the exclusive domain, at least for now, of Parler. And it will be interesting to see what Beijing Joe Biden and swampy Washington does in response.

Whatever shape those actions take, they’re likely to be more in keeping with their close friends in Big Tech – oh, and China.

Top Image: President Donald J. Trump. Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Donald_Trump_(32758233090).jpg.